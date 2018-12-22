College basketball: Tennessee extends home win streak with 21-point win over Wake Forest

Grant Williams had 22 points and 10 rebounds as No. 3 Tennessee trounced Wake Forest 83-64 on Saturday for its sixth consecutive victory.
Kyle Alexander scored a career-high 19 points and had 8 rebounds to help Tennessee (10-1) extend its home winning streak to 15 games. The Volunteers haven't lost at Thompson-Boling Arena since last season, falling 94-84 to Auburn on Jan. 2.
The Vols improved to 3-0 against Atlantic Coast Conference schools. Tennessee beat Georgia Tech 66-53 on Nov. 13 and defeated Louisville 92-81 on Nov. 21.
Chaundee Brown scored 19 points and Brandon Childress added 14 for Wake Forest (6-4). Jordan Bone had 18 points and Admiral Schofield scored 12 for Tennessee.
at No. 16 Wisconsin 84, Grambling State 53: Ethan Happ scored 19 points and grabbed his 1,000th career rebound Saturday, sending No. 16 Wisconsin past Grambling State 84-53.
Happ finished with eight rebounds for Wisconsin (10-2). He is the 15th player in Big Ten history to reach 1,000 rebounds.
Grambling State (6-7) tested the Badgers early. But with just more than seven minutes to go in the first half, Lasani Johnson's 3-pointer tied it at 22. The Badgers finished the half on a 17-5 run, opened the second half with an 8-0 spurt and weren't challenged the rest of the way.
The Tigers scored just seven points over a nearly 15-minute period that spanned both halves. The Badgers pushed their lead to more than 30 for the first time at 62-31.
at No. 23 Iowa 110, Savannah State 64: Joe Wieskamp scored a career-high 24 points, Jordan Bohannon had 18 on six 3s and No. 23 Iowa blew past Savannah State 110-64 on Saturday for its fourth straight victory.
Tyler Cook scored 16 points in 17 minutes for the Hawkeyes (10-2). They played without center Luka Garza, who recently tweaked his ankle, an injury that isn't expected to be serious.
Iowa also was without backup point guard Connor McCaffery (concussion protocol), but none of that mattered against the overwhelmed Tigers (3-11).
at No. 25 Nebraska 86, Cal State Fullerton 62: James Palmer Jr. scored 23 points and No. 25 Nebraska took control midway through the first half to defeat Cal State Fullerton 86-62 Saturday.
Nebraska (10-2) won its 18th straight home game, a streak dating to last season.
Isaiah Roby had 20 points for Nebraska, with Isaac Copeland adding 12 and Glynn Watson Jr. 10.
Kyle Allman Jr. had 14 of his 16 points in the second half to lead Cal State Fullerton. Khalil Ahmad had 12 points and Austen Awosika had 10 points.
The Cornhuskers used a 10-2 run to go up 27-16 on Palmer's turnaround in the lane with 5:57 left in the first half. Cal State Fullerton (3-9) never got closer than seven in the final 25 minutes.
Other games of note:
- Eric Paschall scored 21 points, Phil Booth had 18 and the national champion Villanova Wildcats avoided their first three-game losing streak in nearly six years with an 81-58 win over Connecticut at Madison Square Garden. The Wildcats went on a 19-0 run in the second half to take over for the needed victory.
- Wesley Harris scored a career-high 20 points and had eight rebounds to lead West Virginia over Jacksonville State, 74-72. Despite a sloppy shooting performance in the first half (13 of 34 from the field), the Mountaineers got out to as much as a nine-point lead over the Gamecocks.
- Nicolas Claxton had 13 points and 13 rebounds, Teshaun Hightower added 12 points, and Georgia beat Georgia Tech, 70-59. The Bulldogs never trailed as they won for the fourth time in five games. Rayshaun Hammonds, Georgia's leading scorer, played just a few seconds of final 15 minutes because of foul trouble and an apparent knee injury sustained in the game.