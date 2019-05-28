French Open: Naomi Osaka avoids upset; Simona Halep wins, too

“Definitely sarcastic. I was kind of thinking: `Do you guys see this amazing tennis I'm playing right here? Thumbs-up.’ I don't even know what I wanted them to do. I felt kind of bad after I did it. It was more like I had to put my emotions somewhere,” Osaka said. “It's one of those matches where you're not playing well, but you have to find a way to win. For me, I've just begun learning how to do that.”