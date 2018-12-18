College basketball: Vanderbilt tops No. 18 Arizona St.

Saben Lee had 14 points to lead five players in double figures Monday and sharp-shooting Vanderbilt defeated No. 18 Arizona State 81-65 at Nashville, Tenn.
Vanderbilt (7-2) ended an eight-game skid against ranked teams that dated to an overtime win over Florida in the 2017 Southeastern Conference tournament. The Commodores also beat the Sun Devils (8-2) for the first time in five tries on Arizona State’s first visit to Memorial Gym.
at No. 11 Florida State 85, SE Missouri State 68: Trent Forrest had a career-high 23 points to lead the Seminoles (9-1) to a fourth straight win.
SOUTHLAND
Men
at Oregon State 82, Pepperdine 67: Tres Tinkle scored 21 points and Stephen Thompson Jr. scored 20 to help the Beavers (7-3) end a two-game losing streak. Eric Cooper Jr. and Colbey Ross each scored 15 points for Pepperdine, which is 6-6 after losing for the fourth time in five games. Jade Smith scored 11 points for the Waves, who trailed at halftime 46-36.
Cal Baptist 73, at Southeastern Louisiana 52: Guards Jordan Heading and Milan Acquaah combined for 46 points to lead the Lancers (6-5) over the Lions (4-6) in the opening game of a two-game trip. Acquaah, who scored 22 points, also had six rebounds and four assists. De’jon Davis had 11 rebounds for the Lions, who play at Southern on Wednesday.