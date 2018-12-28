A look at Friday's bowl games

West Virginia ranks in the top 10 nationally in points and yards per game, but the Mountaineers will be without two of their best players. Quarterback Will Grier decided to skip the game to prepare for the NFL draft and wide receiver Gary Jennings has been ruled out because of an ankle injury. Grier threw for 3,864 yards and 37 touchdowns. Syracuse was one of the surprise teams in the nation under Dino Babers, who will be coaching in his first bowl game with the Orange. Syracuse quarterback Eric Dungey has at least a share of 18 school records, and has a realistic chance at two others in his final college game.