LA Times Today: How baseball’s color barrier was broken in Mexico first

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Professional baseball in Mexico started in the 1920s, some fifty years after the game was introduced here in the U.S.



But Mexico was well ahead of its American counterparts in terms of race relations in the sport.