College football viewers' guide: conference battles in the SEC, Pac-12, Big 12 and Big Ten highlight the week

Could this be the game where USC’s offense finally plays a complete game? The Trojans will be playing their first Friday night home game since 1999, against an undefeated Washington State team that has thrashed three non-Power Five opponents. USC’s JT Daniels passed for 322 yards with one interception and wide receiver Amon-ra St. Brown had nine catches for 167 yards last week against Texas. Washington State’s Gardner Minshew II passed for 470 yards and two touchdowns in a 59-24 win against Eastern Washington last week.