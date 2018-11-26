Racing! Tim Ritvo lets us in on his thinking

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we shake our head at the size of the fields in Del Mar’s two stakes on Sunday.

Saturday’s surprising news on the firing of Michael Wrona as track announcer at Santa Anita is certainly the buzz of the local racing world. He was popular with most, but some found his style of packing plenty of extra information into a race call as more than they wanted.

Tim Ritvo , the chief operating officer of the Stronach Group, told The Times on Sunday, “It was not an easy decision. It was very, very hard to tell him. He’s a nice guy. It was strictly a business decision.”

“We had discussed it earlier during the meet, with Mike’s contract about to end,” Ritvo said. “The team strategized about things and thought a different direction was the better avenue. Nothing against Mike and his calling abilities. We were looking for a fuller experience, someone who will be in front of the people more. We wanted to give Mike the respect of telling him before anything was announced.”

Wrona did reach out to the Times late Saturday, saying he wasn’t up for talking as “my head is spinning and my gut won’t stop churning.” During his tenure, he was classy and friendly and, certainly, everyone wishes him the very best.

As we wrote on Sunday, speculation has Frank Mirahmadi on the short list for the job. He is a Southern Californian who left a good gig at Oaklawn to audition for the Santa Anita’s job when Wrona got it 2016. Mirahmadi currently calls for Aqueduct and Monmouth. Other announcers at Stronach tracks that may have been talked about but were probably unlikely to come, were Pete Aiello at Gulfstream, Dave Rodman at Laurel and Pimlico and Matt Dinerman at Golden Gate.

(If the announcement comes before the next newsletter on Thursday, check latimes.com/sports for who the next announcer will be.

Ritvo may take some heat over this move and be painted as an autocrat, and there is no doubt he has opinions on every aspect of how the track should be run. But, when you look at his first year as the hands-on guy at Santa Anita, he has not been an ax-wielder, preferring to make most of his changes in process and procedure to increase the track’s productivity.

Wrona’s firing and whoever replaces him will have absolutely no impact on if people will come to, or bet on, the track. This is just a case of Ritvo wanting to go in a different direction.

Ritvo came on the scene as a change agent, saying everything was on the table. He even said he was considering three-day racing. Many executives were fearful of their jobs, but most are still there.

Keith Brackpool , the former chairman of the track, left amid litigation with the Stronach Group. Joe Morris , who functioned as the general manager was fired, mostly because he and Ritvo were doing the same job.

But he has essentially kept his vice presidents the same. He has the same simulcast and ADW director, the same director of racing, same chief lawyer, same broadcasting director, who has added XBTV to her portfolio, and the same marketing manager.

Instead, Ritvo has instituted programs to grow the horse population, added a low takeout pick four, scrapped the traditional pick six for a low cost bet whose sole purpose is to lead to a giant mandatory payout day and he has made other small betting changes.

He has tried changing post times on Sunday and changed back when it didn’t work. The track switched to a large format program, instead of the pocket-sized one for the fall meeting, and it was mostly panned by the racegoers.

“There is a minority that like it,” Ritvo said. “But I’m getting more complaints from people who hate it. We just wanted to get more people involved in handicapping by looking at past performances. … I wish we could do them both.”

Ritvo has promised new barns and battled with trainers over stall space. He tried to strong-arm the CHRB, successfully, but that’s mostly about Northern California. He has endured questionable stewards’ rulings, none of which were in his purview, but nonetheless soured customers.

He’s also truly the man in the middle, in litigation between founder Frank Stronach and his daughter and chief executive, Belinda Stronach , over control of the company. That’s a tough job for even the most adept politician. Add to that, he’s trying to find a palatable way to move the Preakness from Pimlico to Laurel, unless Pimlico is completely rebuilt, but not on Stronach’s dime.

Last year’s Dec. 26 opening day, his first running the track day-to-day, did not go well. A shortage of mutuel clerks angered bettors. There were other glitches that soured the on-track experience. In a month, the track gets another chance and we’re guessing things will be better.

As year two approaches, it seems as if he’s looking at the people through which the customers consume the sport. In addition to Wrona being let go, the on-camera talent at XBTV, an arm of Stronach owned Xpressbet, was reduced as well as one of the paddock inter-track hosts.

“ Amy Zimmerman is now charge of XBTV and she wanted to restructure for a different format with the cooperation of the marketing team,” Ritvo said. “It was Amy’s decision on the direction, and the shift in what we are doing. We’re trying to figure out how we coordinate XBTV and the simulcast shows across the country by integrating the on-air hosts. We were a little talent [announcer] heavy and that’s how it went.”

But, Ritvo will remain in the hot seat, not for any personnel moves, but being charged with making this giant piece of real estate as profitable as possible. One way or another, that will be his legacy.

Me, as usual. Apologies to Bob Ike for listing his Sunday pick as being SA instead of DMR. But, I’m guessing you folks figured that out. Had SA on the brain on Saturday.

Two decent stakes races and only eight horses. That’s combined. Both races. The Grade 3 $100,000 Native Diver Stakes, a 1 1/8 mile race I was looking forward too, turned into a travesty when three of the six horses scratched. You knew Kershaw would scratch because he ran on Saturday.

It was a good stretch drive between Battle of Midway and Dabster as Isotherm was content to collect purse money for third, or last. Still, match races are tactical, and, frankly boring. Battle of Midway won by a neck for trainer Jerry Hollendorfer and jockey Flavien Prat . He paid $3.20 to win. Goes to say there was no place or show wagering. The $1 exacta paid $1.90. The .50 cent trifecta paid $1.10.

“They made us work for it,” Prat said. [Battle of Midway] does better with a target, but we had a three-horse field, so what are you going to do. He ran well, though, and got it done.”

In the Grade 3 $100,000 Cecille B. DeMille Stakes for 2-year-olds going a mile on the turf, the favorite Flying Scotsman ran second until midway in the far turn and won easily by 4 ¼ lengths. It was the same winning connections of Hollendorfer and Prat in this one, too.

“He’s done very well since we’ve had him,” Hollendorfer said. “Usually I like to sprint them twice, but he didn’t seem to like that so we put him at a mile the second time out and he liked that. Since then he’s trained very well and looks like a pretty good prospect. He rated perfectly today and he had a great trip. I think we’ll stay on the grass with him in the future, if that’s possible.”

Del Mar Charts Results for Sunday, November 25. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 11th day of a 16-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $28,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 23.72 48.25 1:13.58 1:26.60 1:40.31

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Sweet Treat 119 5 1 1–1 1–½ 1–2 1–2½ 1–¾ Figueroa 3.20 2 Tizway That Way 124 2 3 3–1½ 3–3 2–½ 2–1½ 2–½ Quinonez 1.30 7 Ipray 124 7 6 4–hd 4–1 4–2 3–1½ 3–5 Bejarano 6.90 1 Princess Kendra 124 1 4 5–1½ 5–3½ 5–2 5–2½ 4–2¼ Fuentes 9.20 6 DH–Lea's Reward 124 6 5 2–2 2–1½ 3–1½ 4–1 5–15 Blanc 3.70 3 DH–Princess Leia 124 3 7 6–hd 6–3 6–8 6–8 5–15 Pereira 11.60 4 Fellina 117 4 2 7 7 7 7 7 Fuentes 85.30

5 SWEET TREAT 8.40 4.20 3.40 2 TIZWAY THAT WAY 3.00 2.40 7 IPRAY 3.40

$1 EXACTA (5-2) $15.20 $2 QUINELLA (2-5) $12.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-2-7-1) $10.82 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-2-7) $20.40

Winner–Sweet Treat B.m.5 by Candy Ride (ARG) out of Sweet and Savory, by Storm Cat. Bred by Pam & Martin Wygod (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Besecker, Joseph E. and O'Neill, Doug. Mutuel Pool $143,317 Exacta Pool $63,480 Quinella Pool $3,215 Superfecta Pool $34,060 Trifecta Pool $44,702. Scratched–none.

SWEET TREAT had speed off the rail then angled in, set the pace inside, inched away again on the second turn, came out into the stretch, drifted out some from the whip in the lane and held. TIZWAY THAT WAY stalked inside, came off the rail on the backstretch, went outside a rival on the second turn, came three deep into the stretch and continued willingly late. IPRAY chased three wide then outside a rival or off the rail, also came three deep into the stretch and went on willingly in the late stages. PRINCESS KENDRA saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the second turn and into the stretch and lacked a rally. PRINCESS LEIA broke slowly, pulled her way along off the rail and steadied in tight into the first turn, chased outside a rival or off the inside, came out into the stretch and lacked a further response to share fifth. LEA'S REWARD stalked off the rail, bid outside the winner a half mile out, tracked that one again on the second turn, angled to the inside nearing the stretch and weakened. FELLINA between horses early, fell back a bit off the rail, gave way and was eased in the stretch.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $56,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 23.32 47.64 1:11.68 1:23.33 1:34.60

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Perfectly Majestic 120 6 2 4–2½ 4–1 4–1½ 3–1 1–nk Van Dyke 1.60 4 Blackout 120 4 3 3–1½ 3–2 3–1½ 1–hd 2–¾ Prat 3.10 5 Eckersley 120 5 6 6–1½ 6–1 6–1 5–1 3–2½ T Baze 8.00 1 Maestro Dearte 120 1 5 5–1 5–½ 5–hd 6–2½ 4–hd Smith 3.70 7 Dreams of Valor 122 7 1 2–1½ 2–1½ 2–2 2–½ 5–¾ Maldonado 14.80 2 Any Questions 120 2 7 7 7 7 7 6–1½ Bejarano 13.40 3 Sawyer's Hill 120 3 4 1–1 1–1½ 1–hd 4–1½ 7 Pedroza 8.50

6 PERFECTLY MAJESTIC 5.20 3.20 2.40 4 BLACKOUT (FR) 3.60 2.80 5 ECKERSLEY 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6) $31.80 $1 EXACTA (6-4) $8.70 $2 QUINELLA (4-6) $9.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-5-1) $12.22 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-4-5) $19.20

Winner–Perfectly Majestic Ch.g.6 by Majesticperfection out of Skatesheba (FR), by Green Tune. Bred by Brereton C. Jones (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: David A Bernsen, LLC, Rockingham Ranch and Littlefield, Chad. Mutuel Pool $231,290 Daily Double Pool $45,383 Exacta Pool $116,234 Quinella Pool $4,137 Superfecta Pool $39,874 Trifecta Pool $64,024. Scratched–none.

PERFECTLY MAJESTIC chased a bit off the rail then outside a rival, came out four wide into the stretch, bid outside foes in midstretch then alongside the runner-up under urging and got up nearing the wire. BLACKOUT (FR) stalked just off the inside, came three deep into the stretch, took a short lead between foes in midstretch and fought back inside the winner to the wire. ECKERSLEY in a bit tight just after the start, settled outside a rival, came out into the stretch and finished well. MAESTRO DEARTE saved ground chasing the pace to the stretch and lacked the needed rally. DREAMS OF VALOR had speed three deep then angled in and stalked just off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter leaving the second turn to take the lead into the stretch, fought back inside foes in midstretch and weakened late. ANY QUESTIONS saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. SAWYER'S HILL had speed inside then inched away and set the pace along the rail, dueled inside leaving the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong.

THIRD RACE. 1 1/8 Mile. Purse: $100,000. 'Native Diver Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.60 47.93 1:12.11 1:37.28 1:50.23

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Battle of Midway 125 1 1 1–½ 2–1½ 1–hd 1–hd 1–nk Prat 0.60 6 Dabster 121 3 2 2–1½ 1–hd 2–3½ 2–15 2–26 Talamo 1.10 5 Isotherm 121 2 3 3 3 3 3 3 Franco 8.10

4 BATTLE OF MIDWAY 3.20 6 DABSTER 5 ISOTHERM

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-4) $10.60 $1 EXACTA (4-6) $1.90 $2 QUINELLA (4-6) $2.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-6-5) $1.10

Winner–Battle of Midway B.c.4 by Smart Strike out of Rigoletta, by Concerto. Bred by Thor-Bred Stables, LLC (KY). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: Don Alberto Stable and WinStar Farm LLC. Mutuel Pool $123,423 Daily Double Pool $25,147 Exacta Pool $30,549 Quinella Pool $1,719 Trifecta Pool $14,777. Scratched–Gift Box, Kershaw, Roman Rosso (ARG). 50-Cent Pick Three (5-6-4) paid $13.10. Pick Three Pool $48,052.

BATTLE OF MIDWAY taken off the rail on a slim early lead, angled in a bit off the fence on the first turn, regained the advantage into the second turn, angled to the inside on that turn and held on gamely through a long drive under urging. DABSTER prompted the pace outside the winner, put a head in front on the backstretch, fought back alongside that one on the second turn and through the stretch and went gamely to the end. ISOTHERM pulled his way along to stalk the pace off the rail, dropped back into and on the second turn, came out some in the stretch and was not persevered with in the drive.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $33,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $80,000-$70,000. Time 23.59 49.30 1:14.35 1:26.41 1:38.28

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Weekly Call 122 5 8 7–1½ 7–1 5–hd 4–1 1–nk Franco 3.50 1 Carbon Zero 122 1 6 6–1½ 5–1 4–½ 2–hd 2–¾ Desormeaux 3.50 3 You Must Chill 122 2 2 1–hd 2–½ 1–½ 1–1½ 3–½ Fuentes 6.60 7 Salah 122 6 7 8 8 7–½ 5–hd 4–1¼ Prat 7.20 8 Surprise Fashion 122 7 4 5–hd 6–hd 8 8 5–1¼ Delgadillo 10.00 4 Fortnite Dance 122 3 1 3–1 3–hd 3–1 3–½ 6–½ Van Dyke 2.60 9 Indy Jones 122 8 3 4–hd 4–1 6–1 6–½ 7–2½ Quinonez 42.00 5 Gleyber 122 4 5 2–2 1–hd 2–hd 7–hd 8 Bejarano 8.10

6 WEEKLY CALL 9.00 5.40 3.40 1 CARBON ZERO 4.00 3.00 3 YOU MUST CHILL 4.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-6) $20.00 $1 EXACTA (6-1) $28.10 $2 QUINELLA (1-6) $22.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-3-7) $64.05 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-3) $66.75

Winner–Weekly Call B.c.2 by Will Take Charge out of Summer Soiree, by War Front. Bred by Three Chimneys Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Zedan Racing Stables Inc. Mutuel Pool $293,422 Daily Double Pool $20,800 Exacta Pool $139,254 Quinella Pool $5,231 Superfecta Pool $69,973 Trifecta Pool $96,116. Scratched–Knight's Cross. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-4-6) paid $6.30. Pick Three Pool $31,522.

WEEKLY CALL bumped between horses after the start, angled in on the first turn, chased insider then between foes on the second turn, swung four wide into the stretch, rallied under urging and got up three wide late. CARBON ZERO saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch, bid between horses in deep stretch to put a head in front and was edged late. YOU MUST CHILL dueled inside, regained the advantage into the second turn, inched clear in the stretch, fought back inside in the final furlong and held third. SALAH bumped between horses early, chased off the rail then a bit off the fence leaving the backstretch, came out three deep into the stretch, angled inward in midstretch, advanced inside in the drive then went outside a rival late to just miss the show. SURPRISE FASHION came in and was bumped early, chased between horses then outside a rival, swung four wide into the stretch and was outfinished. FORTNITE DANCE stalked a bit off the rail, bid three deep between horses then three wide on the second turn, was fanned four wide into the stretch, drifted in and weakened some in the final furlong. INDY JONES stalked three deep, bid four wide a half mile out, fell back some on the second turn, was fanned five wide into the stretch and weakened. GLEYBER dueled outside a rival then between foes leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, drifted three wide into the stretch and weakened.

FIFTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000. Time 22.82 46.43 1:12.14 1:19.07

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Lucky Student 120 7 6 2–1 2–1½ 1–2½ 1–5¼ Van Dyke 1.70 9 Kristie's Heart 114 8 4 3–hd 4–hd 4–hd 2–½ Figueroa 6.80 4 Sought More Pep 120 4 1 1–½ 1–½ 2–3½ 3–½ Franco 3.60 3 Swallows Inn Gal 118 3 8 5–hd 5–2 3–hd 4–3¼ Roman 7.20 1 Resky Business 120 1 3 7–½ 6–1 6–2½ 5–¾ T Baze 11.30 2 Devil's Beauty 113 2 2 4–hd 3–1 5–1 6–½ Fuentes 3.80 6 Dressed in Prada 120 5 7 6–2 7–1½ 7–8 7–23 Quinonez 34.10 7 Honor Maker 120 6 5 8 8 8 8 Harvey 25.80

8 LUCKY STUDENT 5.40 3.40 2.80 9 KRISTIE'S HEART 5.20 4.20 4 SOUGHT MORE PEP 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-8) $34.00 $1 EXACTA (8-9) $14.80 $2 QUINELLA (8-9) $16.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-9-4-3) $28.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-9-4) $28.00

Winner–Lucky Student Ch.m.8 by Game Plan out of Corissa's Birthday, by Half Term. Bred by Academic Farms (CA). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: Hollendorfer, LLC, Team Green LLC and Todaro, George. Mutuel Pool $197,159 Daily Double Pool $26,420 Exacta Pool $107,006 Quinella Pool $4,326 Superfecta Pool $54,741 Trifecta Pool $76,523. Claimed–Sought More Pep by Bill Dory. Trainer: Dallas Keen. Claimed–Devil's Beauty by A and J Racing and Tsujimoto, Stuart. Trainer: Vann Belvoir. Scratched–Lovely Linda. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-6-8) paid $15.70. Pick Three Pool $36,108. 50-Cent Pick Four (6-1/2/3/4-6-5/8) 4 correct paid $26.95. Pick Four Pool $164,666. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-6-1/2/3/4-6-5/8) 5 correct paid $289.55. Pick Five Pool $457,323.

LUCKY STUDENT angled in and pressed the pace outside a rival, took the lead into the stretch, kicked away and won clear under urging and steady handling late. KRISTIE'S HEART stalked four wide then three deep on the turn, came out four wide into the stretch and edged rivals late for the place. SOUGHT MORE PEP had good early speed and dueled a bit off the rail then inside on the turn and into the stretch and just held third. SWALLOWS INN GAL broke a bit slowly, was in a bit tight early, stalked between horses, came out three deep into the stretch and was edged for the show. RESKY BUSINESS saved ground chasing the pace throughout and lacked the needed rally. DEVIL'S BEAUTY stalked the pace inside, came out into the stretch and weakened. DRESSED IN PRADA bobbled at the start, stalked between horses then chased outside a rival on the turn and also weakened. HONOR MAKER settled outside then off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and gave way.

SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Cecil B. DeMille Stakes'. 2 year olds. Time 23.02 46.92 1:11.48 1:23.01 1:34.44

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Flying Scotsman 120 5 5 2–3 2–2½ 2–1½ 1–1½ 1–4¼ Prat 1.00 2 Rijeka 120 2 3 4–½ 5 3–1 3–3½ 2–½ Desormeaux 4.30 3 Vantastic 120 3 1 1–1½ 1–2 1–½ 2–1 3–5¼ Smith 2.40 1 Takeo Squared 120 1 4 5 3–hd 4–½ 4–½ 4–½ Bejarano 4.80 5 Sayin Grace 120 4 2 3–hd 4–hd 5 5 5 Van Dyke 20.40

6 FLYING SCOTSMAN 4.00 2.80 2.10 2 RIJEKA (IRE) 3.60 2.80 3 VANTASTIC 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-6) $10.00 $1 EXACTA (6-2) $7.30 $2 QUINELLA (2-6) $10.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-2-3-1) $2.06 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-2-3) $7.65

Winner–Flying Scotsman Ch.r.2 by English Channel out of Padmore, by French Deputy. Bred by Calumet Farm (KY). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: Calumet Farm. Mutuel Pool $259,455 Daily Double Pool $23,212 Exacta Pool $93,559 Quinella Pool $4,371 Superfecta Pool $39,371 Trifecta Pool $60,999. Scratched–Irish Heatwave. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-8-6) paid $15.80. Pick Three Pool $50,609.

FLYING SCOTSMAN angled in and stalked a bit of the rail, bid outside the pacesetter on the second turn, took the lead in upper stretch and drew clear under urging. RIJEKA (IRE) saved ground chasing the pace, tugged his way up inside leaving the backstretch, came out for room into the stretch and edged a rival for the place. VANTASTIC sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail then inside, fought back along the fence leaving the second turn, was not a match for the winner in the final furlong and was edged for second. TAKEO SQUARED taken out into the first turn to stalk three deep, continued outside the runner-up on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and weakened. SAYIN GRACE stalked outside a rival then between foes on the first turn and backstretch, fell back and angled in on the second turn and also weakened.

SEVENTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $53,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.65 46.25 58.30 1:10.59

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Qahira 120 9 1 3–1 2–2 1–3 1–4¾ Van Dyke 1.30 10 Slewgoodtobetrue 120 10 2 5–1 5–2½ 3–1½ 2–5¾ Smith 3.40 1 Bizwhacks 120 1 3 2–hd 1–hd 2–1½ 3–2¼ Gutierrez 4.20 2 Claudelle 120 2 4 6–½ 6–hd 5–3 4–1½ T Baze 10.90 4 Posit 120 4 5 4–½ 3–½ 4–3 5–1¾ Quinonez 14.60 8 Tizwellwithmysoul 120 8 7 8–hd 8–1 8–3½ 6–5 Prat 15.30 7 Fight Night 120 7 6 1–hd 4–hd 6–½ 7–nk Talamo 61.20 5 To the Morning 120 5 10 7–hd 7–2 7–1 8–½ Bejarano 26.80 6 Happy Tune 120 6 8 9–1 9–2 9–2½ 9–½ Blanc 18.20 3 Suprema 120 3 9 10 10 10 10 Desormeaux 34.10

9 QAHIRA 4.60 3.20 2.60 10 SLEWGOODTOBETRUE 3.20 2.60 1 BIZWHACKS 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-9) $9.80 $1 EXACTA (9-10) $6.80 $2 QUINELLA (9-10) $7.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-10-1-2) $5.85 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-10-1) $11.50

Winner–Qahira B.f.2 by Cairo Prince out of Motel Lass, by Bates Motel. Bred by Nekia Farm & Hunter Valley Farm (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Baoma Corporation. Mutuel Pool $283,964 Daily Double Pool $32,619 Exacta Pool $131,330 Quinella Pool $6,159 Superfecta Pool $74,794 Trifecta Pool $99,378. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-6-9) paid $8.90. Pick Three Pool $39,117.

QAHIRA had speed outside then dueled three deep, battled outside a rival leaving the turn, took the lead into the stretch and drew clear under some urging and steady handling late. SLEWGOODTOBETRUE stalked four wide then outside on the turn and three deep into the stretch and was clearly second best. BIZWHACKS went up inside to duel for the lead, battled inside on the turn, came a bit off the fence into the stretch and bested the others. CLAUDELLE chased a bit off the rail, came out into the stretch and lacked a rally. POSIT close up stalking the pace a bit off the rail to the stretch, weakened in the drive. TIZWELLWITHMYSOUL chased outside on the backstretch and turn, came three deep into the stretch and lacked a further response. FIGHT NIGHT had good early speed a bit off the rail, dueled between horses, fell back some leaving the turn and weakened. TO THE MORNING broke slowly, went up between horses then angled in and chased inside and weakened in the stretch. HAPPY TUNE broke a bit slowly, chased between foes, angled in some on the turn and had little left for the stretch. SUPREMA a bit slow to begin, settled inside, came out on the turn and into the stretch and gave way.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $54,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.89 47.93 1:11.27 1:23.13 1:35.10

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 The Hunted 120 6 7 2–hd 2–1 1–hd 1–3 1–1¾ Cruz 1.90 3 Acclimate 117 3 5 3–1 3–1 3–hd 2–hd 2–1¼ Figueroa 3.40 1 Hot Perfection 122 1 6 8 8 8 7–½ 3–¾ Quinonez 29.20 2 Push Through 120 2 2 6–1 6–½ 5–hd 4–1 4–½ Franco 3.10 7 Shaymin 120 5 8 7–1 7–3 6–2½ 5–hd 5–1¾ Gutierrez 11.50 4 Six Point Rack 122 4 3 4–hd 4–3½ 4–1½ 6–1 6–½ T Baze 6.80 10 Duke of Fallbrook 122 8 1 5–1 5–hd 7–1½ 8 7–1¼ Fuentes 103.50 9 Carville 122 7 4 1–1 1–1 2–1½ 3–hd 8 Pereira 6.90

8 THE HUNTED 5.80 3.80 2.80 3 ACCLIMATE 4.20 3.60 1 HOT PERFECTION 10.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-8) $12.20 $1 EXACTA (8-3) $10.30 $2 QUINELLA (3-8) $10.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-3-1-2) $72.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-3-1) $79.70 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (9-5) $4.20

Winner–The Hunted Ch.g.3 by Unusual Heat out of Lethal Hunter, by Jade Hunter. Bred by M. Auerbach, L.L.C. (CA). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: M. Auerbach LLC, Ciaglia Racing LLC and Little Red Feather Racing. Mutuel Pool $341,289 Daily Double Pool $32,542 Exacta Pool $145,454 Quinella Pool $5,266 Superfecta Pool $77,423 Trifecta Pool $93,681. Scratched–Elwood J, Jet Set Ruler. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-9-8) paid $11.80. Pick Three Pool $41,432. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (6-9-5) paid $2.30.

THE HUNTED angled in and stalked outside a rival, bid alongside the pacesetter on the second turn, took a short lead leaving that turn, inched away into the stretch, kicked clear under some urging, drifted in a bit in midstretch then drifted out some in the final furlong and held. ACCLIMATE pulled along the inside early then saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and finished willingly. HOT PERFECTION settled off the pace inside, came out leaving the second turn and into the stretch, split rivals in the drive and got up for third outside a foe late. PUSH THROUGH saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside in the stretch and was edged late for the show. SHAYMIN broke a bit slowly, chased outside a rival, swung four wide into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor share. SIX POINT RACK pulled between horses then stalked outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. DUKE OF FALLBROOK chased three deep then outside a rival on the backstretch, angled in on the second turn and did not rally. CARVILLE had speed outside foes then angled in and set the pace inside, dueled along the rail leaving the second turn and weakened in the drive.

NINTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.54 45.92 58.53 1:11.52

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 10 Littlebitamedal 122 8 7 3–hd 2–½ 1–2½ 1–3½ Pereira 3.60 4 Iron Curtain 124 4 3 4–1 4–4 3–½ 2–4¼ Quinonez 5.40 7 Moon Juice 122 6 8 2–½ 3–1½ 4–6 3–2¼ Franco 5.30 6 Jonas 117 5 4 8–2½ 6–3 6–4½ 4–1½ Fuentes 40.70 9 Astonishing Tweet 117 7 2 1–1½ 1–1½ 2–hd 5–1½ Figueroa 2.50 11 Malachim 124 9 6 7–1 5–2 5–hd 6–4½ Cruz 26.30 2 Sought Bai 122 2 5 6–hd 8–hd 7–½ 7–¾ Fuentes 2.90 3 Mikeys Glory 124 3 9 9 9 8–8 8–29 Vergara, Jr. 39.70 1 Fleetwood 112 1 1 5–hd 7–½ 9 9 Tellez 26.10

10 LITTLEBITAMEDAL 9.20 4.60 3.40 4 IRON CURTAIN 5.80 3.40 7 MOON JUICE 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-10) $30.60 $1 EXACTA (10-4) $21.20 $2 QUINELLA (4-10) $26.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-4-7-6) $66.98 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (10-4-7-6-9) $1,509.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-4-7) $44.00

Winner–Littlebitamedal Dbb.c.3 by Violence out of Littlebitabling, by Carson City. Bred by Angie Gail Moore (MD). Trainer: Art Sherman. Owner: Akin, Zvika, Caples, Mika, Gumina, Jilda, Harkins, Robert, Myers, Gordon, Myers, Jeannetta Louise, S. Mutuel Pool $263,710 Daily Double Pool $83,274 Exacta Pool $135,482 Quinella Pool $5,400 Superfecta Pool $99,693 Trifecta Pool $110,052. Scratched–Spanish Bay, Thefourfortyfourth. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (6-5/8-4/6-9-5/6/8-10) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $155,879. 50-Cent Pick Three (9-8-10) paid $31.15. Pick Three Pool $104,186. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (9-5-10) paid $8.00. 50-Cent Pick Four (4/6-9-5/6/8-10) 4 correct paid $52.55. Pick Four Pool $566,060. 50-Cent Pick Five (5/8-4/6-9-5/6/8-10) 5 correct paid $157.75. Pick Five Pool $383,382. $2 Pick Six (6-5/8-4/6-9-5/6/8-10) 5 out of 6 paid $22.00. $2 Pick Six (6-5/8-4/6-9-5/6/8-10) 6 correct paid $1,523.40. Pick Six Pool $169,744. $1 Place Pick All 9 correct paid $159.20. Place Pick All Pool $21,733.

LITTLEBITAMEDAL stalked outside then four wide into the turn, bid three deep into the stretch, took the lead in upper stretch, kicked clear under urging, drifted to the inside in the final sixteenth and held sway. IRON CURTAIN close up stalking the pace a bit off the rail, angled in on the turn, came out into the stretch and bested the others. MOON JUICE stalked between horses then off the rail on the turn, angled to the inside nearing the stretch, came back out in upper stretch and picked up the show. JONAS chased off the rail, went outside a rival on the turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. ASTONISHING TWEET sped to a clear early lead, angled in and set the pace a bit off the rail, drifted to the inside in the stretch and weakened. MALACHIM chased outside then off the rail on the turn, came a bit wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. SOUGHT BAI stalked between horses then a bit off the rail, went three deep leaving the turn and into the stretch and had little left for the drive. MIKEYS GLORY broke a bit slowly, settled just off the rail, angled in leaving the turn and also had little left for the lane. FLEETWOOD saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back on the turn, was between horses a quarter mile out and gave way.