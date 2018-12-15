A look at Saturday's college football bowl games

The college football bowl season starts Saturday with six games:
Celebration Bowl
ALCORN STATE (9-3) VS. NORTH CAROLINA A&T (9-2)
at Atlanta, 9 a.m. PST, Channel 7
North Carolina A&T is playing for its seventh Historically Black Colleges and Universities national title and third in four years. Alcorn State is looking for its sixth national title and first since 2014. North Carolina A&T is ranked No. 1 in the HBCU poll and Alcorn State is No. 2. Alcorn State quarterback Noah Johnson has thrown for 2,079 yards and 15 touchdowns and rushed for 960 yards and nine touchdowns. Marquell Cartwright has rushed for more than 1,000 yards in consecutive seasons for North Carolina A&T.
Cure Bowl
TULANE (6-6) VS. LOUISIANA (7-6)
at Orlando, Fla., 10:30 a.m. PST, CBSSN
Tulane, which won four of its last five games to become bowl eligible, is looking for its first postseason win since 2002. Louisiana, with first-year coach Billy Napier, is aiming for its first winning season since going 7-4 in 2014. Since becoming the starter at quarterback for Tulane, Justin McMillan is 4-1 and has thrown for 1,159 yards and nine touchdowns. Trey Ragas (1,141 yards) and Elijah Mitchell (959 yards) power Louisiana’s rushing game.
New Mexico Bowl
NORTH TEXAS (9-3) VS. UTAH STATE (10-2)
at Albuquerque, 11 a.m. PST, ESPN
Utah State hasn’t won a bowl game since the 2014 New Mexico Bowl and the Aggies enter this game with Frank Maile as interim coach after Matt Wells left to take the head coaching job at Texas Tech. North Texas coach Seth Littrell announced last week he was staying with the Mean Green and shot down rumors he would be taking the job at Kansas State. Utah State set a school record this season with 72 touchdowns and 566 points. North Texas averages 36.4 points a game to rank No. 21 in the nation.
Las Vegas Bowl
ARIZONA STATE (7-5) VS. NO. 21 FRESNO STATE (11-2)
at Las Vegas, 12:30 p.m., Channel 7
Fresno State can set a school record for wins in a season. An Arizona State win would complete the first season in school history that included victories against USC, UCLA, Arizona and in a bowl game. Fresno State wide receiver KeeSean Johnson is the active FBS leader with 273 receptions and has caught a pass in 49 consecutive games. Arizona State freshmen have accounted for 22 1/2 of the team’s 86 tackles for loss, including eight from linebacker Darien Butler.
Camellia Bowl
GEORGIA SOUTHERN (9-3) vs. EASTERN MICHIGAN (7-5)
at Montgomery, Ala., 2:30 p.m. PST, ESPN
Georgia Southern is seeking its first 10-win season at the FBS level; Eastern Michigan is looking for its second bowl win in program history. Led by running back Wesley Fields (959 yards) and quarterback Shai Werts (829 yards), Georgia Southern is averaging 260.8 yards a game on the ground. Eastern Michigan is led on defense by lineman Maxx Crosby, who has 62 tackles, 18 1/2 for a loss, 7 1/2 sacks and four forced fumbles.
New Orleans Bowl
MIDDLE TENNESSEE (8-5) VS. APPALACHIAN STATE (10-2)
at New Orleans, 6 p.m. PST, ESPN
Appalachian State interim coach Mark Ivey, a former Mountaineers player, is getting perhaps his only shot to coach his alma mater after taking over when Scott Satterfield left for Louisville. Appalachian State has announced its next permanent coach will be North Carolina State offensive coordinator Eli Drinikwitz. Middle Tennessee quarterback Brent Stockstill is playing his final game under his father, head coach Rick Stockstill.