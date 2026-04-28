LeBron James needs sidekicks back to help Lakers hold off Rockets

LeBron James goes to the basket against Reed Sheppard, left, and Alperen Sengun in the first half of Game 4.

Welcome to this week’s Lakers newsletter, where the brooms are going back in the closet.

The Lakers squandered their first playoff sweep since 2010, but are still one win away from their first playoff series win of the JJ Redick era.

Three weeks ago, even this moral victory of a 3-1 lead seemed out of reach. Now actually grabbing a spot in the conference semifinals could take more than one super-human performance.

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The forceful drives turned into desperation jumpers. The dominant dunks became limp layups that dribbled off the rim.

LeBron James carried the Lakers to a historically insurmountable 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven first-round series against the Houston Rockets. But with a chance to clinch the series Sunday, he showed just how much the Lakers need someone else to help carry the team across the finish line.

James had his worst shooting game of the season, settling for 10 points on two-of-nine shooting. The nine field-goal attempts he took were tied for the fewest he’s taken in a playoff game. He didn’t extend his streak of consecutive playoff games with double-digit scoring to 144 until the fourth quarter.

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Just after accepting a third-option role behind Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, James was thrust back into the top spot when the star guards were injured April 2. The NBA’s all-time leading scorer had no problem putting on his Superman cape again. He started taking — and making — more shots than he had in months. His usage rate spiked.

But with the ball back in his hands more, James had eight turnovers in each of the last two games. The turnovers, 24 total by the Lakers on Sunday, were their “kryptonite,” James said.

The Lakers’ lack of guard play is becoming a glaring weakness.

“That’s the biggest challenge we have is just the ballhandling and downhill drivers, not having those guys,” Redick said.

Doncic and Reaves are progressing in their returns. Just three weeks after his oblique injury, Reaves was questionable for Games 3 and 4. He even warmed up before the games. But his timeline for return is still indefinite.

Considering the Lakers’ 3-0 start to the series, it might be safe to think the team would just wait until the conference semifinals for Reaves’ return. Redick said it’s fair to consider all factors when deciding when to bring Reaves back. But after a long conversation with the guard Saturday, Redick said the most important variable is the player’s confidence.

“That’s always the final hurdle coming back from an injury,” Redick said, “is the psychological component of it.”

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Doncic, hampered by a balky hamstring, is ramping up, but is still not as close as Reaves.

The hope of getting their two most important players back was “a carrot” for the Lakers to keep extending their season, Redick said. A two-day break between games could be just as significant of a lifeline.

The one day of rest between Games 3 and 4 was the shortest of the series so far. The Lakers, led by 41-year-old James and 32-year-old Marcus Smart, looked especially desperate for the extra downtime.

Smart was wearing inflatable compression boots on both legs in the locker room before the game. Lakers were dropping passes like they were loose coffee plans with someone who lives across town.

Meanwhile the 23-year-old Alperen Sengun was doing spin moves in transition, finishing through contact and flexing toward the crowd in the third quarter with the Rockets up by more than 20.

Smart insisted the mistakes were mental. They looked like physical fatigue manifesting as mental blunders.

“It’s something we gotta clean up,” said Smart, who had four turnovers Sunday. “We know it, we understand it.”

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The Lakers have time to fix it. The two-day break between Games 4 and 5 will be the last such break of this series if the Lakers let this stretch on.

Games in mirror are closer than they appear

This series is 30 inexplicable seconds away from being 2-2.

That critical stretch of Game 3 swung the Lakers’ postseason.

NBA teams that have a 3-0 lead in a best-of-seven playoff series are 159-0. Since 1984 – when the NBA expanded its playoffs to 16 teams – teams with home-court advantage in the current series format are 125-42. Had that comeback never materialized, the Lakers would still have the upper hand in this series but they surely wouldn’t be invincible.

In a tighter-than-it-appears series, the Lakers have their 3-1 lead thanks to a run of hot shooting.

They were already the NBA’s most efficient shooting team, but the early part of the playoff success came from a sudden uptick in three-point shooting. The Lakers’ 40.8% three-point shooting through the first four games was 5.1 percentage points better than their regular-season mark. On the other hand, the Rockets are shooting 5.1 percentage points worse than their regular-season rate.

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The Lakers identified turnovers and limiting offensive rebounds as the two most important items against the Rockets. They’ve struggled on both. The Lakers averaged 20 turnovers per game in the first four games and gave up 16.8 offensive rebounds. The Rockets’ 39% offensive rebounding rate is almost identical to their league-leading 38.8% from the regular season.

The Lakers have turned the ball over on 20.9% of their possessions, the highest turnover rate in the playoffs.

The Rockets have scored 21.5 points per game off the Lakers’ turnovers, the second-most of any team in the playoffs. Only Oklahoma City — the team that’s waiting for the winner of this series — has scored more points off turnovers in the playoffs.

On tap

Wednesday vs. Rockets, 7 p.m.

The Lakers can clinch the series at home and earn extra rest days before facing the Oklahoma City Thunder in the conference semifinals. The Thunder finished a sweep of the No. 8 seeded Phoenix Suns in the first round Monday.

Friday at Rockets, 6:30 p.m. (if necessary)

If this game is necessary, it will be especially difficult to win for the Lakers. Both teams will have to travel from L.A. to Houston and we just watched what happens when the shorthanded Lakers play on one day of rest in the playoffs.

Sunday vs. Rockets, TBD (Game 7, if necessary)

The Rockets are trying to become the fifth team in NBA history to force a Game 7 after trailing 3-0 in a best-of-seven series. The 2023 Celtics were the last team to even a series after a three-game deficit. Smart’s Celtics lost Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals to the Miami Heat.

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Status report

Luka Doncic (left hamstring strain)

Approaching the four-week mark, Doncic is ramping up his on-court work. On Sunday, he progressed to more movement instead of standstill shooting. He is still out indefinitely.

Austin Reaves (left oblique muscle strain)

Reaves’ return has been faster than many expected. He was questionable for Games 3 and 4, a quick three-week turnaround from his initial injury on April 2.

Kevin Durant (left ankle sprain)

After missing Game 1 with a knee bruise, Durant sprained his ankle in the fourth quarter of Game 2 and missed the next two games. Rockets coach Ime Udoka said Sunday pain and limited range of motion because of a bone bruise in Durant’s ankle are keeping him sidelined, but there’s a chance he returns this series.

Favorite thing I ate this week

Seafood boil with the Combo No. 4 (crawfish, snowcrab, shrimp, corn and potato) at Crawfish Cafe in Houston. (Thuc Nhi Nguyen / Los Angeles Times)

This was a culinary bucket list item for me: Viet cajun food in Houston.

At Crawfish Cafe, you choose your seafood combination for a delicious, and slightly messy, seafood boil. I went for a combination of crawfish, shrimp and snow crab tossed in a mix of Viet cajun and Thai basil sauces. But there are more than a half-dozen sauce choices, so with that many options left to explore, maybe I wouldn’t be mad if this series returns to Houston.

In case you missed it

Plaschke: No sweep, big problem for Lakers after Game 4 loss to Rockets

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Even the Rockets thought Deandre Ayton’s controversial ejection was ‘soft’

Turnover-plagued Lakers fail to pull off sweep in Game 4 loss to Rockets

‘It keeps getting better and better.’ Bronny James settling into Lakers playoff role

Plaschke: Believe yet? Lakers leave no doubt in stunning comeback win over Rockets

LeBron James and Lakers showcase their clutch-time prowess in Game 3 win

Rare Kobe Bryant trading card ‘at the top of every wish list’ sells for record sum

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Swanson: Lakers’ JJ Redick makes a case that he’s the right coach for the playoffs

Until next time...