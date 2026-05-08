Lakers vent about refs before trudging home down 2-0

Lakers guard Austin Reaves talks with referee Ben Taylor during Game 2 of a playoff series against the Thunder Thursday in Oklahoma City.

From Broderick Turner: LeBron James sat with both feet in a bucket of ice and both knees wrapped in ice, his answers brief when the subject of the officiating came up after the Lakers lost Game 2 to the Oklahoma City Thunder, 125-107, Thursday night at Paycom Center.

James just looked straight ahead and kept his answers short even when he was told his coach, JJ Redick, voiced his displeasure with the officiating, especially when it was about the lack of calls for his 23-year veteran.

When asked about the officials, which became the main theme after the Lakers dropped a second consecutive game by 18 points in the best-of-seven semifinal series, James was diplomatic.

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“We’re down 2-0,” he said.

Indeed, the Lakers are down 2-0 in the that resumes with Game 3 on Saturday night in Los Angeles.

Still, James was asked about Redick saying his superstar gets some of the worst calls and why that is the case — at least in the eyes of Redick.

“I don’t know,” James said.

Again, James was asked about his conversation with the officials and if he’s satisfied with their answers.

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“Nah,” James said.

James shot only four free throws in the game, and he made all four, finishing with 23 points. Austin Reaves responded from a bad Game 1 by scoring a playoff career-high 31 points on 10-for-16 shooting, making three if six three-pointers.

Even with an impressive Lakers defense that constantly doubled teamed Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to keep him to 22 points and in foul trouble most of the game, L.A. spent a lot of time after the game complaining about the officials.

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Lakers-Thunder box score

Turn out the lights, Lakers are done

Lakers forward LeBron James stands on the court as some fans hold up photo cut-outs of Oklahoma City Thunder players Thursday. (Nate Billings / Associated Press)

From Bill Plaschke: They have long since proven themselves as an endlessly efforting Laker team that never believes they’re beaten.

They’re beaten.

With the sort of resounding resilience that had earlier carried them to playoff wins without their two leading scorers, these Lakers have shown they desperately do not want this season to be over.

It’s over.

The Oklahoma City Thunder overcame another valiant Lakers charge Thursday night to win their second game in two tries in the Western Conference semifinals at Paycom Center.

The Lakers played hard, played tough, played the Thunder from baseline to baseline, played strong enough to fly home with pride.

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And still lost by 18.

The 125-107 Thunder victory gives the defending champions a two-games-to-none lead in a series that is scheduled for as many as seven games.

It’s not lasting anywhere near that long.

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Lakers fans can blame this on the Clippers

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drives to the basket past Lakers Deandre Ayton and LeBron James Thursday night. (Nate Billings / Associated Press)

From Mirjam Swanson: Don’t blame the refs, blame the Clippers.

They created this monster. They sent it out into the world.

The Oklahoma City Thunder, top-seeded in the NBA playoffs for the third consecutive season, are running roughshod over opponents. Kicking everybody’s butts and driving everyone up the wall.

And, oh, Clippers what did you do?

This Oklahoma City juggernaut, built to last in an era that would otherwise be remembered for its parity?

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It was spawned on July 6, 2019, when the Clippers traded Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Danilo Gallinari and a boatload of draft picks to the Thunder in exchange for Paul George, who they paired with free agent Kawhi Leonard, mortgaging their future on the failed bet that two Southern Californians would lead the franchise to its first NBA title.

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MORE LAKERS:

‘That’s what we need.’ Austin Reaves bounces back in Lakers’ Game 2 loss

A look at how Shohei Ohtani is working to snap his slump

Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani doubles during a win over the Astros in Houston on Wednesday. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

From Maddie Lee: It was to almost the same spot as the much harder cutter Ohtani had just fouled off. But Ohtani, starting his swing on time for the fastball, recognized the sweeper early enough to stop this momentum, throw his hands to the ball, and hit a low line drive up the right-field line for a double.

That hit in the third inning of the Dodgers’ 12-2 blowout win Wednesday was his first in over a week. He’d gone 18 straight at-bats without a hit. Watching Ohtani grind through the slump, manager Dave Roberts even decided to give Ohtani the day off from hitting when he took the mound Tuesday.

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Then on Wednesday — whether it was the result of that break, or on-field batting practice two days before, or a culmination of work, or some combination of the three — Ohtani logged two hits and a walk.

“Today was a good day for Shohei,” Roberts said.

So, what was going wrong, and how is Ohtani going about trying to make sure his good day becomes the start of an offensive turnaround?

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MLB scores

MLB standings

Why Kelsey Plum believes this is the Sparks’ year

Sparks guard Kelsey Plum left a WNBA champion in Las Vegas for a chance to build a title contender. (Elsa Garrison / Getty Images)

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From Marisa Ingemi: On a rare off day in Los Angeles, Sparks guard Kelsey Plum settles into a quieter rhythm. She brings a book to a dog park near her home, finds a spot, and reads. But even here, the stillness is partial at best. Her mind keeps working, circling the same question that has followed her through every stage of her career. What does greatness actually require?

Right now, Plum is reading “The Talent Code,” a book that digs into the tension between nature and nurture. It’s not exactly light reading for a day off, but then again, she isn’t really wired for off days.

“Talent,” she says, “takes countless hours of practice. Sure, you have some natural ability, but you have to train it. You look at like a Russian tennis player, why are they good? Is it random? The similarity with greatness is practice.”

That idea, practice as the great equalizer, shapes how Plum sees her career now, in a moment that demands more from her than ever before.

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Lakers playoff schedule

Second round

All times Pacific

at Oklahoma City 108, Lakers 90 (box score)

at Oklahoma City 125, Lakers 107, (box score)

Saturday at Lakers, 5:30 p.m., ABC

Monday at Lakers, 7:30 p.m., Prime Video

*Wednesday at Oklahoma City, TBD

*Saturday, May 16 at Lakers, TBD

*Monday, May 18 at Oklahoma City, TBD

*- if necessary

Ducks playoffs schedule

Second round

All times Pacific

at Vegas 3, Ducks 1 (summary)

Ducks 3, at Vegas 1 (summary)

Friday at Ducks, 6:30 p.m., TNT, truTV, HBO MAX

Sunday at Ducks, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

*Tuesday at Vegas, TBD, ESPN

*Thursday, May 14 at Ducks, TBD, TNT, truTV, HBO MAX

*Saturday, May 16 at Vegas, TBA, ABC or ESPN

*-if necessary

This day in sports history

1907 — Canadian Tommy Burns retains his world heavyweight boxing title after beating ‘Philadelphia’ Jack O’Brien on points in 20 rounds.

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1915 — Regret, ridden by Joe Notter, becomes the first filly to win the Kentucky Derby, with a 2-length wire-to-wire victory over Pebbles.

1937 — War Admiral, the favorite ridden by Charles Kurtsinger, wins the Kentucky Derby by 1 3/4 lengths over Pompoon.

1943 — Count Fleet, ridden by Johnny Longden, wins the Preakness Stakes by 8 lengths over Blue Swords.

1954 — World record holder William Parry O’Brien becomes the first man to throw the shot put more than 60 feet with a 60-5¼ toss at a meet in Los Angeles.

1967 — Muhammad Ali is indicted for refusing induction in U.S. Army.

1968 — Jim “Catfish” Hunter of the Oakland A’s pitches a perfect game, beating the Minnesota Twins 4-0. It is the first perfect game in the American League regular season in 46 seasons.

1970 — Walt Frazier scores 36 points to lead the New York Knicks to a 113-99 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers and the NBA championship in seven games.

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1974 — FC Magdenburg of East Germany win 14th European Cup Winner’s Cup against AC Milan of Italy 2-0 in Rotterdam.

1984 — On the day the Olympic torch relay begins, the Soviet Union announces it will not take part in the 1984 Summer Olympics. The Soviet National Olympic Committee Union said the participation of Soviet athletes would be impossible because of “the gross flouting” of Olympic ideals by U.S. authorities.

1993 — Lennox Lewis of Britain scores a unanimous 12-round decision over Tony Tucker in his first defense of the WBC heavyweight title in Las Vegas.

1995 — New Zealand’s Black Magic 1 takes a 2-0 lead, defeating Young America by the widest margin for a challenger since the 1871 America’s Cup.

1996 — Paris Saint-Germain of France win 36th European Cup Winner’s Cup against Rapid Wien of Austria 1-0 in Brussels.

2001 — Randy Johnson becomes the third pitcher to strike out 20 in nine innings. He doesn’t finish the game as the Arizona Diamondbacks go on to beat Cincinnati 4-3 in 11 innings.

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2003 — Minnesota becomes the first team in NHL history to rebound from two 3-1 series deficits to win in one postseason with a 4-2 victory at Vancouver.

2011 — University of Georgia senior Russell Henley becomes the second amateur winner in PGA Nationwide Tour history, shooting a 3-under 68 for a two-stroke victory in the Stadion Classic.

2011 — The Tradition Senior Men’s Golf, Shoal Creek G&CC: Tom Lehman wins second of 3 Champions Tour majors with par on 2nd playoff hole against Australian Peter Senior.

2012 — Josh Hamilton becomes the 16th player to hit four home runs in a game, launching a quartet of two-run drives against three different pitchers to carry the Texas Rangers to a 10-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

2013 — Alex Ferguson announces his retirement as Manchester United’s manager at the end of the season.

2014 — The Houston Texans takes South Carolina defensive end Jadeveon Clowney with the first pick in the NFL draft. The draft’s other big name, Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel, sits until Cleveland makes its third trade of the round and grabs the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner at No. 22.

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2018 — Seattle Mariners MLB left-hander James Paxton hurls a no-hitter in a 5-0 win over the Blue Jays in Toronto.

Compiled by the Associated Press.

Until next time...