College football roundup: Louisiana State knocks off Central Florida in Fiesta Bowl

Joe Burrow shook off a vicious early hit to throw for 394 yards and four touchdowns, helping No. 11 Louisiana State end No. 8 Central Florida's 25-game winning streak with a 40-32 victory in the Fiesta Bowl on Tuesday.
LSU (10-3) started its first Fiesta Bowl without several key players on defense and fell into an early 11-point hole against the high-scoring Knights (12-1).
The Tigers clawed back behind Burrow and a defensive front that made life difficult for UCF quarterback Darriel Mack Jr.
Burrow was slow getting up after being blindsided by 313-pound defensive lineman Joey Connors on an interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter. LSU's junior quarterback returned to the game and picked apart UCF's secondary, hitting 21 of 34 of passes, including two touchdowns to Justin Jefferson.
LSU sacked Mack five times and made him rush numerous throws, holding the nation's third-best offense to 250 total yards — 295 below its average — while spoiling the Knights' bid for a second-straight self-proclaimed national title.
Taj McGowan scored on a two-yard run and the Knights converted a two-point conversion to pull UCF to within 40-32. After LSU recovered the onside kick, the Knights' last-ditch attempt ended on a tipped interception.
UCF declared itself national champions after finishing as the only undefeated FBS team a year ago. The Knights earned another shot at an undefeated season by staging a massive rally to beat Memphis in the American Athletic Conference title game.
Just like last year, UCF was on the outside looking in when the CFP final four was announced, adding to the boulder-sized chip on its shoulder and only a self-awarded national title in its reach.
The Speedy Knights got the Fiesta Bowl off to a fast start, going up 14-3 on Joe McCrae's 25-yard touchdown run and Brandon Moore's 93-yard interception return.
The Tigers roared back behind Burrow and their disruptive defensive front.
Burrow shook off the big hit on the pick six, finding Jefferson on a pair of scoring passes and a 49-yard touchdown to Derrick Dillon.
UCF sputtered offensively after its opening drive, but Mack hit Gabriel Davis on a 32-yard pass to pull UCF to within 24-21 at halftime.
Burrow opened the second half with a 32-yard touchdown pass to Ja'Marr Chase, and Cole Tracy hit three field goals to put LSU up 40-24. Tracy's final kick, the 97th of his career, broke the NCAA all-division record and sent LSU to its first 10-win season since 2013.
Citrus Bowl: No. 14 Kentucky 27, No. 12 Penn State 24
Benny Snell Jr. ran for 144 yards and two touchdowns to become Kentucky's career rushing leader and help the No. 14 Wildcats wrap up their best season in more than four decades with a 27-24 victory over No. 12 Penn State in the Citrus Bowl on Tuesday.
Snell scored on runs of two and 12 yards in the second half, then carried for a couple of crucial first downs to help Kentucky (10-3) run out the clock after Penn State's Trace McSorley trimmed a 27-7 deficit to three points despite playing with a foot injury.
McSorley threw for 246 yards and two touchdowns, and the Nittany Lions' career passing and wins leader also rushed for a team-high 75 yards on 19 attempts.
Lynn Bowden Jr. scored on a 58-yard punt return for Kentucky, and Southeastern Conference defensive player of the year Josh Allen had three of the Wildcats' six sacks.
Penn State (9-4) trailed 27-7 entering the fourth quarter, but McSorley's wasn't finished. His one-yard touchdown run capped a 75-yard drive, and he followed with an 18-yard touchdown pass to Pat Friermuth to cut Kentucky's lead to six.
The Nittany Lions marched to the Kentucky 14 on their next possession to pull to within 27-24 with 4:12 left.
Thanks to Snell, a junior who already has declared for the NFL draft, McSorley didn't get the ball back until just one second was left on the clock.
Kentucky finished with its first 10-win season since 1977, when the Wildcats went 10-1.
Snell broke Sonny Collins' career rushing record on his 12-yard touchdown run that made it 27-7 late in the third quarter. Collins rushed for 3,835 yards from 1972-75.
Outback Bowl: Iowa 27, No. 18 Mississippi State 22
Safety Jake Gervase made an interception in the end zone to help preserve a late lead, and the ball-hawking Iowa Hawkeyes beat No. 18 Mississippi State in the Outback Bowl 27-22 Tuesday.
Gervase also batted down an errant fourth-down pass to end the Bulldogs' final drive at the Iowa 32 with 25 seconds left. Two earlier Mississippi State threats in the fourth quarter led to only three points.
The Hawkeyes totaled just 199 yards, with 75 coming on a touchdown pass from Nathan Stanley to Nick Easley, but they converted three takeaways into 17 points.
Stanley threw for 214 yards and three scores. The Hawkeyes won despite netting minus 15 yards rushing, and their three running backs totaled 4 yards in 15 carries.
Iowa (9-4) earned its biggest postseason victory since an Orange Bowl win over Georgia Tech to cap the 2009 season. Mississippi State (8-5) lost to a team outside the top 15 for the first time.
Trailing 24-19, the Bulldogs had a first down at the Iowa 1 early in the fourth quarter, but three quarterback draws lost 2 yards and they settled for a field goal.
They were again on the verge of taking the lead with nine minutes left, but receiver Stephen Guidry bobbled a pass in the end zone, and Gervase snatched it away. The Hawkeyes then drove 50 yards for a field goal to go up 27-22.