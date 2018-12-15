A look at Saturday's college football bowl games

North Carolina A&T is playing for its seventh Historically Black Colleges and Universities national title and third in four years. Alcorn State is looking for its sixth national title and first since 2014. North Carolina A&T is ranked No. 1 in the HBCU poll and Alcorn State is No. 2. Alcorn State quarterback Noah Johnson has thrown for 2,079 yards and 15 touchdowns and rushed for 960 yards and nine touchdowns. Marquell Cartwright has rushed for more than 1,000 yards in consecutive seasons for North Carolina A&T.