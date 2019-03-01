Southland basketball roundup: Deishuan Booker leads Long Beach St. over UC Santa Barbara 69-64

Deishuan Booker had 26 points as Long Beach State edged past UC Santa Barbara 69-64 on Thursday night.
Jordan Roberts had 16 points for Long Beach State (12-18, 6-8 Big West Conference). Bryan Alberts added 15 points. Mason Riggins had nine rebounds for the road team.
Max Heidegger had 17 points for the Gauchos (19-9, 8-6). Amadou Sow added 13 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks. Devearl Ramsey had 12 points.
The 49ers evened the season series against the Gauchos with the win. UC Santa Barbara defeated Long Beach State 82-71 on Jan. 26.
Long Beach State plays Cal Poly at home on Saturday. UC Santa Barbara plays Cal State Northridge on the road next Thursday.
at Cal State Fullerton 86, Cal Poly 75: Kyle Allman Jr. scored 25 points and Khalil Ahmad scored 22 and Cal Sate Fullerton defeated Cal Poly 86-75 on Thursday night for its 10th win in 12 games.
Jackson Rowe's layup with 9:18 left broke a 54-all tie and the Titans (14-14, 10-4 Big West) led the rest of the way. Rowe scored 15 with 13 rebounds and Fullerton owned a 43-30 rebounding advantage. The Titans finished 35 of 49 from the foul line and Ahmad made 12 of 15 from the line.
Cal Poly (6-20, 2-11) led 35-32 at halftime. Donovan Fields scored 22 for the Mustangs, Marcellus Garrick 18, Job Alexander 15 and Mark Crowe 12.
Cal Poly struggled from behind the 3-point arc making just 2 of 14-shot attempts. The Mustangs committed just seven turnovers but only managed five assists on 26-made baskets. Cal Poly now has lost six of its last seven contests.
Seattle 67, at Cal Baptist 65: Delante Jones hit a jumper in the final seconds to halt a California Baptist run and give Seattle a 67-65 victory over the Lancers on Thursday night.
Jordan Heading tossed up a 3-pointer that rimmed out at the buzzer as Seattle (16-13, 4-10 Western Athletic Conference) claimed the win.
Seattle led 39-34 at the break and was up 60-47 midway in the second half. Heading hit a jump shot that started the Lancers on a 17-5 run as California Baptist closed to 65-64 after Milan Acquaah drained a 3 and followed with a jumper with 2:16 left. The Lancers held Seattle scoreless for six minutes until Jones hit the game-winner with eight seconds remaining.
Morgan Means led Seattle with 21 points, Mattia Da Campo added 11 points to go with 14 rebounds and Terrell Brown chipped in 18 points.
Acquaah had 23 points for California Baptist (15-12, 6-7). Heading finished with 13 and De'jon Davis had 13 rebounds.
at LMU 72, Santa Clara 70: James Batemon scored 17 of his 23 points in the second half and Loyola Marymount overcame a 20-point deficit to defeat Santa Clara 72-70 on Thursday night.
The Lions (19-10, 7-8 West Coast Conference) closed the game on a 7-0 run, all from the foul line, over the final 2:06. Bateman was 5 of 6 and Eli Scott hit a pair.
Santa Clara (15-15, 7-8), which led 51-31 when Tahj Eaddy opened the second half with a 3-pointer, missed its last four shots with two turnovers and was just 1 of its last 12 in the final 10{ minutes with six turnovers.
LMU won despite missing its last eight shots. The Lions were 17 of 21 from the foul line in the second half and 30 of 36 for the game. Santa Clara was 21 of 22 but just 6 of 7 in the second half.
Zafir Williams added 10 points for the Lions, who won the first game 69-61. Eaddy had 28 points and Josip Vrankic 22 for the Broncos.
UC Irvine 64, at UC Davis 48: Elston Jones had 12 points and 12 rebounds off the bench to lift UC Irvine to a 64-48 win over UC Davis on Thursday night, the Anteaters' 10th straight victory.
Eyassu Worku had 10 points for UC Irvine (24-5, 12-1 Big West Conference). Jonathan Galloway added 10 rebounds.
Evan Leonard, who was second on the Anteaters in scoring coming into the contest with 11 points per game, shot only 20 percent in the game (1 of 5).
Matt Neufeld had 10 points for the Aggies (10-17, 6-7).
The Anteaters improve to 2-0 against the Aggies this season. UC Irvine defeated UC Davis 71-69 on Jan. 10. UC Irvine matches up against UC Riverside on the road on Saturday. UC Davis takes on Cal State Fullerton at home on Saturday.
WOMEN FRIDAY
Colorado at USC 7 p.m.
Utah at UCLA 7 p.m.