It's not the playoff, but it's still the Rose Bowl for Ohio State and Washington

“I can’t speak for their fans,” Washington senior linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven said, “but the Rose Bowl is the game that made our program when Don James was here, and all that stuff. You can just tell around Seattle, before we came down here, how excited people are. It means so much to everyone to be back in this game and to hopefully bring back a win, because the Rose Bowl really has been kind of the pillar that our program first kind of grew up on.