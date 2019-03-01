Southland basketball roundup: Deishuan Booker leads Long Beach St. over UC Santa Barbara 69-64

Seattle led 39-34 at the break and was up 60-47 midway in the second half. Heading hit a jump shot that started the Lancers on a 17-5 run as California Baptist closed to 65-64 after Milan Acquaah drained a 3 and followed with a jumper with 2:16 left. The Lancers held Seattle scoreless for six minutes until Jones hit the game-winner with eight seconds remaining.