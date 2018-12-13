The Times' college football experts make their picks: It's near unanimous, Fresno State will beat Arizona State

With the regular season over, the Los Angeles Times’ college football “experts” move to making their picks for the first week of bowl games. National college football writer David Wharton was the regular-season champion with a record of 100-40, just ahead of deputy sports editor Mike Hiserman (98-42). But this is the playoffs, meaning anyone can win the title. That’s good news for sports editor and Texas graduate Angel Rodriguez (87-53), who is hoping to rally like Vince Young did in the 2006 Rose Bowl.