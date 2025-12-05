LeBron James’ streak ends, but Lakers win

LeBron James battles for the ball with Immanuel Quickley of the Toronto Raptors.

From Thuc Nhi Nguyen: Stuck between trying to extend his record streak of 1,297 consecutive games with 10 or more points or passing to an open Rui Hachimura to take the potential winning shot, LeBron James made the right play.

Because that’s what he’s done for 23 years in the NBA.

James’ assist on Hachimura’s buzzer-beating three-pointer punctuated the Lakers’ dramatic 123-120 win over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday at Scotiabank Arena.

After the Lakers (16-5) forced a miss by Brandon Ingram with 22.9 seconds left, Austin Reaves heard Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic calling for a double team. Scottie Barnes rushed to guard Reaves near the sideline and the Lakers guard sent a left-handed bounce pass to James near the top of the arc. James, with eight points on labored four-for-17 shooting, took one dribble and fired it to Hachimura in the corner.

Advertisement

“I just make the right play,” James said. “That’s all that matters. Win, lose or draw, make the right play.”

Continue reading here

Lakers box score

Advertisement

NBA standings

Go beyond the scoreboard Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy. Enter email address Agree & Continue

DODGERS

From Bill Shaikin: In 2023, the Dodgers finally retired the number 34, worn with distinction by Fernando Valenzuela. It had been 42 years since the season of Fernandomania, 26 years since Valenzuela last threw a pitch in the major leagues.

Better late than never. The Dodgers generally do not retire the numbers of players not selected for the Hall of Fame, but it is never too late to do the right thing.

On Sunday, a committee is set to vote on whether Valenzuela should be admitted to the Hall of Fame. To the committee members: We commend Valenzuela to you with that same adage — it is never too late to do the right thing.

Advertisement

“He deserves to be in the Hall of Fame,” said longtime Dodgers broadcaster Jaime Jarrín, himself a Hall of Famer.

Continue reading here

Metro votes to approve Dodger Stadium gondola project despite protests

Advertisement

Dodgers Dugout: Who will be on the Dodgers next season?

RAMS

From Gary Klein: Rams star receiver Davante Adams admired former Arizona Cardinals great Larry Fitzgerald from afar — and eventually embraced him as a mentee and role model.

In 17 seasons, Fitzgerald caught 1,432 passes for 17,492 yards, both of which rank second all-time, and 121 touchdowns, which ranks sixth.

In 11-plus seasons, Adams has 1,009 receptions for 12,533 yards and 117 touchdowns, which ranks seventh.

Adams can move closer to tying Fitzgerald in career touchdowns on Sunday when the Rams play the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Continue reading here

Advertisement

CHARGERS

From Sam Farmer: It’s not the optimal path — Justin Herbert finishing the Chargers season with a cast on his non-throwing hand — but it’s not a unique one, either.

Herbert suffered a fracture in his left hand last Sunday, when it collided with the helmet of a Las Vegas Raiders defender. The quarterback handled the hit with such little fanfare that TV only took notice minutes later, after he had thrown a touchdown pass on the subsequent play.

He underwent surgery Monday to stabilize the break and practiced Thursday. Barring any setbacks, Herbert remains hellbent on playing in Monday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Advertisement

“The doctors will tell you this one sentence that determines whether you’re going to play: `You’re can’t hurt it any worse,’” said retired NFL quarterback Matt Hasselbeck, who played for 18 seasons through all sorts of injuries. “That doesn’t mean you won’t be in excruciating pain. You probably will. It means you’re not going to break it worse, and the remedy is still the remedy.”

Continue reading here

USC BASKETBALL

From Ryan Kartje: After surviving a fiery car wreck last spring, then injuring his knee last summer, USC star freshman Alijah Arenas could finally return to the court as soon as January, according to Trojans coach Eric Musselman.

Advertisement

Musselman said Thursday that Arenas’ rehab from knee surgery was “going phenomenally.”

The five-star freshman’s return would be significant news for USC, which has started the season 8-0 for its best start since 2022. The Trojans are off to that strong start despite also being without point guard Rodney Rice, who had been leading the team in scoring.

Continue reading here

UCLA and USC football transfer portal tracker: Who’s in and who’s out?

Advertisement

KINGS

Connor Bedard scored for the third straight games, Spencer Knight made 26 saves and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Kings 2-1 on Thursday night to open a two-game set.

The teams will meet again Saturday night at Crypto.com Arena.

Wyatt Kaiser had his first goal of the season to help Chicago win for the second time in three games after losing five in a row. Frank Nazar had two assists.

Trevor Moore scored, and Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for the Kings, who were held to two goals or fewer for the seventh time in nine games.

Advertisement

Continue reading here

Kings summary

NHL standings

Advertisement

THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY

1924 — Red Green of the Hamilton Tigers scores five goals in a 10-5 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

1971 — Willie Ellison of the Rams sets an NFL record with 247 yards rushing in a 45-28 victory over the New Orleans Saints. Teammate Travis Williams also returns a kickoff 105 yards for a touchdown.

1972 — Johnny Rodgers of Nebraska wins the Heisman Trophy beating out Oklahoma’s Gregg Pruitt and teammate Rich Glover. The all-purpose back gains 5,586 yards and scored 45 touchdowns in his collegiate career.

Advertisement

1974 — David Thompson scores an ACC-record 57 points to lead North Carolina State to a 144-88 rout of Buffalo State. Thompson surpasses the 56 points scored by South Carolina’s John Roche against Furman on Feb. 5, 1971.

1976 — O.J. Simpson of the Buffalo Bills rushes for 203 yards and a touchdown in a 45-27 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

1981 — USC’s Marcus Allen, who set an NCAA record for yards rushing in a season with 2,342, wins the Heisman Trophy.

Advertisement

1987 — Tim Brown, wide receiver and kick returner from Notre Dame, is awarded the Heisman Trophy.

1992 — Second-ranked Alabama beats No. 15 Florida 28-21 in the first SEC championship game. Alabama’s Antonio Langham intercepts a Shane Matthews pass, returning it 27 yards for a touchdown with 3:16 left in the game.

1995 — Dan Marino completes 35 of 50 passes for 343 yards with two touchdowns and in leading Miami to a 21-20 comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons. It was his 52nd 300-yard game of his career, breaking the league record he had shared with Dan Fouts.

Advertisement

2004 — Peyton Manning of Indianapolis is 25-of-33 for 425 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in a 51-24 win over Tennessee. Manning notches his 13th straight multi-TD game, breaking the NFL record held by Dan Marino, Johnny Unitas, Don Meredith and Brett Favre.

2008 — Former NFL star O.J. Simpson is sentenced to 33 years in prison for kidnapping and armed robbery.

2012 — Kobe Bryant scores 29 points, making him the fifth player in NBA history to score 30,000, and the Lakers snap a two-game skid with a 103-87 victory over the New Orleans Hornets. The other players to score more than 30,000 are Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain.

Advertisement

2016 — Klay Thompson has 60 points, an NBA season high and the most by a Golden State player in more than 42 years, as the Warriors whip the Indiana Pacers 142-106. Thompson scores 40 by halftime in just 18-plus minutes. He had a career-best 60 points through three quarters and called it a night, sitting down with 1:22 left in the period.

2017 — Russia is banned from the next Winter Olympics in South Korea over state-sponsored doping.

Compiled by the Associated Press

Until next time...