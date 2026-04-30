Vote in our L.A. Sports Hall of Fame

Sandy Koufax, left, and Don Drysdale after the Dodgers won the NL pennant in 1965.

The Sports Report Hall of Fame

Those of you who read the Dodgers Dugout newsletter know that for the last few years, we have done a Dodgers Dugout Hall of Fame, asking readers to vote for former Dodgers who they believe should be in this more fan-oriented Hall of Fame. Clayton Kershaw was the most recent inductee, bringing the total to 17 Hall of Famers.

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Which got me thinking (always a dangerous proposition), what if we had a Sports Report Hall of Fame, as selected by the readers?

The way it works: Each Thursday over the next few weeks, you will see a list of candidates. A different category each week.

This week, the category is pro baseball. You can vote for up to 10 players. You don’t have to vote for 10, you can vote for any number up to and including 10. Your vote should depend on what the player did on and off the field only as a member of the Dodgers or Angels. The rest of his career doesn’t count, which is why you won’t see someone such as Frank Robinson listed. And remember this is a Los Angeles based Hall of Fame, so there might be some people considerably worthy of being in the Sports Report Hall of Fame who fall short of the actual Hall of Fame for their sport.

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Whoever is named on at least 75% of the ballots will be elected. The five people receiving the fewest votes will be dropped from future ballots for at least the next two years. A person must be retired to appear on the ballot. And since this is L.A. based, players who spent the majority of their career with Brooklyn aren’t included.

How do you vote? For this week’s ballot, click here. You have until May 6 at 11:59 p.m. to vote. Results will be announced soon after that.

I’m sure there’s a player or two you think should have been on the ballot. Send that player’s name to me and they might be included in next year’s ballot.

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So, without further ado, here is the first ballot of the Dodgers/Angels category

Walter Alston—Managed the Dodgers to three World Series titles in L.A.

Garret Anderson—The Angels all-time leader in several categories, who sadly died recently.

Gene Autry—First owner of the Angels, and basically responsible for the team’s existence.

Ron Cey—Longtime third baseman for the Dodgers and key member of four Dodgers World Series teams.

Willie Davis—Had the most hits (2,091) of any L.A. Dodgers

Brian Downing—In the top five of several Angels hitting categories.

Don Drysdale—Pitcher who teamed up with Sandy Koufax to give Dodgers a devastating 1-2 punch.

Chuck Finley—Has won more games (165) than any other Angel.

Jim Fregosi—The Angels’ first great player who also later managed them to their first postseason appearance.

Steve Garvey—Won NL MVP in 1974 and remains one of the most recognized people in team history.

Vladimir Guerrero—Won AL MVP in his first season with the Angels and went into the baseball Hall of Fame as an Angel.

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Orel Hershiser—Had a legendary run in 1988.

Jaime Jarrin—Longtime Spanish broadcaster for the Dodgers.

Clayton Kershaw—Who was better, Kershaw or Koufax?

Sandy Koufax—Perhaps the greatest five-season stretch in baseball history.

Tom Lasorda—Managed Dodgers to two World Series titles.

Davey Lopes—Great base stealer and leadoff man, who recently died.

Peter O’Malley—Longtime team owner, the last Dodgers owner to worry about keeping prices low for fans.

Walter O’Malley—Brought the Dodgers to L.A. from Brooklyn.

Mike Piazza—What would have happened if he hadn’t been traded? It’s fun to speculate.

Bill Russell—Played more games (2,181) with the L.A. Dodgers than anyone else.

Nolan Ryan—Flamethrower who pitched multiple no-hitters with the Angels, who foolishly let him get away.

Tim Salmon—Rookie of the Year in 1993, key member of Angels’ 2002 World Series champions.

Mike Scioscia—Caught for the Dodgers for years, then managed the Angels to their only World Series title.

Vin Scully—Greatest announcer in history.

Don Sutton—Most wins (233) in Dodgers history.

Fernando Valenzuela—An icon. Won Cy Young and Rookie of the Year in 1981. One of the most beloved Dodgers in history.

Maury Wills—Stole 104 bases in 1962 and won MVP award.

To vote, click here. You can vote for up to 10. Those named on at least 75% of ballots are elected.

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Until next time...