Southland basketball roundup: Colbey Ross carries Pepperdine over LMU 68-65 in WCC tourney

By Associated Press
Mar 08, 2019 | 10:10 PM

Colbey Ross scored 20 points and hit a 3-pointer with 31 seconds left to lead Pepperdine to a 68-65 victory over Loyola Marymount on Friday night in the second round of the West Coast Conference tournament.

James Batemon missed a 3 at the buzzer for LMU.

Jade Smith had 16 points for Pepperdine (15-17). Kessler Edwards added 15 points. Victor Ohia Obioha had nine rebounds for Pepperdine.

Mattias Markusson had 19 points for the Lions (20-11). Batemon added 11 points.

WCC tournament

MEN

Friday’s other result

San Diego 62, Santa Clara 45

Saturday’s games

San Francisco vs. Pepperdine, 7 p.m.

Brigham Young vs. San Diego, 9 p.m.

WOMEN

Friday’s results

Loyola Marymount 66, San Francisco 45

Pacific 76, Santa Clara 60

Saturday’s games

Loyola Marymount vs. St. Mary’s, 1 p.m.

Pepperdine vs. Pacific, 3 p.m.

SOUTHLAND MEN SATURDAY

UC Riverside at UC Davis 5 p.m.

Cal Baptist at New Mexico State 6 p.m.

Hawaii at Cal State Fullerton 6:30 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Cal Poly 7 p.m.

Cal State Northridge at UC Irvine 7:30 p.m.

