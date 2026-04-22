Lakers go up 2-0 against the Rockets

Lakers have a new Big Three

From Broderick Turner: Do the Lakers have a new Big Three?

LeBron James, Marcus Smart and Luke Kennard are putting in their bid to make it so.

They combined for 76 points, 16 rebounds and 16 assists to lead the Lakers to a 101-94 win over the Houston Rockets in Game 2 of the Western Conference playoffs.

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James had another near triple-double with 28 points, eight rebounds and seven assists to help the Lakers take a commanding 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. His two-handed dunk with 55.3 seconds left made sure the Lakers didn’t blow a 15-point lead they built in the first half.

Smart had 25 points, seven assists and two rebounds while his defense was outstanding once again.

Kennard had 23 points, six rebounds and two assists. His two free throws with 14.3 seconds left capped the scoring.

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This season was his ‘last chance.’ Can Lakers’ Deandre Ayton deliver in the playoffs?

Lakers box score

NBA playoffs schedule

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Lakers playoff schedule

First round

All times Pacific

at Lakers 107, Houston 98 (box score)

at Lakers 101, Houston 94 (box score)

Friday: Lakers at Houston, 5:30 p.m., Amazon Prime Video

Sunday: Lakers at Houston, 6:30 p.m., NBC

*Wed., April 29: Houston at Lakers, TBD

*Friday, May 1: Lakers at Houston, TBD

*Sunday, May 3: Houston at Lakers, TBD

*-if necessary

Kings dig a 2-0 series hole

From Kevin Baxter: The Kings haven’t won an NHL playoff series since the last time they won the Stanley Cup, which is to say it’s been a while.

They’re halfway to another early exit after a 2-1 overtime loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday, a result that gave the Avalanche a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. The winning goal came from Nicolas Roy 7:44 in the extra period.

The Kings’ lone goal came from Artemi Panarin while captain Gabriel Landeskog had the other Colorado goal.

“We did play really well,” interim coach D.J. Smith said. “We’ve got to find a way to win a game. Clearly, good isn’t enough. We’ve got to win a game and keep taking a piece of them and keep playing physical and give ourselves a chance to keep lengthening the series.”

Panarin gave the Kings a 1-0 lead on a wrister from the inside edge of the right circle with less than seven minutes left in regulation. It was his second power-play goal of the series and it came on the Kings’ fifth power play of the night.

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Kings summary

NHL playoffs schedule

Kings playoffs schedule

All times Pacific

at Colorado 2, Kings 1 (summary)

at Colorado 2, Kings 1 (OT) (summary)

Thursday: Colorado at Kings, 7 p.m., TNT, truTV, HBO Max

Sunday: Colorado at Kings, 1:30 p.m., TNT, truTV, HBO Max

*Wed., April 29: Kings at Colorado, TBD

*Friday, May 1: Colorado at Kings, TBD

*Sunday, May 3: Kings at Colorado, TBD

*- If necessary

Ducks playoffs schedule

All times Pacific

at Edmonton 4, Ducks 3 (summary)

Wednesday: Ducks at Edmonton, 7 p.m., TBS, HBO Max

Friday: Edmonton at Ducks, 7 p.m., TNT, truTV, HBO Max)

Sunday: Edmonton at Ducks, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

*Tuesday: Ducks at Edmonton, TBD

*Thursday, April 30: Edmonton at Ducks, TBD

*Saturday, May 2: Ducks at Edmonton, TBD

*-if necessary

Dodgers bats are silent in loss to Giants

From Bill Shaikin: Four games ago, the Dodgers were on a pace to win 128 games. They would win the National League West by, what, 20 or 30 games?

Today, for the first time this season, the Dodgers do not own sole possession of first place in the NL West.

They are tied for first with their rivals: the San Diego Padres.

“I don’t think anyone is too concerned about the Padres and what they are doing,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

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Because the season is not even four weeks old, or because he is convinced the Dodgers have the better team?

“I just don’t think we really concern ourselves with anyone, to be quite honest,” Roberts said. “I think that’s the way we should think of things. It’s no disrespect to any team. We’ve got to keep our closet clean and play good baseball, and it’ll take care of itself.”

On a cold and intermittently rainy night in San Francisco, the Dodgers’ bats were cold, and most productive when not used. In a 3-1 loss to the Giants, the Dodgers scored their only run by bunching four walks in one hitless inning.

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Who’s the Dodgers closer? Tanner Scott ... maybe

Dodgers box score

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MLB standings

Angels lose fourth in a row

Lenyn Sosa had a pinch-hit, two-run double during a three-run eighth inning, reliever Louis Varland bailed out struggling closer Jeff Hoffman by inducing a game-ending double-play grounder, and the Toronto Blue Jays held on for a 4-2 win over the Angels on Tuesday night.

Hoffman struck out Zach Neto to open the ninth, but Mike Trout singled and Jo Adell and Jorge Soler were hit by pitches to load the bases. Pinch-hitter Yoán Moncada’s RBI single made it 4-2.

Toronto manager John Schneider pulled Hoffman in favor of Varland, who needed only one pitch to get Nolan Schanuel to ground into a 4-6-3 double play, which was upheld after a lengthy review. Shortstop Andres Gimenez’s relay throw beat Schanuel, who slid head-first.

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Angels box score

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MLB standings

Rams say Puka Nacua is doing well

From Gary Klein: Star receiver Puka Nacua will fully participate in voluntary offseason workouts, the Rams are getting closer to another contract adjustment with quarterback Matthew Stafford, and coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead hope backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo decides to put off retirement and return for a third season and possible Super Bowl run.

McVay and Snead addressed those topics and the NFL draft on Tuesday during a videoconference with reporters.

Nacua led the NFL in receptions last season but also was involved in a string of off-the-field incidents the last few months, including an alleged biting incident that led to a civil lawsuit. Those situations put the brakes on any immediate discussion between the Rams and Nacua about a massive extension for the fourth-year pro.

In March, Nacua began a rehabilitation program in Malibu, but he was present for the first day of workouts on Monday.

Nacua, 24, “looks great” and is “doing really well,” McVay said. McVay declined to detail discussions he’s had with the All-Pro, who was a finalist for NFL offensive player of the year.

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More World Cup tickets for sale

From Kevin Baxter: Amid reports of lagging sales for this summer’s World Cup, which kicks off in less than 60 days, FIFA announced Tuesday that a new ticket inventory for all 104 matches will be available for purchase beginning Wednesday at 8 a.m. PDT at FIFA.com/tickets.

Tickets will be available across categories one through three in addition to the front-row seat categories, depending on the match. Tickets in this phase will remain on sale through the end of the tournament. Additional tickets will also be released to the public on an ongoing basis through the World Cup final in East Rutherford, N.J., on July 19.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said more than five million tickets have already been sold for what will be the largest World Cup in history, which would break the tournament attendance record of 3.5 million set in 1994, the only other time the games were played in the U.S.

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Cobi Jones statue to be unveiled Sunday

From Kevin Baxter: On the soccer pitch, Cobi Jones was defined by blinding speed, a tireless work rate and an exceptional soccer IQ. But that’s not what stood out most when you watched him play.

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It was the shoulder-length dreadlocks that made him instantly recognizable whether he was playing for the Galaxy or the national team.

So those became the most important — and more difficult — things to replicate in the nine-foot-tall bronze sculpture of Jones that the Galaxy will unveil Sunday before the team’s MLS matinee with Real Salt Lake.

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This day in sports history

1945 — The Toronto Maple Leafs edge the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 to win the Stanley Cup in seven games.

1947 — The Philadelphia Warriors, behind Joe Fulks’ 34 points, beat the Chicago Staggs 83-80 in Game 5 to win the first Basketball Assn. of America title.

1954 — NBA adopts 24-second shot clock and six team-foul rule.

1962 — The Toronto Maple Leafs capture the Stanley Cup in six games with a 2-1 triumph over the Chicago Blackhawks.

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1969 — Joe Frazier knocked out Dave Zyglewicz in 96 seconds to retain the heavyweight boxing title. Zyglewicz, 28-1 against journeymen, was fighting as the hometown hero at the Sam Houston Coliseum in Houston.

1987 — The NBA grants expansion franchises to Charlotte, Miami, Minnesota and Orlando. Charlotte and Miami join the league in the 1988-89 season, while Minnesota and Orlando join in 1989-90.

1988 — New Jersey’s Patrik Sundstrom sets an NHL playoff record scoring eight points — three goals and five assists — in a 10-4 rout of Washington in the Stanley Cup quarterfinals.

1990 — NFL Draft: University of Illinois quarterback Jeff George first pick by Indianapolis Colts.

1993 — The Pittsburgh Penguins’ 4-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils extends their NHL playoff record to 14 straight wins.

1994 — Shannon Miller wins the women’s all-around title for the second straight year at the World Gymnastics Championships in Brisbane, Australia.

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1994 — American figure skater Tonya Harding sues ex-husband Jeff Gillooly for $42,500.

1994 — Michael Moorer outpoints Evander Holyfield to win the IBF and WBA titles and become the first left-handed heavyweight champion.

1995 — George Foreman beats Axel Schulz in 12 for heavyweight boxing title in Las Vegas.

1995 — NFL Draft: Penn State running back Ki-Jana Carter first pick by Cincinnati Bengals.

2003 — Minnesota and Vancouver become the first teams since 2000 to come back from 3-1 series deficits and win. The Wild take Game 7 in Colorado on Andrew Brunette’s overtime goal for a 3-2 win. The Canucks oust St. Louis with a 4-1 win.

2003 — Patrick Roy plays his final career NHL game.

2006 — New Jersey scores a playoff-record five power-play goals in its 6-1 win over New York.

2006 — In Berlin, Germany, Wladimir Klitschko stops Chris Byrd in the seventh round of a one-sided fight to gain the IBF heavyweight title.

2010 — NFL Draft: Oklahoma quarterback Sam Bradford first pick by St. Louis Rams.

2013 — Manchester United defeat Aston Villa to claim the 2012/2013 English Premier League.

Compiled by the Associated Press

This day in baseball history

1876 — In the first National League game, Joseph Borden of Boston beat the hometown Philadelphia team 6-5.

1898 — Theodore Breitenstein of the Cincinnati Reds and James Hughes of Baltimore each pitched no-hit ball games. Breitenstein no-hit the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-0 and Hughes no-hit the Boston Braves 8-0.

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1903 — The New York Highlanders lost their first game at Washington 3-1 before 11,950 fans.

1914 — At age 19, Babe Ruth plays his first pro game as a pitcher, as he throws a six-hit, 6 - 0 shutout for the Baltimore Orioles over the Buffalo Bisons.

1934 — Chicago’s Lon Warneke pitched his second consecutive one-hitter, beating St. Louis and Dizzy Dean 15-2.

1957 — John Kennedy becomes the first Black player on the Philadelphia Phillies, making them the last National League team to integrate.

1959 — The Chicago White Sox scored 11 runs with only one hit in the seventh inning of a 20-6 rout of the Kansas City A’s. Johnny Callison had the hit — a single. In the inning, Chicago was the recipient of 10 walks — five with the bases loaded — three Kansas City errors and one hit batsman.

1962 — The Pittsburgh Pirates beat the New York Mets 4-3 in a game in which two NL records were tied. Bill Mazeroski tripled in a run in the eighth to give the Pirates a 10-0 record, which matched the record for most consecutive wins since the start of the season set by the 1955 Brooklyn Dodgers. The Mets lost their ninth straight to match the mark set by Brooklyn in 1918 and tied by the Boston Braves in 1920.

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1970 — Tom Seaver of the Mets struck out the last 10 Padres he faced for a 2-1 victory over San Diego. He gave up two hits and finished with a total of 19 strikeouts, tying Steve Carlton’s major league record.

1976 — Montreal’s Tim Foli hit for the cycle in a 12-6 victory over the Chicago Cubs.

1978 — Andre Thornton of the Cleveland Indians hit for the cycle in a 13-4 win against the Boston Red Sox.

1980 — Ivan DeJesus of the Chicago Cubs hit for the cycle in 16-12 win against the St. Louis Cardinals.

1981 — Dodgers rookie Fernando Valenzuela pitches his third shutout in four starts, strikes out 11, and has the game’s only RBI with a single in a 1-0 win against the Houston Astros.

1982 — The Atlanta Braves’ major league record for the fastest start was stopped at 13 straight victories when they lost 2-1 to the Cincinnati Reds.

1991 — San Francisco’s Robby Thompson hit for the cycle in a 7-5 loss to the San Diego Padres.

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1993 — Chris Bosio pitched a no-hitter to give the Seattle Mariners a 7-0 win over the Boston Red Sox.

2007 — The Boston Red Sox hit four straight home runs against the New York Yankees, tying a major league record. Manny Ramirez, J.D. Drew, Mike Lowell and Jason Varitek connected in a span of 10 pitches during the third inning against Chase Wright, who was making his second major league start for New York. Boston won 7-6.

2008 — Atlanta’s John Smoltz became the 16th pitcher in major league history to reach the 3,000-strikeout plateau in the Braves’ 6-0 loss to the Washington Nationals.

2014 — Albert Pujols became the first major leaguer to hit his 499th and 500th homers in the same game, driving in five runs to help the Angels beat the Washington Nationals 7-2.

2020 — The Commissioner issues his findings in his investigation into allegations of sign-stealing by the 2018 Boston Red Sox, in the wake of a similar investigation into the illicit doings of the 2017 Houston Astros. While the investigation reveals that the Red Sox’s scheme was more limited in scope than the Astros’, it was still illegal, and the person responsible for the team’s video room is issued a one-year suspension, while the team must forfeit its second-round selection in the 2020 amateur draft.

Compiled by the Associated Press

Until next time...