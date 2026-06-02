Five are elected to the baseball wing of the L.A. Times Sports Hall of Fame

Vin Scully is in the inaugural class of the L.A. Times Sports Report Hall of Fame.

The first ballot we sent out for the L.A. Times Sports Report Hall of Fame was a pro baseball ballot, with 28 names appearing. People are able to vote for up to 10 candidates.

Reminder: Whoever is named on at least 75% of the ballots will be elected. The 10 people receiving the fewest votes will be dropped from future ballots for at least the next two years. A person must be retired to appear on the ballot.

There were 12,277 ballots cast in the baseball voting, and five candidates received at least 75% of the vote, and a worthy five they are.

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Inductees

Sandy Koufax, appeared on 94.7% of ballots

Vin Scully, 89.1%

Clayton Kershaw, 79.7%

Don Drysdale, 78.9%

Fernando Valenzuela, 75.2%

Didn’t make it, but will remain on ballot

Tommy Lasorda, 65.6%

Orel Hershiser, 54%

Walter Alston, 46.5%

Nolan Ryan, 39%

Maury Wills, 36.5%

Walter O’Malley, 35.9%

Don Sutton, 25.7%

Jaime Jarrín, 23.3%

Steve Garvey, 22.2%

Mike Scioscia, 16.4%

Gene Autry, 16.1%

Mike Piazza, 15.4%

Vladimir Guerrero, 13.9%

Bottom 10, dropped from ballot for two years

Garret Anderson, 12.4%

Peter O’Malley, 10.1%

Ron Cey, 9.4%

Jim Fregosi. 9.1%

Willie Davis, 8.8%

Davey Lopes, 8.2%

Tim Salmon, 7.9%

Bill Russell, 3.6%

Chuck Finley, 2.6%

Brian Downing, 1.4%

Thanks to everyone who voted! There is still time to vote in our other active categories. And the USC ballot will be released Thursday morning.

To vote in the Lakers/Clippers ballot, click here.

To vote in the Rams/Chargers/Raiders ballot, click here.

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To vote in the UCLA ballot, click here.

Until next time...