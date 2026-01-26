Rams fall just short in Super Bowl bid

Cooper Kupp is tackled by Rams cornerback Cobie Durant in the fourth quarter.

From Gary Klein: Maybe next year.

Maybe the opportunity to host the Super Bowl is now the necessary element for the Rams to play in it.

Two years ago they lost in the wild-card round. Last year in the divisional round.

On Sunday their season came to an end with a 31-27 defeat by the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC championship game before 68,773 decibel-breaking fans at Lumen Field.

“I’m pretty numb,” coach Sean McVay said. “The finality of all of it. ... I’m never really short on words and I am right now.”

Quarterback Matthew Stafford passed for three touchdowns, but for the first time in these playoffs the 17th-year pro could not engineer a comeback victory.

The Seahawks will play the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

The Rams will be at home pondering what might have been. And what they must do to play next year in Super Bowl LXI at SoFi Stadium, where they won Super Bowl LVI to cap the 2021 season.

“Tough pill to swallow at the moment,” Stafford said of the defeat.

When asked if he would be back next year, Stafford declined to answer.

Rams summary

NFL playoffs schedule

All times Pacific

Conference championships

Sunday

NFC

No. 1 Seattle 31, No. 5 Rams 27 (summary)

AFC

No. 2 New England 10, No. 1 Denver 7 (summary)

Super Bowl

at Santa Clara

Sunday, Feb. 8

Seattle vs. New England

3:30 p.m., NBC, Peacock, Telemundo, KLAC AM 570

Halftime show: Bad Bunny

National anthem: Charlie Puth

Odds: Seahawks favored by 4.5 points

Clippers rout the Nets

Kawhi Leonard scored 21 of his 28 points in the first half as the Clippers built a 38-point lead in the second quarter and beat the Brooklyn Nets 126-89 on Sunday.

James Harden scored 19 points, John Collins added 18, and Jordan Miller had 16. Ivica Zubac finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds as the Clippers, who were coming off a victory over the Lakers on Thursday, won for the eighth time in nine games.

Danny Wolf scored 14 points and Egor Demin had 12 for the Nets, who shot 28% in the first half and 34% (29 for 86) overall, including 21% (nine for 43) from three-point range. Brooklyn lost its fourth straight and has dropped 10 of its last 11 games and 13 of 15.

Clippers box score

NBA standings

UCLA women win 13th in a row

Gabriela Jaquez scored 19 points and No. 3 UCLA beat Northwestern 80-46 on Sunday for its 13th straight victory.

Lauren Betts added 16 points while Kiki Rice had 15 and 10 rebounds for the Bruins (19-1, 9-0 Big Ten), who never trailed and stayed tied with 10th-ranked Iowa for the conference lead.

The Bruins led 21-14 after the first period and finished the first half on a 15-2 run to go to intermission up 46-22. The Wildcats managed just three field goals in the second period and none in the final 4:57 of the half.

UCLA box score

Big Ten standings

Chad Baker-Mazara leads USC to victory

Chad Baker-Mazara made five three-pointers and scored 29 points, Ezra Ausar added 17 points, and USC beat Wisconsin 73-71 on Sunday to end the Badgers’ five-game win streak.

Jacob Cofie had 11 rebounds to go with nine points and five assists for USC (15-5, 4-5 Big Ten).

Nick Boyd hit a three-pointer, made two free throws and added a layup to spark a 17-2 run that gave the Badgers a 58-46 lead with 12 minutes to play, but the Badgers made just four of 16 from the field the rest of the way. Baker-Mazara scored nine points — which included the final seven — in a 16-2 run over the next seven-plus minutes to take a two-point lead with 4:54 remaining.

USC box score

Big Ten standings

USC women’s rally comes up just short

Olivia Olson had 23 points and No. 7 Michigan rallied after giving away a 16-point lead to beat struggling USC 73-67 on Sunday.

Mila Holloway finished with 13 points, eight assists and six rebounds for the Wolverines (17-3, 8-1 Big Ten), who have won six of their last seven games.

Brooke Quarles Daniels had 10 points with seven rebounds and four assists as Michigan moved to 11-0 at home. Syla Swords and Ashley Sofilkanich also scored 10 points each.

USC box score

Big Ten standings

Hat trick for Ducks’ Beckett Sennecke

Rookie Beckett Sennecke scored at 2:54 of overtime for his first NHL hat trick as the Ducks rallied to beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Sunday night.

Sennecke’s winner came on a 2-on-1 in which he kept the puck and snapped a shot past Dustin Wolf, just inside the post.

Chris Kreider also scored for Anaheim (28-21-3), which extended its winning streak to seven games. Mikael Granlund and Alex Killorn each had two assists. Lukas Dostal made 32 saves and improved to 19-12-2.

Ducks summary

NHL standings

Jordan Chiles is perfect

UCLA senior Jordan Chiles delivered a perfect 10 on the floor exercise and a balanced team effort helped the No. 5 Bruins defeat No. 21 Michigan State on Sunday at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich.

The nationally televised meet featured the past two Big Ten gymnastics champions, with the Bruins winning in 2025 and the Spartans in 2024.

UCLA (6-2, 2-0 Big Ten) led the team scoring wire to wire. Chiles’ perfect floor routine helped the Bruins combine for a season high 49.450 on the event, their third rotation, and extend a lead that Michigan State (1-4, 0-2) could not erase.

This day in sports history

1913 — Jim Thorpe gives up his track medals from the 1912 Olympic games as a result of his having been a professional. He had been paid $25 for playing in a semipro baseball game.

1951 — Jimmie Foxx and Mel Ott are elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

1955 — Joe DiMaggio is elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

1960 — Pete Rozelle is chosen the new commissioner of the National Football League.

1985 — Edmonton’s Wayne Gretzky scores his 50th goal in the 49th game of the season, a 6-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

1986 — The Chicago Bears win their first NFL championship since 1963 by setting a Super Bowl-record for points scored in defeating the New England Patriots 46-10.

1991 — Houston guard Vernon Maxwell joins Wilt Chamberlain, David Thompson and George Gervin as the only players in NBA history to score 30 points or more in a quarter. Maxwell scores 30 of his career-high 51 points in the fourth period to help Houston beat Cleveland 103-97.

1992 — The Washington Redskins win their third Super Bowl in 10 years, beating the Buffalo Bills 37-24, putting the game away with 24 straight points after a scoreless first quarter.

1996 — Three years after she won her last Grand Slam title on the same Center Court, Monica Seles wins her fourth Australian Open crown. Seles beats Germany’s Anke Huber 6-4, 6-1 to claim her ninth major championship.

1997 — The Green Bay Packers, behind big plays, beat the New England Patriots 35-21 in the Super Bowl. Brett Favre finds Andre Rison for a 54-yard touchdown on the Packers’ second offensive play, then throws an 81-yard TD pass to Antonio Freeman in the second quarter. Desmond Howard, the first special teams MVP, scores on a 99-yard kickoff return to put away the Patriots.

2002 — Jennifer Capriati produces the greatest comeback in a Grand Slam final to overcome Martina Hingis and defend her Australian Open title. Capriati saved four match points before clinching a 4-6, 7-6 (7), 6-2 victory over Hingis.

2007 — Mark Recchi scores two goals, including the 500th of his career, in Pittsburgh’s 4-3 shootout win over Dallas.

2008 — Mirai Nagasu becomes the second-youngest woman to win the title at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships. The 4-foot-11 14-year-old falls on her opening jump, a double axel, but lands six triple jumps, three in combination, in her program.

2013 — Victoria Azarenka wins her second consecutive Australian Open title, beating Li Na 4-6, 6-4, 6-3. Mike and Bob Bryan become the most decorated doubles team in Grand Slam history by winning their 13th major title, beating Robin Haase and Igor Sijsling 6-3, 6-4 in 53 minutes.

2013 — Ashley Wagner became the first woman since Michelle Kwan in 2005 to win back-to-back titles in the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

2013 — San Jose’s Patrick Marleau becomes the second player in NHL history to open a season with four straight multigoal games, striking twice on the power play in the first period of a 4-0 win over Colorado.

2014 — Stan Wawrinka holds off an injured Rafael Nadal to win his first Grand Slam title with a 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 victory in the Australian Open final.

2014 — DeMarco Murray catches a 20-yard pass for a touchdown and Mike Tolbert plunges into the end zone for a 2-point conversion with less than 1 minute to give Jerry Rice team a 22-21 win over Deion Sanders team in the first schoolyard-style Pro Bowl.

2020 — Lakers legend Kobe Bryant dies in a helicopter crash in foggy conditions in the hills above Calabasas.

Compiled by the Associated Press

