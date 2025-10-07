Lakers newsletter: New looks all around for the Lakers

Welcome to this week’s Lakers newsletter. It’s been a long time since we’ve been in your inboxes and even longer since I specifically have.

So please allow me to (re)introduce myself: Hi, my name is Thuc Nhi Nguyen.

All things Lakers, all the time. Get all the Lakers news you need in Dan Woike's weekly newsletter. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy. Enter email address Agree & Continue

After spending most of my career covering college sports and, briefly, the Chargers, I’m taking over Lakers beat coverage for The Times. I’m originally from Seattle and divorced from the NBA after 2008, but moving to L.A. for work brought me back in, especially with how the Lakers have such a hold on this city.

Advertisement

Through the twists and turns, I’m smiling through it all and can’t believe this is my life: I get to chronicle what will surely be a (for better or worse) historic Lakers season while joining a legendary legacy of Times beat writers. Let’s make this a fun ride.

First impressions

I am not the only new person around this beat. The Lakers made three key offseason additions that could play major roles this season, and Deandre Ayton and Jake LaRavia made their unofficial debuts as the preseason started.

Ayton was the biggest signing. After the Trail Blazers bought out Ayton’s contract, the Lakers scooped up the 7-foot center to fill their most glaring position of need. The former No. 1 overall pick hoping to reestablish himself at the top of the league believed his third team would be his “last chance.”

Advertisement

The talk of a revenge tour sounded hollow, though, when he scored just one point in the Lakers’ first preseason game. He missed both of his shot attempts from the field in the blowout loss.

Ayton said after the game he was more focused on the defensive end to send a message to his teammates and coaches that he could be the dominant rim protector they need. He had two blocks.

But coach JJ Redick said the team’s three centers — Ayton, Jaxson Hayes and two-way player Christian Koloko — didn’t use their mobility enough in the first preseason game. The trio is as athletic and mobile as any center group in the league, Redick said. But they didn’t get to the level of the screener when required. Redick is confident the Lakers can iron out the defensive details.

Advertisement

“We’re going to ask a lot of [Ayton] defensively,” Redick said. “And he’s been the anchor of the Finals defense, so he can do it.”

Ayton, who helped the Suns to the NBA Finals in 2021, doesn’t mind being the center of attention: “Pressure is a privilege,” he said multiple times at media day.

LaRavia is feeling a new kind of pressure in his first season as a Laker. The 23-year-old, who was born in Pasadena, previously played in Memphis and Sacramento, but acknowledged that putting on the purple and gold felt different.

When LaRavia was asked if he had an early training camp highlight play, he shrugged. “That’s not really my game,” he said. The humble approach makes him an ideal addition to a team that already has plenty of offensive firepower with LeBron James, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

Redick values the 6-7 LaRavia for his versatility and energy. When Reaves sat out of the second preseason game, putting all three of the team’s top playmakers on the bench, LaRavia suddenly found himself handling the ball much more than anticipated. Redick thought LaRavia looked “sped up” in the role. He had two turnovers. Redick anticipates that LaRavia will initiate the offense occasionally, but it won’t be his primary responsibility. The brief preseason experience in the unique situation will still serve LaRavia well going forward.

“It’s obviously going to be different when Luka and LeBron and AR are all in the lineup and I’m throwing it to them,” said LaRavia, who had 10 points and three assists Sunday against Golden State. “It’ll be more of me being that spacer rather than being on-ball and being the connecting piece. But either way, I’m comfortable doing both things.”

Advertisement

Guard Marcus Smart, one of the other big-name offseason additions, has yet to appear in the first two preseason games. He is battling Achilles tendinopathy.

Second impressions

Lakers coach JJ Redick. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

In his first time as a head coach, Redick navigated a chaotic year both professionally and personally. Redick lost his home in the devastating wildfires. A month later, the Lakers traded for Doncic. They surged to the No. 3 seed in the West, but lost to Minnesota and Redick was criticized for playing the same five-player lineup for an entire half. He acknowledged after the year that he could “get a lot better.”

How Redick, the long-time player, continues to grow into Redick, an up-and-coming NBA coach, is a storyline I’m interested to follow this year.

Redick has already established good will among the organization. He was awarded a contract extension ahead of training camp, building on the four-year deal he signed last year. Extending a rookie head coach after one year and a first-round playoff exit felt like a surprising move, but for an organization that could be in for major changes soon (read: James in the final year of his contract) locking in a head coach at least gives the impression of stability.

One important person who figures to be a mainstay for years to come approved.

“It was great to work with JJ,” Doncic said at media day. “Hopefully we can work till the end of my career.”

Advertisement

Favorite thing I ate this week

Left: banh beo, steamed rice cakes with shrimp and mung bean. Right: bun bo Hue, spicy beef noodle soup, a specialty from Hue, a city in Central Vietnam. (Thuc Nhi Nguyen / Los Angeles Times)

There is one thing I like talking about more than sports. Food. Welcome to a sliver of the life of a sports reporter.

Before Sunday’s preseason game in San Francisco, I channeled my Vietnamese roots for lunch at Tuyet Mai. My family is from Hue, Vietnam, which was the former imperial capital of the country and is known for its royal cuisine. The restaurant owners recognized my Hue accent immediately when I ordered two Hue classics: bun bo Hue and banh beo. Of Hue’s regional dishes, my favorite is banh beo: a steamed rice cake topped with shrimp, mung bean and pork. I can almost never pass it up when I see it on a restaurant menu. But my mom’s is still the best.

Got food recs in an NBA city near you? Send them to me as I explore the league for the first time. I don’t eat sliced tomatoes in sandwiches or sushi in land-locked states. Everything else is fair game.

In case you missed it

With their big three out, Lakers work on ‘championship habits’ against Warriors

Why Luka Doncic didn’t play in Lakers’ preseason opener against Suns

Advertisement

Lakers’ Luka Doncic easing into training camp after hectic offseason

Jake LaRavia, at only 23, fits right into Lakers’ future plans

LeBron James looking at slow ramp-up to Lakers season

‘Angry’ Deandre Ayton not taking his ‘last chance’ for granted with Lakers

‘I don’t know’: Lakers’ LeBron James unsure when it comes to future

Plaschke: LeBron James is ‘maybe’ retiring? This is going to be fun

Advertisement

Until next time...