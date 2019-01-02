Retiring Urban Meyer gets the best of Washington counterpart Chris Petersen as Huskies' rally falls short in Rose Bowl

What Petersen had accomplished at Boise was nothing short of remarkable, and it needed deeper understanding. Meyer remembered well the Broncos’ signature win over Oklahoma in the 2007 Fiesta Bowl, mainly because he would never forget his wife, Shelley, pointing out to Meyer that his Florida Gators did not run enough exotic trick plays like Petersen’s Broncos used to baffle the Sooners. Meyer was in the middle of a sleepless night preparing for that year’s national championship game, and he did not want to hear it.