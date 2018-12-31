Ohio State coach Urban Meyer’s influence is obvious, but ugly chapter has tarnished his resume

The story he told Sunday was one that, if delivered, say, a year ago, would have landed easier as the predictable romantic reminiscing from a man grappling with a momentous life transition that feels forced upon him by health concerns — those left over from a high-stress tenure with the Florida Gators that wore on his heart and new ones from another stint in the game with Ohio State, like a cyst on his brain. The Colorado State story very well was exactly that, pure nostalgia, but it is hard to know for sure, because Meyer’s memory and trustworthiness have come under fire during this trying autumn in Columbus.