Southland basketball roundup: Colbey Ross carries Pepperdine over LMU 68-65 in WCC tourney

Colbey Ross scored 20 points and hit a 3-pointer with 31 seconds left to lead Pepperdine to a 68-65 victory over Loyola Marymount on Friday night in the second round of the West Coast Conference tournament.
James Batemon missed a 3 at the buzzer for LMU.
Jade Smith had 16 points for Pepperdine (15-17). Kessler Edwards added 15 points. Victor Ohia Obioha had nine rebounds for Pepperdine.
Mattias Markusson had 19 points for the Lions (20-11). Batemon added 11 points.
WCC tournament
MEN
Friday’s other result
San Diego 62, Santa Clara 45
Saturday’s games
San Francisco vs. Pepperdine, 7 p.m.
Brigham Young vs. San Diego, 9 p.m.
WOMEN
Friday’s results
Loyola Marymount 66, San Francisco 45
Pacific 76, Santa Clara 60
Saturday’s games
Loyola Marymount vs. St. Mary’s, 1 p.m.
Pepperdine vs. Pacific, 3 p.m.
SOUTHLAND MEN SATURDAY
UC Riverside at UC Davis 5 p.m.
Cal Baptist at New Mexico State 6 p.m.
Hawaii at Cal State Fullerton 6:30 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at Cal Poly 7 p.m.
Cal State Northridge at UC Irvine 7:30 p.m.