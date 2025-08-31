The Sports Report: USC looks ready for prime time, UCLA does not

This wasn’t the start quarterback Nico Iamaleava and UCLA were hoping for.

From Ryan Kartje: Five years ago, when USC first scheduled this 2025 season opener, the plan had been to go big, to test itself with a marquee, nonconference opponent that not only bolstered the Trojans’ strength of schedule but also captured the attention of college football. So, at the time, USC agreed to a home-and-home meeting with Mississippi, when Lane Kiffin, the Trojans’ former coach, would make his much-anticipated return to the Coliseum.

That matchup, of course, never came to fruition. The entire landscape of college football was upended in the meantime. Lincoln Riley became the coach. USC left the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. And the meeting with Mississippi was canceled, the rationale from USC’s leaders being there was no sensible reason, in the age of the expanding College Football Playoff, to test your team with top-tier nonconference competition.

Which is how Missouri State, in its first-ever matchup as a Football Bowl Subdivision program, wound at the Coliseum on Saturday, watching helplessly as USC stopped just short of stealing the Bears’ lunch money in a 73-13 season-opening beatdown.

It was the most points USC had scored in a football game since 1930, when it put up 74 points on California. But how much could USC really take from trouncing a team that finished fourth last season ... in the Missouri Valley Conference? Before that, Missouri State had just one winning season at the FCS level over their previous 14.

“It’s a good start,” Riley said. “It’s nothing more than that. It’s nothing less than that. It’s a really good start. It’s always great when you’re able to play a lot of guys right there in the beginning. It’s healthy for the football team.”

Q&A: USC athletic director Jennifer Cohen: ‘No one wants to succeed more’ than Lincoln Riley

USC box score

How the top 25 fared

Big Ten standings

From Ben Bolch: From the first snap of training camp, DeShaun Foster tightly controlled any narratives about his team.

Reporters never knew how much — or little — of UCLA’s practice sessions they would get to watch, one day being limited to eight minutes of stretching. Mostly they saw individual drills, field goals and — in recent weeks — one snap of the full offense going against the defense.

Photography and video were banned, even at a Rose Bowl practice open to spectators who faced no such restrictions. Foster preferred to let the team’s social media posts and internally produced video series suffice as the story of his team.

As of late Saturday night, the story could no longer be kept secret.

The Bruins don’t appear to be any good.

In a clunker of a season opener, they couldn’t tackle on defense or consistently move the ball on offense behind new quarterback Nico Iamaleava.

While it’s important to throw in the caveat that it’s just one game, UCLA’s 43-10 loss to Utah at the Rose Bowl represented a giant step backward after the Bruins had closed their first season under Foster with four wins in their final six games.

UCLA box score

How the top 25 fared

Big Ten standings

DODGERS

From Kevin Baxter: The Dodgers have won 71 games since Tyler Glasnow earned his last victory.

That was March 31, 152 days ago. The season was six games old then. No other pitcher with at least 13 major league starts has gone longer without a win this season.

Yet Glasnow was never deserving of a better fate than he was Saturday, when he took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and a shutout into the seventh, only to wind up with the loss when the Dodgers fell 6-1 to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

With the Padres beating the Minnesota Twins, the Dodgers’ lead in the National League West is back at one game.

Hernández: Everyone can stop wondering. Mookie Betts isn’t moving back to right field

Dodgers box score

MLB standings

ANGELS

Oswald Peraza hit a two-run single in the ninth inning to help the Angels break a three-game losing skid by beating the Houston Astros 4-1 on Saturday night.

Peraza entered the game as a defensive replacement in the seventh inning and hit a bases-loaded fly ball to deep right field that eluded the outstretched glove of Cam Smith. It was the fourth straight hit off Astros closer Bryan Abreu (3-4), who had not surrendered a run in his previous 12 appearances.

The Angels’ third run of the ninth inning scored when Mike Trout walked with the bases loaded.

Angels box score

MLB standings

HORSE RACING

From John Cherwa: Journalism, running for the first time against older horses, ran to a valiant second place in the $1-million Pacific Classic at Del Mar on Saturday. The winner was Fierceness, a multiple stakes winner who was the post-time favorite in last year’s Kentucky Derby and Breeders’ Cup Classic.

The race lost a lot of luster when Nysos, the 8-5 morning-line favorite, scratched from the race with a bruise to his right outside quarter hoof. It’s not a serious issue and Nysos may be pointed to the Goodwood Stakes on Sept. 27 at Santa Anita, trainer Bob Baffert told Horse Racing Nation.

Journalism, winner of the Preakness Stakes and second in the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes, has not finished out of the exacta this year in seven starts. In his last start he won the Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park and got a free entry to the $7-million Breeders’ Cup Classic on Nov. 1 at Del Mar.

THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY

1881 — The first U.S. men’s single tennis championships begin at the Newport Casino, in Newport, Rhode Island.

1895 — The first professional football game is played at Latrobe, Pa., between Latrobe and Jeannette, Pa. Latrobe pays $10 to quarterback John Brallier for expenses.

1934 — The Chicago Bears and the College All-Stars played to a 0-0 tie before 79,432 in the first game of this series.

1955 — Nashua, ridden by Eddie Arcaro, goes wire-to-wire to defeat Swaps, ridden by Bill Shoemaker in a match race at Washington Park. Nashua’s victory avenges his second-place finish, behind Swaps, in the 1955 Kentucky Derby.

1972 — American super swimmer Mark Spitz wraps up the Olympic butterfly double with a world record 54.27 in the 100m in Munich, having already won the 200m in world record time 2:00.70.

1977 — John McEnroe plays his first U.S. Open match and receives his first Open code of conduct penalty in a 6-1, 6-3 first-round win over fellow 18-year-old Eliot Teltscher.

1979 — Sixteen-year-old Tracy Austin defeats 14-year-old Andrea Jaeger, 6-2, 6-2, in the second round of the U.S. Open Earlier in the day, John Lloyd defeats Paul McNamee, 5-7, 6-7, 7-5, 7-6, 7-6, in the longest match by games at the Open since the introduction of the tie-break. The two play 63 of a maximum 65 games in three hours and 56 minutes.

1984 — Pinklon Thomas wins a 12-round decision over Tim Witherspoon in Las Vegas to win the WBC heavyweight title.

1985 — Angel Cordero Jr., 42, becomes the third rider in history behind Bill Shoemaker and Laffit Pincay Jr. to have his mounts earn $100 million, while riding at Belmont Park.

1991 — Houston quarterback David Klingler sets an NCAA record with six touchdown passes in the second quarter as the Cougars pound Louisiana Tech 73-3.

1996 — Oklahoma State becomes the first Division I-A team to win a regular-season overtime game, avoiding an embarrassing loss to Division I-AA Southwest Missouri State, when David Thompson’s 13-yard touchdown run gives the Cowboys a 23-20 win.

1997 — Eddie George rushes for 216 yards, the second best opening-day NFL performance, in helping Tennessee past Oakland 24-21 in overtime.

1999 — The U.S. Open loses two-time defending champion Patrick Rafter because of injury. Rafter, bothered by a right shoulder injury, retires after Cedric Pioline breaks his serve in the opening game of the fifth set. It’s the first time a defending champion — man or woman — loses in the first round in the history of this Grand Slam tournament going back to 1881.

2007 — Jeremy Wariner leads an American sweep of the medals in the 400 meters at the track and field world championships. Wariner wins in a personal best 43.45 seconds, with LaShawn Merritt taking silver and Angelo Taylor getting bronze. It’s the first medal sweep for any country in the men’s 400 at the world championships.

2007 — Exactly 28 years to the day, No. 3 Novak Djokovic and Radek Stepanek tie the U.S. Open record for most games played (63 of a maximum 65) in a match. Djokovic outlasts Stepanek 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 (2), in the four-hour, 44-minute match.

2018 — Aaron Donald of the Rams becomes the NFL’s highest-paid defensive player. The All-Pro defensive tackle agrees to a six-year, $135-million deal, which surpasses Von Miller’s contract in Denver as the new benchmark for defenders.

THIS DAY IN BASEBALL HISTORY

1909 — The A.J. Reach Company was granted a patent for its cork-centered baseball, which replaced the hard rubber-cored one. This change will be particularly apparent in the National League in 1910 and 1911.

1915 — Jim Lavender of the Chicago Cubs pitched a 2-0 no-hitter in the first game of a doubleheader against the New York Giants.

1935 — Vern Kennedy of the Chicago White Sox pitched a no-hitter to beat Cleveland 5-0. Kennedy also had a bases-loaded triple.

1937 — Rudy York of the Tigers hit his 17th and 18th home runs of the month to set a major league record as Detroit beat Washington 12-3.

1950 — Brooklyn’s Gil Hodges tied a major league record by hitting four homers against the Boston Braves in the Dodgers’ 19-3 rout. Hodges also added a single for 17 total bases and drove in nine runs. Brooklyn pitcher Carl Erskine singled in the second, third, fifth and sixth innings.

1959 — Sandy Koufax struck out 18 Giants for a National League record as the Dodgers beat San Francisco 5-2.

1965 — Boston catcher Russ Nixon tied a major-league record with three run-scoring sacrifice flies in the second game at Washington. Boston won 8-5, after taking the opener, 4-0.

1974 — In a Northwest League game, Portland manager Frank Peters rotated his players so each man played a different position each inning. The strategy worked for an 8-7 win over Tri-Cities.

1990 — The Griffeys — 20-year-old Ken Jr. and his dad, Ken, 40 — made major league history, leading Seattle to a 5-2 victory over Kansas City. The Griffeys were the first father and son to play together in the big leagues.

1998 — Cubs OF Sammy Sosa ties Mark McGwire by hitting his 55th home run in Chicago’s 5 - 4 win over Cincinnati. Sosa has hit 30 of his homers at Wrigley Field, three short of Hack Wilson’s Cub record and tying him with Ernie Banks.

2001 — Pitcher Danny Almonte, who dominated the Little League World Series with his 70-mph fastballs, was ruled ineligible after government records experts determined he actually was 14, and that birth certificates showing he was two years younger were false. The finding nullified all the victories by his Bronx, N.Y., team, the Rolando Paulino Little League All-Stars, and wiped out all its records — including Almonte’s perfect game and an earlier no-hitter.

2004 — Omar Vizquel went 6-for-7 to tie the American League record for hits for a nine-inning game in Cleveland’s 22-0 victory over the New York Yankees. The 22-0 beating, was the largest loss in the history of the Yankees’ organization. Cleveland matched the largest shutout win in the major leagues since 1900, set by Pittsburgh against the Chicago Cubs on Sept. 16, 1975.

2005 — Florida’s Jeremy Hermida became the first player in more than a century and the second to hit a grand slam in his first major league at-bat, connecting in the seventh inning off the St. Louis Cardinals’ Al Reyes.

2005 — Albert Pujols hit an RBI triple in St. Louis’ 10-5 victory over the Florida Marlins, giving him 100 RBIs this season. Pujols became the first player in major league history to hit at least 30 home runs and drive in 100 runs in his first five seasons in the majors.

2010 — Cuban defector Aroldis Chapman reached 102 mph during one perfect inning, and Cincinnati beat Milwaukee 8-4. Chapman joined the Reds’ bullpen and matched the hype his first time out, throwing four pitches clocked at 100 mph or better.

2011 — Two milestone home runs — Chipper Jones’ 450th and Derek Lowe’s first — gave Atlanta the early lead and Lowe combined with three relievers on a three-hitter in a 3-1 victory over Washington. Craig Kimbrel pitched the ninth for his 41st save, setting a major league rookie record.

2019 — Minnesota Twins hit six home runs in a 10-7 loss to the Tigers to break an MLB record by hitting 268 home runs in a season.

2022 — Shohei Ohtani adds another item to his ever-growing list of achievements when he homers off Gerrit Cole of the Yankees in the 6th inning of the Angels’ 3-2 win. With that, he becomes the first player ever to hit 30 homers and record 10 wins in the same season, a feat not even Babe Ruth managed to achieve.

