Vote in our L.A. Sports Hall of Fame (NBA edition)

The Sports Report Hall of Fame

Those of you who read the Dodgers Dugout newsletter know that for the last few years, we have done a Dodgers Dugout Hall of Fame, asking readers to vote for former Dodgers who they believe should be in this more fan-oriented Hall of Fame. Clayton Kershaw was the most recent inductee, bringing the total to 17 Hall of Famers.

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Which got me thinking, what if we had a Sports Report Hall of Fame, as selected by the readers?

The way it works: Each Thursday over the next few weeks, you will see a list of candidates. A different category each week.

This week, the category is Lakers/Clippers. You can vote for up to 10 players. You don’t have to vote for 10, you can vote for any number up to and including 10. Your vote should depend on what the player did on and off the field only as a member of the Lakers or Clippers. The rest of his career doesn’t count. And remember this is a Los Angeles based Hall of Fame, so there might be some people considerably worthy of being in the Sports Report Hall of Fame who fall short of the actual Hall of Fame for their sport.

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Whoever is named on at least 75% of the ballots will be elected. The five people receiving the fewest votes will be dropped from future ballots for at least the next two years. A person must be retired to appear on the ballot. And since this is L.A. based, players who spent the majority of their career with the Minneapolis Lakers aren’t included. Sorry, George Mikan.

How do you vote? For this week’s ballot, click here. You have until May 13 at 11:59 p.m. to vote. Results will be announced soon after that.

I’m sure there’s a player or two you think should have been on the ballot. Send that player’s name to me and they might be included in next year’s ballot.

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So, without further ado, here is the ballot of the Lakers/Clippers category

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar — He will also be listed in college basketball. So, only count what he did with the Lakers, which is plenty.

Elgin Baylor — A great Lakers who became the Clippers GM.

Elton Brand — In 2006, led the Clippers to a 47–35 record, their then-best record in team history. Brand was selected to the 2006 NBA All-Star Game and considered as a strong candidate for the 2006 NBA MVP. Also led the team to its first playoff series win since 1976. Still among the team leaders in many offensive categories.

Kobe Bryant — One of the all-time greats.

Jerry Buss — The creator of “Showtime” and perhaps the greatest team owner in L.A. history.

Wilt Chamberlain — Had a short but great career with the Lakers.

Jack Kent Cooke — Former owner of the Lakers.

Michael Cooper — One of the best defensive players ever. And who can forget the Coop-a-Loop?

Derek Fisher — Longtime point guard and part of several memorable Lakers moments.

Pau Gasol — Was the missing piece for the Lakers after Shaq left.

Gail Goodrich — In the Hall of Fame and one of the more underrated and forgotten Lakers.

Blake Griffin — Key member of Clippers’ Lob City.

Chick Hearn — Greatest basketball announcer of all time./

Phil Jackson — Coached Lakers to five NBA titles.

Magic Johnson — The greatest point guard in history.

Stu Lantz — Longtime Lakers analyst.

Ralph Lawler — Longtime Clippers announcer. Creator of Lawler’s Law.

Shaquille O’Neal — How many more titles do the Lakers win if Shaq and Kobe could co-exist?

Chris Paul — Ugly end to his tenure, but one of the great Clippers.

Pat Riley — Coached the Lakers to four NBA titles.

Byron Scott — Nice outside shooter, member of multiple Lakers title teams.

Jerry West — Great players, coach and GM.

Jamaal Wilkes — His nickname, Silk, said it all.

James Worthy — The spotlight fell on Magic and Kareem, but Worthy was also key to the titles.

To vote, click here. You can vote for up to 10. Those named on at least 75% of ballots are elected.

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Until next time...