Five are elected to the baseball wing of the L.A. Times Sports Hall of Fame
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The first ballot we sent out for the L.A. Times Sports Report Hall of Fame was a pro baseball ballot, with 28 names appearing. People are able to vote for up to 10 candidates.
Reminder: Whoever is named on at least 75% of the ballots will be elected. The 10 people receiving the fewest votes will be dropped from future ballots for at least the next two years. A person must be retired to appear on the ballot.
There were 12,277 ballots cast in the baseball voting, and five candidates received at least 75% of the vote, and a worthy five they are.
Inductees
Sandy Koufax, appeared on 94.7% of ballots
Vin Scully, 89.1%
Clayton Kershaw, 79.7%
Don Drysdale, 78.9%
Fernando Valenzuela, 75.2%
Didn’t make it, but will remain on ballot
Tommy Lasorda, 65.6%
Orel Hershiser, 54%
Walter Alston, 46.5%
Nolan Ryan, 39%
Maury Wills, 36.5%
Walter O’Malley, 35.9%
Don Sutton, 25.7%
Jaime Jarrín, 23.3%
Steve Garvey, 22.2%
Mike Scioscia, 16.4%
Gene Autry, 16.1%
Mike Piazza, 15.4%
Vladimir Guerrero, 13.9%
Bottom 10, dropped from ballot for two years
Garret Anderson, 12.4%
Peter O’Malley, 10.1%
Ron Cey, 9.4%
Jim Fregosi. 9.1%
Willie Davis, 8.8%
Davey Lopes, 8.2%
Tim Salmon, 7.9%
Bill Russell, 3.6%
Chuck Finley, 2.6%
Brian Downing, 1.4%
Thanks to everyone who voted! There is still time to vote in our other active categories. And the USC ballot will be released Thursday morning.
To vote in the Lakers/Clippers ballot, click here.
To vote in the Rams/Chargers/Raiders ballot, click here.
To vote in the UCLA ballot, click here.
Until next time...
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