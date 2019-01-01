Here's your Rose Bowl game travel primer

Ohio State and Washington will meet in the 105th Rose Bowl game Tuesday at 2 p.m. Parking near the stadium will be limited. Ticket holders are encouraged to use public transportation or carpool and to arrive early.

Getting to the game

Drop-off for taxis, ride-hailing services

No drop-offs or pickups, including taxi and ride-hailing services, are allowed at the stadium. Drop-off location is on Holly Street between Fair Oaks Avenue and Raymond Avenue. From there, all patrons may use the free Rose Bowl shuttle or walk to the stadium.

Gold Line

The Memorial Park station is a three-block walk from the Parsons Corp. parking lot shuttle stop. The free shuttle stops near gates B and C at the stadium (see map). For more information on public transportation, call (323) 466-3876.

Parking and shuttle services

Arrive Early. Fans driving to the stadium on game day can expect significant delays and long walks. To avoid traffic congestion from the Rose Parade, arrive before 10 a.m. Parking is provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

-- General stadium parking is $60 on event day for golf course parking at the Rose Bowl stadium. Parking lots open at 4 a.m. There is no reserved parking and cars may be stack-parked in rows of five on a first-come, first-served basis. In-and-out privileges are prohibited in all parking areas.

-- Motor home parking: Game day motor-home parking opens at 4 a.m. on Tuesday and costs $200. Overnight motor-home parking closes at noon Wednesday. There is a one-time charge of $40 for tow vehicles.

-- Bus and limo parking: On game day, limousine parking (or any commercial vehicle less than 23 feet long) is $250 and bus parking (or any commercial vehicle more than 23 feet long) is $350. Call (626) 397-4220 for more information.

Prohibited items and clear-bag policy

Allowed

12-by-6-inch clear plastic bag

One-gallon plastic freezer bag

Clutch with wrist strap or shoulder strap (not larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches)

Diaper bag, as long as accompanied by a child

Not allowed

Backpack

Camera case

Mesh bag

Purse

Clear backpack

Tinted plastic bag

Oversized tote bag

Printed pattern plastic bag

Fanny pack

Binoculars case

Public FanFest

Activities from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday in parking lot 1A north of the stadium include:

-- Music/DJ and interactive games

-- Photos with the Rose Bowl game trophy

-- TV walls to watch the Rose Parade and other bowl games

-- Secure zone for expedited entry into the stadium