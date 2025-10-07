The Sports Report: Dodgers win a heart-stopping Game 2

From Jack Harris: A $415-million payroll can buy a team a lot of nice things.

Superstar hitters. Dominant starting pitching. Depth to weather a long season. A level of talent unmatched by any other contender.

This year’s Dodgers have all that, thanks to a payroll (by competitive balance tax calculations) that not only led the majors this season but set an MLB record.

What it also bought them was battle-tested veteran experience.

And in a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of the National League Division Series on Monday night, that made the difference as much as anything.

When the Dodgers were getting dominated by Phillies left-hander Jesús Luzardo early, they didn’t lose their approach or start to press in the box. When they got their lone chance to break the score open in the seventh, they snatched it with a four-run rally enabled by ruthless poise and composure.

Even in the ninth inning, when the game started spiraling and a three-run lead was in danger of being squandered by the bullpen, they kept their cool, executed the fundamentals — including on a bunt play that changed the complexion of the inning — and came out of Citizens Bank Park with a commanding 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series.

“Great ball game, great plays,” manager Dave Roberts said. “The at-bats, taking walks and all of that. The defense, base-running, everything. Just top-notch.”

Now, with one more win, the Dodgers will be one step closer to defending their World Series title.

They haven’t always made it easy on themselves this season. They didn’t always conjure enough focus or intensity in a 93-win regular season that qualified as a disappointment. But when their best has been required this month — including in front of 45,653 crazed Phillies fans on Monday — they’ve been able to deliver.

Hernández: The Phillies are done, and the Dodgers’ path to the World Series looks clear

‘Pass the baton.’ Dodgers finally get to Jesús Luzardo in pressure-packed seventh inning

ANGELS

From Steve Henson: More than four years after the family of deceased Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs filed a wrongful death suit against the Angels, jury selection will begin Monday in Orange County Superior Court.

Skaggs’ widow Carli Skaggs and parents Debra Hetman and Darrell Skaggs stated in a court filing that they seek at least $210 million in lost earnings and damages. A lawyer for the Angels said in a pretrial hearing that the plaintiffs now seek a judgment of $1 billion, although the lead attorney representing the family said the number is an exaggeration.

The trial is expected to last several weeks. Pretrial discovery included more than 50 depositions and the witness list contains nearly 80 names.

MLB POSTSEASON SCHEDULE, RESULTS

NL Division Series

All times Pacific

Dodgers vs. Philadelphia

Dodgers 5, at Philadelphia 3 (box score)

Dodgers 4, at Philadelphia 3 (box score)

Wednesday at Dodgers, 6 p.m., TBS

*Thursday at Dodgers, 3 p.m., TBS

*Saturday at Philadelphia, 5 p.m., TBS

Chicago vs. Milwaukee

at Milwaukee 9, Chicago 3 (box score)

at Milwaukee 7, Chicago 3 (box score)

Wednesday at Chicago, 2 p.m., TBS

*Thursday at Chicago, 6 p.m., TBS

*Saturday at Milwaukee, 1:30 p.m., TBS

AL Division Series

Detroit vs. Seattle

Detroit 3, at Seattle 2 (11) (box score)

at Seattle 3, Detroit 2 (box score)

Tuesday at Detroit, 1 p.m., FS1

Wednesday at Detroit, noon, FS1

*Friday at Seattle, 1:40 p.m., FS1

New York vs. Toronto

at Toronto 10, New York 1 (box score)

at Toronto 13, New York 7 (box score)

Tuesday at New York, 5 p.m., FS1

*Wednesday at New York, 4 p.m., FS1

*Friday at Toronto, 5 p.m., Fox

*-if necessary

RAMS

From Gary Klein: Playing an opponent that is without its star quarterback should be an advantage for the Rams.

But after failing to capitalize on that situation in their last game against the San Francisco 49ers, the Rams might get another opportunity on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

Lamar Jackson sat out last Sunday’s defeat by the Houston Texans because of a hamstring injury, and his status for Sunday’s game against the Rams at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore will be determined this week.

Cooper Rush started for the Ravens in the 44-10 loss to the Texans. Tyler Huntley also is on the roster.

Will the Rams plan to face Jackson? Or another quarterback?

“You’ve got to plan for both,” Rams coach Sean McVay said Monday during a videoconference with reporters.

CHARGERS

From Sam Farmer: Chargers running back Omarion Hampton will be placed on injured reserve, coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday, meaning the rookie first-round pick will be out for at least the next four games.

Late in the third quarter of Sunday’s 27-10 loss to Washington, Hampton came up limping after colliding with a Commanders pass rusher. After the game, the running back rode by the Chargers’ locker room on the back of a golf cart, wearing a protective boot on his left foot. Harbaugh declined to elaborate on the situation in his postgame comments.

However, Harbaugh revealed Monday that Hampton will be out for at least a month.

MARK SANCHEZ

From Chuck Schilken: Former USC quarterback Mark Sanchez is facing a felony charge after his physical altercation with a 69-year-old truck driver this weekend left the other man with what the prosecuting attorney described Monday as “significant and very severe” injuries.

The driver, Indiana resident Perry Tole, also filed a civil lawsuit Monday against Sanchez, alleging that he had suffered “severe permanent disfigurement, loss of function, other physical injuries, emotional distress, and other damages” as a result of the 38-year-old former NFL player’s actions.

Marion County, Ind., prosecutor Ryan Mears told reporters at a news conference Monday that Sanchez was being charged with a level five felony of battery involving serious bodily injury, which Mears said could result in one to six years in prison.

ANGEL CITY

Michelle Cooper scored in the 59th minute and the Kansas City Current extended their unbeaten run to 16 straight matches with a 1-0 victory over Angel City on Monday night at BMO Stadium.

It was a league record 19th overall win for the first-place Current, who have already clinched a playoff spot and the NWSL Shield. It was also Kansas City’s 10th win on the road.

The loss snapped a three-game unbeaten streak at home for Angel City (6-11-6).

After a scoreless first half, Jun Endo had one of Angel City’s best chances in the 48th minute, but her shot from distance hit the post.

THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY

1916 — Georgia Tech, coached by John Heisman, beats Cumberland 222-0 in the most lopsided college football game in history.

1945 — The Green Bay Packers score 41 points in the first quarter in a 57-21 win against the Detroit Lions.

1962 — Judy Kimball wins the LPGA championship with a four-stroke victory over Shirley Spork.

1967 — Tulsa wide receivers Ricky Eber and Harry Wood have the best day by a receiving duo in college football history. Eber has 20 receptions for 322 yards and three touchdowns, while Wood grabs 13 passes for 318 yards and three scores in Tulsa’s 58-0 win over Idaho State.

1970 — Willie Shoemaker wins his 6,033rd race to pass Johnny Longden as the winningest jockey. His first race was won on April 20, 1949.

1984 — Walter Payton breaks Jim Brown’s career rushing mark of 12,312 yards and Brown’s career mark of 58 100-yard rushing games in a 20-7 victory over New Orleans. Payton breaks the record on Chicago’s second play from scrimmage in the second half.

1985 — Lynette Woodard, captain of the women’s basketball team that won the gold medal at the 1984 Olympics, is chosen to be the first woman to play for the Harlem Globetrotters.

1995 — Coach Eddie Robinson gets his 400th victory as Grambling beats Mississippi Valley State 42-6.

2000 — Zamir Amin of Menlo College sets an NCAA all-divisions record, passing for 731 yards in the Division III school’s 37-32 loss to Cal Lutheran. Amin, 39-of-66 with four TDs and three interceptions, breaks the mark of 716 set by David Klingler of Division I-A Houston against Arizona State on Dec. 2, 1990.

2006 — Denis Hopovac’s fifth field goal of the game, in an NCAA record-tying seventh overtime, gives North Texas a 25-22 victory over Florida International. The other two seven-overtime games involved Arkansas — against Mississippi in 2001 and Kentucky in 2003.

2011 — Minnesota Lynx beat the Atlanta Dream 73-67 to complete a three-game sweep of the WNBA championship series.

2012 — Drew Brees finishes 29 for 45 for 370 yards with four TD passes and an interception in New Orleans’ 31-24 win over San Diego. Brees breaks the NFL record by throwing a touchdown pass in his 48th straight game. His 40-yard pass to Devery Henderson eclipses the mark of 47 consecutive games set by Johnny Unitas from 1956-60.

2017 — Jarvion Franklin runs in from the 12 to give Western Michigan a 71-68 victory over Buffalo in a record-tying seven overtimes with a record-breaking 139 total points.

2017 — Backup Khalil Tate rushes for 327 yards, an FBS record for a quarterback, and accounts for five touchdowns to help Arizona hold off Colorado 45-42.

2017 — Alex Ovechkin scores four goals to become the first player in 100 years with back-to-back hat tricks to open a season, and the Washington Capitals beat the Montreal Canadiens 6-1.

THIS DAY IN BASEBALL HISTORY

1904 — Jack Chesbro registers his 41st victory of the season as New York defeats Boston 3-2.

1933 — World Series: NY Giants beat Washington Senators, 4-3 at Griffith Stadium to clinch 4 games to 1 series victory.

1935 — World Series: Detroit Tigers beat Chicago Cubs, 4-3 at Navin Field for 4 games to 2 series win; Tigers win first championship in 5 WS appearances.

1950 — World Series: New York Yankees beat Philadelphia Phillies, 5-2 at Yankee Stadium to sweep series, 4-0 for 13th WS title in team history; MVP: NY 2B Jerry Coleman.

1952 — World Series: NY Yankees beat Brooklyn Dodgers, 4-2 at Ebbets Field in Game 7 to win record-tying 4th straight WS; MVP: NY 1B Johnny Mize.

2001 — San Diego’s Rickey Henderson becomes the 25th player with 3,000 hits with a bloop double in a 14-5 loss to Colorado.

2001 — Barry Bonds wraps up his record-breaking season with his 73rd homer and shatters the slugging percentage record that Babe Ruth had owned for 81 years. He finishes with a slugging percentage of .863, easily surpassing the mark of .847 that Ruth set in 1920.

Compiled by the Associated Press

