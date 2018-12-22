Best Game Ever: C.J. McCollum will never forget the day he helped put his team in the NCAA tournament

“When we beat Bucknell in the championship my junior year — that’s the game. If we lose, we don’t get to go to the tournament, I never get to play against Duke, and it changes the trajectory of my career. I was killing that day. I had 27, a lot of assists, a lot of rebounds. I hit some big shots and won on their floor. It was a very memorable moment. It was special because we lost the year before at BucknellI — I got fouled at the end of the game, and they didn’t call it. And then the next year, as the No. 2 seed, getting to celebrate on their floor, hoist the championship on their floor. They hate me there. It was a great crowd. To shut them up was everything.”