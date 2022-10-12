NBA Preview
El Segundo, CA - June 06: New Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham, with Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka.

Lakers

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka agrees to four-year contract extension

Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard dribbles the ball with Portland Trailblazers' Anfernee Simons defending during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/ John Froschauer)

Clippers

Clippers see a more involved and vocal Kawhi Leonard

Los Angeles Clippers' John Wall drives past Portland Trailblazers' Jerami Grant.

Clippers

John Wall’s new role with Clippers: He could be a ‘nightmare’

Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92's Victor Wembanyama drives around NBA G League Ignite's Sidy Cissoko during the second half of an exhibition basketball game Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Henderson, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Lakers

Victor Wembanyama, the French teenage star, wows NBA folks in Vegas

