The Times' college football experts make their picks: Brigham Young, Boise State are primed for wins

It’s Week 2 of the bowl season and who else would one turn to than the Los Angeles Times’ college football “experts” to find who’s going to win the Idaho Potato Bowl between Western Michigan and Brigham Young? Or the First Responder Bowl (Boston College vs. Boise State)? And remember, when taking those family pictures next week, say “Cheez-It Bowl” — that’s California and Texas Christian in Phoenix.
Ben Bolch
Florida International vs. Toledo: Florida International 35-21
Western Michigan vs. Brigham Young: Brigham Young 27-24
Memphis vs. Wake Forest: Memphis 38-28
Houston vs. Army: Houston 30-21
Buffalo vs. Troy: Buffalo 21-14
Hawaii vs. Louisiana Tech: Louisiana Tech 35-17
Boston College vs. Boise State: Boise State 32-24
Minnesota vs. Georgia Tech: Minnesota 24-17
California vs. Texas Christian: California 28-21
Temple vs. Duke: Duke 28-17
Miami vs. Wisconsin: Wisconsin 35-21
Baylor vs. Vanderbilt: Baylor 42-28
Mike Hiserman
Florida International vs. Toledo: Florida International 38-37
Western Michigan vs. Brigham Young: Brigham Young 27-21
Memphis vs. Wake Forest: Wake Forest 38-35
Houston vs. Army: Army 34-28
Buffalo vs. Troy: Troy 27-24
Hawaii vs. Louisiana Tech: Hawaii 31-27
Boston College vs. Boise State: Boise State 30-27
Minnesota vs. Georgia Tech: Georgia Tech 30-27
California vs. Texas Christian: Texas Christian 20-17
Temple vs. Duke: Temple 28-24
Miami vs. Wisconsin: Wisconsin 28-24
Baylor vs. Vanderbilt: Vanderbilt 30-25
J. Brady McCollough
Florida International vs. Toledo: Toledo 28-21
Western Michigan vs. Brigham Young: Brigham Young 38-26
Memphis vs. Wake Forest: Memphis 42-31
Houston vs. Army: Army 26-21
Buffalo vs. Troy: Buffalo 28-27
Hawaii vs. Louisiana Tech: Hawaii 30-24
Boston College vs. Boise State: Boise State 24-17
Minnesota vs. Georgia Tech: Georgia Tech 24-19
California vs. Texas Christian: Texas Christian 17-14
Temple vs. Duke: Temple 31-24
Miami vs. Wisconsin: Miami 21-20
Baylor vs. Vanderbilt: Vanderbilt 28-21
Blake Richardson
Florida International vs. Toledo: Toledo 30-24
Western Michigan vs. Brigham Young: Brigham Young 34-20
Memphis vs. Wake Forest: Wake Forest 35-27
Houston vs. Army: Houston 31-24
Buffalo vs. Troy: Troy 29-20
Hawaii vs. Louisiana Tech: Louisiana Tech 34-27
Boston College vs. Boise State: Boise State 36-24
Minnesota vs. Georgia Tech: Minnesota 30-27
California vs. Texas Christian: California 24-20
Temple vs. Duke: Temple 33-17
Miami vs. Wisconsin: Wisconsin 31-26
Baylor vs. Vanderbilt: Baylor 37-27
Angel Rodriguez
Florida International vs. Toledo: Toledo 35-17
Western Michigan vs. Brigham Young: Brigham Young 24-17
Memphis vs. Wake Forest: Memphis 32-17
Houston vs. Army: Houston 41-17
Buffalo vs. Troy: Troy 35-10
Hawaii vs. Louisiana Tech: Hawaii 28-21
Boston College vs. Boise State: Boise State 34-27
Minnesota vs. Georgia Tech: Minnesota 28-27
California vs. Texas Christian: California 28-10
Temple vs. Duke: Duke 34-17
Miami vs. Wisconsin: Wisconsin 24-10
Baylor vs. Vanderbilt: Baylor 42-21
David Wharton
Florida International vs. Toledo: Toledo 38-33
Western Michigan vs. Brigham Young: Brigham Young 35-24
Memphis vs. Wake Forest: Wake Forest 41-35
Houston vs. Army: Army 33-31
Buffalo vs. Troy: Buffalo 27-21
Hawaii vs. Louisiana Tech: Hawaii 31-28
Boston College vs. Boise State: Boise State 28-24
Minnesota vs. Georgia Tech: Georgia Tech 35-30
California vs. Texas Christian: Texas Christian 21-19
Temple vs. Duke: Temple 28-23
Miami vs. Wisconsin: Wisconsin 27-24
Baylor vs. Vanderbilt: Vanderbilt 30-23
Expert: last week; season
Bolch: 3-5, 91-57, South Florida
Hiserman: 8-0, 106-42, Marshall
McCollough: 8-0, 102-46, Marshall
Richardson: 6-2, 94-54, Marshall
Rodriguez: 3-5, 90-58, South Florida
Wharton: 8-0, 108-40, Marshall