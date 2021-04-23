One year in a night: Trinity High School’s only football game and pep rally

In Weaverville, CA, Trinity High School has been open for in-person learning for the entire 2020 - 2021



school year but without sports or pep rallies. In February 2021, the state relaxed COVID-19 rules,



allowing high school sports to resume. Trinity County, home to Trinity High School, decided to make up for lost time by having their first, and only, football game of the year, Senior Night, and a Pep Rally.