A look at Tuesday's college football bowl games

Central Florida takes a 25-game winning streak into the Fiesta Bowl in its bid for a second consecutive undefeated season. The Knights proclaimed themselves national champions after last season and will probably do so again with a victory over LSU, which is vying for its first 10-win season since 2013. UFC redshirt freshman Darriel Mack Jr., filling in at quarterback for the injured McKenzie Milton, passed for 348 yards and accounted for six touchdowns in a comeback victory over Memphis in the American Athletic Conference title game. LSU’s Nick Brossette and Clyde Edwards-Helaire have combined for 1,588 yards rushing and 21 touchdowns.