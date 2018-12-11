College football: All-America honors go to six from Tide

The College Football Playoff semifinalists combined to place 10 players on the Associated Press All-America first team, including a high of four from top-ranked Alabama.
The Crimson Tide had six players chosen to the three All-America teams, more than any other team. No. 2 Clemson has three first-teamers, No. 4 Oklahoma has two All-Americans — including quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray — and No. 3 Notre Dame had one.
The Tide and Oklahoma meet in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 29 and Clemson plays Notre Dame at the Cotton Bowl that day. The winners meet in the College Football Playoff national championship game Jan. 7 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.
The playoff teams combined for 17 overall selections on the teams chosen by a panel of AP poll voters and released Monday.
The Tide placed two players on each side of the ball, with Outland Trophy winner Quinnen Williams highlighting the defense. Receiver Jerry Jeudy, offensive tackle Jonah Williams and safety Deionte Thompson also made the first team while Tua Tagovailoa was the second-team quarterback.
Tagovailoa finished second behind Murray in the Heisman voting.
Kansas State hired Chris Klieman of North Dakota State to lead its football program, passing the reins from retired Hall of Fame coach Bill Snyder to someone with three Football Championship Subdivision titles but little Big 12 experience.