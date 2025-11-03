The Sports Report: It’s Dodgers parade day! Here’s what you need to know

From Bill Shaikin: The wait for the first Dodgers parade of the century: 36 years.

The wait for the second: One year and two days.

On Monday, in celebration of the Dodgers becoming baseball’s first back-to-back champion in 25 years, Los Angeles will throw another party for the Dodgers.

The Dodgers’ 2025 championship parade starts at 11 a.m on Monday and runs through downtown, followed by a rally at Dodger Stadium. The rally requires a ticket, which can be obtained starting at noon Sunday at dodgers.com/postseason .

The parade will begin at West Temple Street and North Broadway in downtown Los Angeles, then will travel west on Temple, south on Grand Avenue, west on 7th Street and north on Figueroa Street, ending at 5th Street.

Hernández: Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s remarkable World Series Game 7 became his playoff exclamation point

Plaschke: Back to back! Dodgers nab dynasty-defining victory over Blue Jays in World Series Game 7

In a World Series finale for the ages, Dodgers cement their dynasty in win over Blue Jays

Shaikin: Why Magic Johnson believes Dodgers’ World Series success is good for baseball

Dodgers victory brings much-needed joy to L.A. during a year of unprecedented challenges

RAMS

From Gary Klein: Don’t start planning any parades just yet. Hold off on those February plans to travel to Santa Clara.

The Rams still have a long way to go make the playoffs and try to advance to the Super Bowl at Levi’s Stadium.

Their 34-10 victory Sunday over the struggling New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium was no revelation or landmark win. But the Rams did something important. Something championship-caliber teams are supposed to do: They convincingly dispatched of a weaker opponent before 72,055.

Matthew Stafford passed for four touchdowns, receiver Puka Nacua returned from an ankle injury in spectacular fashion, and the defense dominated again as the Rams won their third game in a row, improved to 6-2 and showed that the Dodgers might not be the only L.A. team hoisting a championship trophy.

“We’ll see if we can continue to do some good stuff like they did,” coach Sean McVay said of the World Series champions.

Jaguars’ Cam Little kicks NFL-record 68-yard field goal against Raiders

Rams summary

NFL standings

CHARGERS

From Sam Farmer: The Chargers won the battle but lost the warrior.

They held off the Tennessee Titans 27-20 but saw their outstanding left tackle, Joe Alt, go down with the same injured ankle that sidelined him earlier this season.

It was a troubling and ominous blow to a franchise that’s in a constant state of reshuffling its offensive line and unable to sufficiently protect quarterback Justin Herbert. Before losing Alt, the Chargers lost lineman Bobby Hart to an injured groin and lower leg.

The status of Alt and Hart is unclear but neither returned to the game. It’s not a good sign for Herbert, who was hit 11 times and sacked six times by the Titans after entering Sunday as the most-hit and harassed quarterback in the NFL.

“I don’t know about deflating, but it’s tough to see,” right tackle Trey Pipkins III said. “Our room is resilient — we’re always going to pick it up. What we’ve gone through earlier in the season helps. Experience always helps.”

Chargers summary

NFL standings

LAKERS

From Thuc Nhi Nguyen: Luka Doncic couldn’t keep up his torrid start but finished with his first triple-double of the season, leading the Lakers to a 130-120 victory over the Miami Heat at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday.

The star guard, who opened the season with three consecutive 40-point performances, was held to 29 while making just one of 11 three-pointers, but Doncic still led six Lakers in double-digit scoring and added 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

Austin Reaves shook off a cold-shooting night, going four for 14 from three-point range, to finish with 26 points and 11 assists to just three turnovers. When he hit his fourth three-pointer to give the Lakers (5-2) an 11-point lead with less than two minutes remaining, Reaves held up both palms in relief.

Lakers box score

NBA standings

DUCKS

Cutter Gauthier and Beckett Sennecke each had a goal and an assist, goalie Lukas Dostal made 32 saves and the Ducks beat the New Jersey Devils 4-1 on Sunday night.

Frank Vatrano and Chris Kreider also scored for the Ducks.

Jack Hughes scored New Jersey’s lone goal in the third period, and Devils goalie Jake Allen had 26 saves.

The Ducks have won three straight and five of their last six to move into a first-place tie with Las Vegas and Edmonton in the Pacific Division, an encouraging start for a team trying to snap a seven-season playoff drought. Their 15 points is the most through 11 games since 2014-2015.

Ducks summary

NHL standings

LAFC

Denis Bouanga had two goals and an assist on Sunday night to help LAFC beat Austin FC 4-1 and sweep the best-of-three series in the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs.

LAFC, which won Game 1 2-1, plays at second-seeded Vancouver in the one-game Western Conference semifinals.

Son Heung-min added a goal and an assist for No. 3 seed LAFC. Jeremy Ebobisse replaced Son in the 88th minute and capped the scoring in the third minute of stoppage time.

Son, on the counter-attack, hesitated to freeze defender Ilie Sánchez at the top of the area and then exploded toward the left end line and blasted a shot from the corner of the six-yard box inside the back post to open the scoring in the 21st. About four minutes later, Son fed Bouanga for a finish — the 30-year-old’s 100th goal across all competitions for LAFC — into a wide-open net to make it 2-0.

LAFC summary

THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY

1899 — Jim Jeffries beats Sailor Tom Sharkey to retain the world heavyweight title after referee George Siler stops the fight in the 25th round at the Greater New York Athletic Club.

1968 — Jim Turner of New York kicks six field goals to lead the Jets to a 25-21 victory over the Buffalo Bills.

1973 — Roosevelt Leaks rushes for 342 yards to lead Texas to a 42-14 victory over Southern Methodist.

1973 — Jay Miller sets an NCAA record with 22 catches for 263 yards as Brigham Young beats New Mexico 56-21.

1973 — Stan Mikita of Chicago scores his 1,000th NHL point with an assist in a 5-4 loss to Minnesota.

1987 — New York Rangers’ center Marcel Dionne becomes the 2nd NHL player to score 1,700 career points.

1990 — David Klingler tosses seven TD passes, offsetting the NCAA record of 690 passing yards by Texas Christian substitute quarterback Matt Vogler, to lead Houston to a 56-35 victory.

1990 — Atlanta Hawks’ center Moses Malone sets an NBA record for free throws made in a career by hitting 7-of-9 in a 121-120 win over Indiana Pacers at the Omni; passes Oscar Robertson’s record (7,694).

1995 — The Toronto Raptors and Vancouver Grizzlies open their first NBA season with victories. The Raptors beat New Jersey 94-79 and the Grizzlies beat Portland 92-80.

1996 — Jerry Rice becomes the first player with 1,000 career NFL receptions in San Francisco’s 24-17 victory over New Orleans.

1996 — Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant becomes the then youngest player to make his NBA debut (18 years, 2 months, 11 days) in 91-85 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Great Western Forum.

1996 — Philadelphia kicker Gary Anderson becomes the fourth player in NFL history to crack the 1,500 point mark with his first-quarter extra-point kick in a 31-21 win over Dallas.

2001 — Arkansas beats Mississippi 58-56 in seven overtimes in the longest major college football game in history. The Razorbacks stop the Rebels’ 2-point conversion try in the seventh overtime for the win. After ending regulation tied at 17, the teams score touchdowns in every extra period but the second.

2007 — Navy snaps an NCAA-record 43-game losing streak to Notre Dame with a 46-44 victory in triple overtime. It’s the first time Navy beat Notre Dame since a 35-14 win in 1963 when Roger Staubach was quarterback for the Midshipmen.

2007 — Al Arbour makes a one-night return to the bench and the New York Islanders rallies from a two-goal deficit to beat Pittsburgh 3-2. Arbour was behind the bench for the Islanders’ four Stanley Cup championships in the 1980s and was invited back to coach the team for the 1,500th time. He earns win No. 740.

2007 — Todd Reesing throws a school-record six touchdown passes as No. 8 Kansas batters Nebraska 76-39. The Jayhawks score touchdowns on 10 straight possessions and rolled up the most points ever scored against Nebraska in 117 years of Huskers’ football.

2012 — Kenjon Barner rushes for a school-record 321 yards and five touchdowns and No. 2 Oregon produces another landmark offensive performance in a 62-51 victory over No. 18 USC. Oregon’s 730 yards and 62 points are the most ever allowed by USC, which began playing football in 1888.

2012 — Brooklyn makes a winning return to major pro sports, with the Nets topping the Toronto Raptors 107-100 in the first regular-season NBA game at Barclays Center.

2013 — Nick Foles ties an NFL mark with seven touchdown passes and throws for 406 yards to revitalize the Philadelphia Eagles in a 49-20 victory over the Oakland Raiders.

2016 — Harvard University suspends its men’s soccer team for the rest of the season over sexual comments made about members of the women’s soccer team. The soccer team, currently ranked first in the Ivy League, forfeits its remaining games of the season.

Compiled by the Associated Press

THIS DAY IN BASEBALL HISTORY

1934 — Lou Gehrig wins the American League Triple Crown after hitting .363 with 49 HR, and 165 RBIs. Philadelphia catcher Mickey Cochrane named AL MVP.

1942 — Red Sox outfielder Ted Williams wins the American League Triple Crown (.356 average, 36 HRS, 137 RBI) but Yankees pitcher Joe Gordon is AL MVP.

1989 — Lou Piniella is named manager of the Cincinnati Reds, replacing Pete Rose who is banned for life for gambling on MLB games.

Compiled by the Associated Press

Until next time...