UCLA’s stellar seniors lead Bruins to historic NCAA basketball triumph

UCLA players celebrate after beating South Carolina to win the NCAA women’s basketball championship on Sunday.

From Marisa Ingemi: Lauren Betts turned to the crowd, her hands on her head, and eyes met with the UCLA family section. She mouthed one phrase twice before she and her teammates rushed the floor.

“We did it.”

With a 30-point lead by the end of the third quarter, much of the end of Sunday’s NCAA championship victory was a celebration of what UCLA had built en route to its 79-51 victory over South Carolina.

By the final buzzer, it was a full-blown party.

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“Just winning with this team, turning around and seeing my team run to the court after the final buzzer, there is a balance of being in the moment, but you can’t help in the last couple seconds, it hits,” UCLA point guard Charlisse Leger-Walker said. “We were going to be national champions.”

The Bruins’ first NCAA championship was a romp from start to finish, an inverse of their tournament experience a year ago. Last season, UCLA’s 34-point loss to Connecticut in the semifinal became the worst loss in tournament history.

“I just never wanted to feel that way ever again,” said senior center Lauren Betts, who was named the tournament’s most outstanding player. “I feel like ever since then we’ve really just grown in our preparation. I feel like everyone understood the moment. Never had to question that we weren’t going to go out there and be ready. You could tell on everyone’s faces how bad we wanted it. When duty called, everyone answered, so I’m just really proud of this group.”

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UCLA won an AIAW title in 1978 against Maryland before women’s basketball was an NCAA sport.

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UCLA-South Carolina box score

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Final NCAA women’s basketball bracket

UCLA’s win is one for the ages

UCLA coach Cori Close lifts up the WBCA coaches trophy after the Bruins’ victory over South Carolina in the NCAA women’s basketball championship game Sunday. (Ronaldo Bolaños / Los Angeles Times)

From Bill Plaschke: It was dominating. It was overwhelming. It was powder-blue pummeling, eight-clap crushing, Westwood wonderful.

It was the UCLA women’s basketball team needing barely two hours to complete the struggles of 45 years, a stunningly swarming triumph unmatched in even the finest of Bruin athletic traditions.

Break out a new banner. Make room in the Pauley rafters. A new collection of heroes is coming home, and they started the party early.

For the first time since 1978, and the first time in the NCAA era, the UCLA women are national basketball champions after a 79-51 finals blowout victory Sunday over favored powerhouse South Carolina.

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Gabriela Jaquez achieves her long-held dream

UCLA’s Gabriela Jaquez celebrates as she cuts down a piece of the net following the Bruins’ victory over South Carolina in the NCAA championship game Sunday. (Ronaldo Bolaños / Los Angeles Times)

From Mirjam Swanson: Gabriela Jaquez, tone-setter. Culture-setter. Scene-setter.

Firestarter.

Elite job-finisher — around the rim and in life.

UCLA’s first NCAA women’s basketball championship win was more coronation than ballgame, a 79-51 blowout of monumental proportions against perennial power South Carolina.

Fittingly, it starred one of the members of the Bruins’ royal family: a Jaquez hooper stealing her opponents’ souls from the outset.

All Gabs, no brakes. Going downhill. Smirking gamely all the while.

“Relentless,” Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley said. “Relentless.”

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Mookie Betts goes on injured list

The Dodgers placed Mookie Betts on the injured list after learning he suffered a strained right oblique. (Terrance Williams / Associated Press)

From Maddie Lee: Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts’ MRI scan Saturday night revealed a strain of his right oblique. That sealed the Dodgers’ decision.

The team put Betts on the injured list and recalled Hyeseong Kim from triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday morning before an 8-6 win over the Washington Nationals to complete a three-game sweep.

“Hearing oblique, it kind of gives you a little something in your stomach,” manager Dave Roberts said. “But talking to Mookie, I felt a little more reassured today.”

Betts had popped into Roberts’ office minutes earlier and reported feeling better than expected. Betts first felt the discomfort rounding the bases to score on Freddie Freeman’s first-inning double Saturday, according to Roberts, but the team’s working theory is that he strained the muscle on a check swing as he worked a walk in his only plate appearance of the game.

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Lakers lose without Doncic and Reaves

Lakers star LeBron James drives to the basket during a 134-128 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. James finished one rebound short of a triple-double. (LM Otero / Associated Press)

From Broderick Turner: The Lakers are as shorthanded as they can be, their dynamic starting backcourt of Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves out with injuries at a pivotal time of the season.

They’re the offensive engines for a Lakers team battling for the No. 3 playoff seeding in a competitive Western Conference.

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The 41-year-old LeBron James is now driving the Lakers, and despite falling just a rebound shy of a triple-double, he couldn’t save the Lakers from a 134-128 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday at American Airlines Center.

James had 30 points, 15 assists and nine rebounds. Luke Kennard delivered his first career triple-double with 15 points, 16 rebounds and 11 assists.

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Lakers-Mavericks box score

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Angels defeat Mariners in the 11th inning

Nolan Schanuel follows through on a sacrifice fly in the 11th inning of the Angels’ 8-7 win over the Seattle Mariners at Angel Stadium on Sunday. (Jessie Alcheh / Associated Press)

From the Associated Press: Nolan Schanuel drove in automatic runner Adam Frazier with a sacrifice fly in the 11th inning to lift the Angels to an 8-7 walk-off win over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.

Mariners left-hander Gabe Speier (0-2) walked Zach Neto intentionally to open the bottom of the 11th, and both runners advanced on Oswald Peraza’s sacrifice bunt.

Schanuel, who grounded into a double play with runners on first and third to end the eighth, lofted a fly ball to left fielder Randy Arozarena, whose throw home was off line.

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Angels-Mariners box score

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Kawhi Leonard leads Clippers past Kings

Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard controls the ball in front of Sacramento guard Killian Hayes during the first half of the Clippers’ 138-109 win Sunday. (Randall Benton / Associated Press)

From the Associated Press: Kawhi Leonard scored 26 points, and the Clippers snapped a two-game skid by beating the Sacramento Kings 138-109 on Sunday night to improve their play-in positioning.

Leonard scored 13 points in the first quarter as the Clippers raced out to a double-digit lead and coasted against a Kings team playing out the string of a lost season. Leonard has scored 20 or more in 54 consecutive games.

John Collins added 25 points, and Darius Garland and Kobe Sanders each had 17 for the Clippers.

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Clippers-Kings box score

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Dodgers back in Toronto

The Dodgers celebrate after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 7 of the 2025 World Series. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

From Bill Shaikin: What do you remember most about the epic, riveting, thrill-a-minute Game 7?

The home run? Which one?

That crazy play at the plate? The rubber-armed starter-turned-closer? The last out?

So many moments, so many stories that will be told and retold among this generation of Dodgers fans and passed down to the next.

As the Dodgers return to Toronto on Monday, for the first time since conquering the Blue Jays to capture the World Series championship, I wanted to look back with a peek at the official World Series documentary.

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Not so fast. Major League Baseball did commission a documentary, as it always does, but the film was not ready for release by the time spring training started. The series was so dramatic that the league is looking into options for a high-profile rollout, probably around midseason.

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This day in sports history

1896 — The first modern Olympic Games begin in Athens, Greece. James B. Connelly wins the first event — the hop, step and jump.

1936 — Horton Smith edges Harry Cooper by one stroke to win the Masters.

1941 — Craig Wood beats Byron Nelson by three strokes to win the Masters.

1947 — Jimmy Demaret wins the Masters for the second time with two-stroke victory over Byron Nelson and Frank Stranahan.

1952 — Sam Snead wins his second Masters, beating Jack Burke Jr. by four shots.

1958 — 22nd U.S. Masters Tournament, Augusta National GC: Arnold Palmer wins the first of his 4 Masters titles.

1973 — Ron Blomberg of the New York Yankees becomes the first major league designated hitter, in an opening-day game against Boston.

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1973 — Roberto Clemente Day, Pittsburgh Pirates retire his #21.

1979 — Baltimore manager Earl Weaver wins his 1,000th game.

1980 — Gordie Howe completes a record 26th NHL season.

1982 — Largest crowd ever to see a baseball game in Minnesota 52,279.

1987 — Sugar Ray Leonard returns to the ring after a three-year layoff to upset Marvelous Marvin Hagler in a 12-round split decision for the middleweight title, becoming boxing’s 10th triple champion.

1991 — Argentine soccer star Diego Maradona suspended for 15 months by Italian League for testing positive for cocaine use.

1992 — Duke becomes the first team in 19 years to repeat as NCAA champion with a 71-51 victory over Michigan’s Fab Five freshmen, the youngest team to vie for the title.

2004 — Led by Diana Taurasi, UConn beats Tennessee 70-61 for its third straight women’s title. This is the first time one school sweeps the men’s and women’s NCAA basketball crown in the same year.

2008 — Lorena Ochoa continues her dominance of women’s golf with a five-shot victory in the Kraft Nabisco Championship.

2008 — Keith Tkachuk scores his 500th career goal and adds an assist to help the St. Louis Blues beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 in the season finale.

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2009 — Tyler Hansbrough and Ty Lawson help send North Carolina to a national championship, ending Michigan State’s inspirational run with a 89-72 rout. The Tar Heels take a 55-34 at halftime, breaking a 42-year-old title-game record for biggest lead at the break and setting the mark for most points at the half.

2010 — New Jersey’s Martin Brodeur gets his 600th career win with his second straight shutout in a 3-0 win over Atlanta. The shutout is Brodeur’s league-leading ninth of the season and the 110th of his career.

2010 — Maya Moore scores 23 points to help Connecticut rally from a horrible first half to beat Stanford 53-47 for its second straight undefeated championship season and its seventh national title. UConn (39-0) won its 78th straight, extending its women’s NCAA record for consecutive victories.

2013 — Rick Adelman becomes the eighth coach in NBA history to win 1,000 games when the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Detroit Pistons 107-101.

2015 — Duke’s star freshmen — Tyus Jones, Grayson Allen, Jahlil Okafor — turn a nine-point deficit into an eight-point lead with 1:22 left to grit out a 68-63 victory over Wisconsin for the Blue Devils’ fifth national title.

2017 — Charley Hoffman finishes with the largest first-round lead at Augusta National in 62 years. Hoffman shoots a 7-under 65 in the wind for a four-shot edge over William McGirt. That’s the largest lead since the 1955 Masters, when Jack Burke Jr. opened with 67 and was four shots ahead of Julius Boros and Mike Souchak.

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2019 — Tampa Bay Lightning beats Boston Bruins, 6-3 in the season finale for their 62nd regular season win, tying the NHL record held by Detroit Red Wings.

2025 — Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin becomes the greatest scorer in NHL history passing Wayne Gretzky with his 895th career goal in a 4-1 loss to the N.Y. Islanders.

Compiled by the Associated Press.

Until next time...