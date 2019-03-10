Southland basketball roundup: Pepperdine to face No. 1 Gonzaga in WCC semis

Colby Ross scored 26 points and Kesslar Edwards added 14 as Pepperdine upset San Francisco 89-72 in the quarterfinals of the West Coast Conference tournament in Las Vegas on Saturday night.
The Waves (16-7, 6-10) will face No. 1 ranked Gonzaga on Monday night.
Pepperdine, the top three-point shooting team in the conference (9.1 per game), was 14 of 28 from long range, while the Dons (21-10, 9-7), the second best in the WCC (8.4 per game), were six of 23.
Charles Minlend led San Francisco with 17 points.
WCC tournament
MEN
Saturday’s other result
Brigham Young vs. San Diego, late
Monday’s games
Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine, 6 p.m.
St. Mary’s vs. BYU or San Diego, 8:30 p.m.
WOMEN
Saturday’s results
St. Mary’s 70, Loyola Marymount 38
Pepperdine 87, Pacific 84
Monday’s games
Gonzaga vs. St. Mary’s, noon
Brigham Young vs. Pepperdine, 2 p.m.
SOUTHLAND
MEN
UC Riverside 71, at UC Davis 70: Callum McRae hit a layup with 2 seconds remaining in the game and Menno Dijkstra had 12 points and 10 rebounds to carry UC Riverside to a 71-70 win over UC Davis on Saturday.
Dikymbe Martin had 17 points for UC Riverside (10-22, 4-12 Big West Conference), which ended its five-game losing streak. Dominick Pickett added 16 points and nine rebounds. McRae scored 11.
Joe Mooney had 19 points and six assists for the Aggies (11-19, 7-9), sinking a 3-pointer with 8 seconds left that gave UC Davis a 70-69 lead. TJ Shorts II added 18 points and six assists. Garrison Goode had 10 points.
The Highlanders leveled the season series against the Aggies with the win. UC Davis defeated UC Riverside 84-71 on Feb. 2.
at New Mexico State 75, Cal Baptist 63: Trevelin Queen scored 19 points off the bench on three 3-pointers and New Mexico State beat California Baptist 75-63 on Saturday night.
C.J. Bobbitt added 14 points and Eli Chuha had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Aggies (27-4, 15-1 Western Athletic Conference) who lead in the conference standings and will face Chicago State in the WAC Tourney on March 14.
The Aggies took a 48-22 lead into the break. A Queen 3-pointer late in the second half made it 67-44 with 7:17 to go.
De'jon Davis led the Lancers (16-14, 7-9) with 18 points and eight rebounds. Milan Acquaah added 15 points and a team-high 13 rebounds. Jordan Heading had 14 points and five rebounds.
Hawaii 71, at Cal State Fullerton 59: Brocke Stepteau had 21 points as Hawaii beat Cal State Fullerton 71-59 on Saturday night.
Zigmars Raimo had 12 points for Hawaii (18-12, 9-7 Big West Conference). Drew Buggs added seven rebounds.
Hawaii headed to the locker room at halftime trailing narrowly, 34-33, but the Rainbow Warriors were able to outscore the Titans 38-25 in the second half to roll to the 12-point victory. The Titans' 25 points in the second half were a season low for the team.
Jackson Rowe had 16 points for the Titans (14-16, 10-6). Khalil Ahmad added 11 points. Kyle Allman Jr. had 10 points.
The Rainbow Warriors improve to 2-0 against the Titans on the season. Hawaii defeated Cal State Fullerton 79-68 on Jan. 9.
UC Santa Barbara 92, at Cal Poly 82: Amadou Sow had a season-high 23 points as UC Santa Barbara defeated Cal Poly 92-82 on Saturday night.
Max Heidegger had 16 points for UC Santa Barbara (21-9, 10-6 Big West Conference). Ar'mond Davis added 13 points and 17 rebounds. Devearl Ramsey had 11 points for the road team.
Donovan Fields had 23 points for the Mustangs (6-23, 2-14), who have now lost four games in a row. Marcellus Garrick added 18 points and six rebounds. Kuba Niziol had 14 points.
The Gauchos improve to 2-0 against the Mustangs this season. UC Santa Barbara defeated Cal Poly 65-56 on Jan. 9.
at UC Irvine 86, Cal State Northridge 74: Lamine Diane had a game-high 33 points for the Matadors (13-19, 7-9 Big West), who couldn’t get past the Anteaters (27-5, 15-1).