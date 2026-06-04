Vote in our L.A. Sports Hall of Fame (USC edition)

The Sports Report Hall of Fame, USC edition

Those of you who read the Dodgers Dugout newsletter know that for the last few years, we have done a Dodgers Dugout Hall of Fame, asking readers to vote for former Dodgers who they believe should be in this more fan-oriented Hall of Fame. Clayton Kershaw was the most recent inductee.

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Which got me thinking (always a dangerous thing), what if we had a Sports Report Hall of Fame, as selected by the readers?

The way it works: Each Thursday over the next few weeks, you will see a list of candidates. A different category each week.

This week, the category is USC. You can vote for up to 15 people. You don’t have to vote for 15, you can vote for any number up to and including 15. Your vote should depend on what the person did on and off the field only as a member of the USC Trojans. The rest of their career doesn’t count.

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The USC category is tricky, because there literally could be 150 names on the ballot, which is way too unwieldy. So, I had to do some judicious paring. I’m sure there’s a name not on here that you think should be. I tried to get a variety of sports and eras on here. The name you have in mind will appear in a future ballot, because this is going to be a yearly vote.

Any records mentioned are at the time that person retired.

Whoever is named on at least 75% of the ballots will be elected. The 10 people receiving the fewest votes will be dropped from future ballots for at least the next two years. A person must be retired to appear on the ballot.

How do you vote? For this week’s ballot, click here. Results will be announced every Tuesday.

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So, without further ado, here is the ballot for the USC category.

Marcus Allen—College football’s first 2,000-yard rusher (2,342) when he became USC’s fourth Heisman Trophy-winning tailback in 1981. He set or tied 16 NCAA records, including rushing for 200-plus yards in five consecutive games (and 8 times overall in 1981). Also appears on the NFL ballot as part of the L.A. Raiders.

Jon Arnett—A 1955 consensus All-American back at USC as a junior and great punt/kickoff returner. A three-year starter in football, he also competed on the Trojan track team, placing second in the long jump in the NCAAs in 1954. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2001.

Jack Beckner—A decorated gymnast at USC and the program’s most successful head coach. He won the NCAA all-around title as a USC senior in 1952, as well as the parallel bars title in 1951 and 1952. He was the first Trojan to land a berth on the United States Olympic gymnastics team. He later coached the USC men’s team for 24 years guided them to its only NCAA gymnastics crown in 1962. He is in the U.S. Gymnastics Hall of Fame

Ricky Bell—A two-time (1975-76) All-American first team tailback, Ricky Bell was the runner-up for the 1976 Heisman Trophy. Bell ran for 3,689 yards in his career, led the nation in rushing with 1,957 yards as a 1975 junior and he set a USC single game record with 347 yards against Washington State in 1976.

Tony Boselli—One of the best offensive tackles to play at USC. A four-year (1991-94) starter, he was a two-time (1992-94) All-American first teamer and three-time (1991-92, 1994) All-Pac-10 first teamer. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2014. In 2016, he was named to the Pac-12 All-Century Team.

Bob Boyd—Three-year letterman (1950-52) was USC’s men’s basketball MVP in 1952. Coached the Trojans for 13 years starting in 1967. His Trojans went 216-131 overall and played in the postseason 4 times (the 1979 NCAA playoffs, 1973 NIT and 1974 and 1975 Commissioner’s Conference tourney). His 1971 Trojan team, which went 24-2 and was ranked No. 5 nationally (Troy was No. 1 at midseason), is regarded among USC’s best.

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Willie Brown—USC’s first I-formation tailback. A three-year letterman (1961-63) and two-time All-Conference first teamer (1962-63). Key member of the 1962 national championship team, leading them in rushing yards and kickoff return yards. He also was a centerfielder and shortstop on the baseball team, including the 1963 College World Series champions. He led USC in batting average (.352) and runs (39) that year, Later served as an assistant coach on the football and baseball teams.

Brad Budde—USC’s first Lombardi Award winner in 1979. a four-year starting offensive guard, he was the first freshman football player to start a USC season opener since World War II. He was a key member of the 1978 national championship team and was inducted in the College Football Hall of Fame in 1998.

Reggie Bush—Tailback earned consensus All-American honors twice and won the 2005 Heisman Trophy. In 2005, Bush had 2,611 all-purpose yards and scored 18 touchdowns (15 rushing, two receiving, one punt return). He led the Trojans with 1,740 yards in 200 carries (8.7 avg) with 16 touchdowns and ranked third on the squad with 39 receptions for 481 yards (12.9 avg), including a pair of scores. He returned 18 punts for 179 yards (9.9 avg) and a touchdown, and gained 493 yards on 28 kickoff returns (17.6 avg). In 2010, the NCAA announced major sanctions against USC. The NCAA found that Bush had received lavish gifts from at least December 2004 onward, including a limousine ride to the 2005 Heisman Trophy presentation. As a result, USC was given four years of probation and forced to vacate its last two wins of the 2004 season as well as all of its wins in the 2005 season. In 2024, the Heisman Trust announced it would return the Heisman Trophy to Bush, citing “enormous changes in the college football landscape”. Among the changes cited, were changes to the NCAA’s NIL payment policy and the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2021 decision that questioned the legality of the NCAA’s amateurism model. USC also restored Bush’s banner at the Coliseum and retired his number alongside the school’s other Heisman winners.

Pete Carroll—Led the Trojans to the 2003 and 2004 national championships, won 83.6% of his games (97-16) and seven consecutive Pac-10 titles. His teams appeared in an NCAA-record seven consecutive BCS bowl games and won 11 games an NCAA record seven straight times. In 2010, the NCAA announced sanctions against the USC football program when it was under Carroll including a two-year bowl ban, the elimination of 30 football scholarships, and forfeiture of some football victories from 2004 to 2005 and all team victories from the undefeated 2005–06 regular season, when USC lost to Texas in the BCS title game.

Cynthia Cooper—Starred at guard for the 1983 and 1984 NCAA women’s basketball championship teams. A four-time letterwinner, she was named an All-Conference first teamer in 1986. She was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009. In 2016, she was named to the Pac-12 All-Century Team.

Buster Crabbe—USC’s first All-American swimmer (1931), Crabbe won an NCAA title in the 440-yard freestyle in 1931 and a gold medal in the 400-meter free at the 1932 Olympics. He also won an AAU individual indoor swimming title in 1932 and the Pacific Coast Conference individual swim titles in 1931 in the 220-yard freestyle and the 440-yard freestyle. Also a varsity letter winner in water polo (1930-31). Crabbe then went on the star in Hollywood movies and was noted for playing such memorable roles as Tarzan, Flash Gordon and Buck Rogers.

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Dean Cromwell—Nicknamed “The Maker of Champions,” he coached the Trojans to a record 12 NCAA men’s track and field championships. Coached the team from 1909-13 and 1916-1948. His teams won a record nine consecutive NCAA crowns from 1935-43. In 2000, he was named the Pac-12 Coach of the Century. Cromwell also coached USC’s football team to a 21-8-6 mark in fove years (1909-10, 1916-18) and was the Trojan basketball coach in 1918.

Sam Cunningham—Great fullback who had a profound effect on college football. On Sept. 12, 1970, an all-white Alabama team coached by Bear Bryant was defeated 42-21 by a fully integrated USC squad, with Cunningham rushing for 135 yards and two touchdowns in just 12 carries. The performance by Cunningham was the turning point that provided Bear Bryant the definitive proof he needed to convince Alabama’s segregationist fan base and trustees to integrate the Crimson Tide’s football program. He was known as “Sam Bam” because of his famous goal-line dives for touchdowns. He won All-American first team honors on USC’s 1972 national championship team. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2010.

Anthony Davis—A 1974 All-American and the Heisman Trophy runner-up that year, he set or tied 24 NCAA, Pac-8 and USC records during his three-year (1972-73-74) career. First player in Pac-8 history to rush for 1,000 yards in three successive years. He was on USC’s 1972 and 1974 national championship teams and was particularly effective against Notre Dame, scoring 11 career TDs versus the Irish (including six as a sophomore in a legendary 1972 game). He also was a star baseball player at USC. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2005.

Rod Dedeaux—Ended his career as the winningest baseball coach in NCAA Division I-A history with a 1,332-571-11 (.669) record over 45 years (1942-86). His Trojan teams won an unprecedented 11 NCAA titles (including five in a row) and 28 conference crowns. He was inducted into the College Baseball Hall of Fame in 2006. Dedeaux developed more than 50 major leaguers. He helped introduce baseball into the Olympics and coached the 1984 USA team to a silver medal. In 2016, he was named the Pac-12 All-Century Coach of the Year.

Howard Drew—Regarded by many experts as track’s best pre-World War I sprinter. As a freshman at USC, he tied the world record in the 100-yard dash (9.6) and 220-yard dash (21.2). Won the AAU 100 in 1912 and 1913 and the AAU 220 in 1913. He also was the second person ever to twice win the 100 at the Penn Relays (1914-15). A 1915 USC letterman, he also was a world class athlete in the long jump and other events.

Dusty Dvorak—The greatest setter in USC volleyball history. A two-time All-American first teamer (1979-80) and three-time All-Conference first team pick (1978-80), he helped USC win the 1977 and 1980 NCAA championships. Inducted into the International Volleyball Assn. Hall of Fame in 1998. In 2016, he was named to the Pac-12 All-Century team.

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Bruce Furniss—A four-year All-American (1976-79) in swimming, he won six NCAA titles — two individual crowns (the 200-yard freestyle in 1977 and 1978) and four as a member of Troy’s 400 and 800 freestyle relays (in 1976 and 1977). His efforts helped USC to the 1976 and 1977 NCAA team championships. In 2016, he was named to the Pac-12 All-Century team.

Mike Garrett—USC’s first Heisman Trophy winner (1965) and a two-time All-American tailback. Set 14 NCAA, conference and USC records in his three-year career, including a then-NCAA career rushing mark of 3,221 yards and a then-USC season mark of 1,440 yards in a season. also started at cornerback for the Trojans and was an outfielder for the baseball team, hitting .309 in 1965 Inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1985. Was named to the Pac-12 All-Century Team and served as athletic director from 1993-2010.

Debbie Green—Two-time All-American (1976-77) and led the women’s volleyball team to AIAW national championships both of those years (the 1977 team recorded the first-ever undefeated season in college women’s volleyball, 38-0). Inducted into the International Volleyball Hall of Fame in 1995. Also named to the Pac-12 All-Century team.

Pat Haden—A three-time letterman (1972-74), he led the Trojans in passing in 1973 and 1974 and was a member of USC’s 1972 and 1974 national championship teams. Also was USC’s athletic director from 2010-16.

Isabelle Harvey—In 2000, she became USC’s first women’s soccer All-American first team selection. Two years before that, she led USC to the 1998 Pac-10 championship and an NCAA tournament appearance (both program firsts) while earning Pac-10 Player of the Year honors.

Jess Hill—Played three sports at USC: football (1928-29), track (1927-29) and baseball (1930). He played on the 1928 national championship football team, was USC’s first 25-foot long jumper (25-0 7/8) and batted .389 to lead the conference in hitting. As USC’s track coach (1949-50, 1962), Hill guided the Trojans to two undefeated seasons and two NCAA championships. And as the Trojan football coach (1951-56), his teams posted a 45-17-1 record and went to two Rose Bowls. He was USC’s athletic director from 1957-72 and during his tenure, USC teams won 29 national championships.

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Tim Hovland—A three-time (1979-81) All-American first teamer and four-year (1978-81) letterman in men’s volleyball, he led USC to the 1980 NCAA crown and runner-up finishes in 1979 and 1981 (earning NCAA All-Tournament honors each year). He was inducted into the International Volleyball Hall of Fame in 2024.

Howard Jones—Had a 121-36-13 record as USC’s football coach from 1925-40, winning four national titles with his “Thundering Herd” teams. Coached the Trojans to eight conference championships and five Rose Bowl victories. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1953.

Tom Kelly—Spent five decades as the voice of USC athletics. He first called play-by-play of USC football and men’s basketball games in 1961 (on radio from 1961 to 1965 and 1973 to 1988, then on TV from 1989 until 2003). He called various USC events on Fox Sports Net West 2, and also hosted that cable network’s USC Sports Magazine Show.

Steve Kemp—Had USC’s career batting average record (.397). A three-year letterman outfielder/first baseman/designated hitter, he was a 1975 All-American, All-District and All-Conference first teamer. He also was USC’s MVP in 1975 when he led the team in batting average (a school-record .435), home runs (13), RBI (67), hits (90) and runs (53). He was a member of USC’s 1973 and 1974 College World Series champions.

Dick Leach—In his 23 years as men’s tennis coach he led the Trojans to four NCAA championships and seven Pac-10 crowns while winning 80% of his dual matches (535-133). A three-time National Coach of the Year (1987-91-2002) and five-time Pac-10 Coach of the Year.

Matt Leinart—Quarterback was USC’s sixth Heisman Trophy winner and its first junior recipient. The three-time (2003-05) All-American was 37-2 as a starter and guided USC to consecutive national championships. His USC career completions (807), passing yardage (10,693) and total offense (10,623) were second best in Trojan history and his 99 touchdown passes and 64.8% completion mark set Pac-10 career records. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2017.

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Lisa Leslie—A four-year All-Pac-10 first teamer in women’s basketball, a feat unprecedented in league history, and a three-time (1992-94) All-American, including a unanimous choice as the 1994 Naismith National Player of the Year. As a freshman in 1991, she led the nation in scoring and rebounding while earning NCAA Freshman of the Year honors. She had 2,414 points and 1,214 rebounds in her career. Her 321 blocked shots set a USC career record, and she ranked in the school’s top 5 in career field goals, free throws, scoring average, rebounding average and steals. Named to the Pac-12 All-Century Team.

Ronnie Lott—Perhaps the greatest safety in USC history. He was a 1980 All-American and a four-year letterman. He played on USC’s 1978 national championship team and his teams won three bowl games. Inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2002. In 2016, he was named to the Pac-12 All-Century Team.

Fred Lynn—A 1972 All-American outfielder for USC and a member of three College World Series championship teams (1971-73). He finished his Trojan career with a .320 batting average, 28 home runs and 111 RBIs and in 2016, he was named to the Pac-12 All-Century Team. Inducted into the College Baseball Hall of Fame in 2007.

Pam McGee—Twin sister of Paula, Pam McGee helped the Trojans win the 1983 and 1984 NCAA women’s basketball titles. An All-American in 1984, when she was a finalist for the Naismith Award. She ranked high on many USC career statistical charts, including in rebounding (1,255) and scoring (2,214). She is a member of the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame and was named to the Pac-12 All-Century Team.

Paula McGee—Twin sister of Pam also helped the Trojans win the N983 and 1984 NCAA women’s basketball titles. Earned All-American honors in 1982 and 1983. She ranked high on USC charts for career scoring (2,346) and blocks (190).

Mark McGwire—Held the USC career home run record (54). First baseman who also pitched early in his Trojan career, he was a 1984 All-American, All-District selection and USC MVP. He also was a two-time All-Pac-10 pick and was named the 1984 Pac-10 Player of the Year. In his USC career, he batted .335 and had 150 RBI’s and also was 7-5 with a 2.93 ERA as pitcher. In 2016, he was named to the Pac-12 All-Century Team. He was inducted into the College Baseball Hall of Fame in 2025.

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John McKay—Won four football national titles and nine conference titles while posting a 127-40-8 (.749) mark as USC’s football coach from 1960-75. Led USC to three undefeated seasons and nine bowl games, including five Rose Bowl victories. Named national Coach of the Year in 1962 and 1972 and was athletic director from 1972-75. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1988. In 2016, he was named the Pac-12 Coach of the Century.

Cheryl Miller—A four-time All-American and three-time Naismith Award winner as the women’s college basketball player of the year. She helped USC win two national championships and go to three Final Fours. She set practically every USC career record, including points (3,018), scoring average (22.3) and rebounds (1,534). She returned to USC in 1994 as the head women’s basketball coach and led the team to two NCAA playoff appearances. In 2000, she was named the Pac-12 Player of the Century.

Harold Miner—Averaged a school-record 26.3 points in 1992 and was named Sports Illustrated National Player of the Year, All-American first team and Pac-10 Player of the Year. Left school as the all-time leader in points (2,048), scoring average (23.5), free throws (490) and free-throw percentage (.814). Was named to the Pac-12 All-Century Team in 2016.

Anthony Muñoz—Great offensive tackle for three Rose Bowl teams (1976, 1978, 1979), including USC’s 1978 national champions. In 2016, he was named to the Pac-12 All-Century Team. He also pitched for the baseball team.

John Naber—USC’s most highly decorated swimmer. He won 10 NCAA individual titles as a backstroker, freestyler and relay team member. USC won four NCAA team championships during his career. He also was the swimming star of the 1976 Olympics, taking home four gold medals and a silver while setting four world records. He won the 1977 Sullivan Award as America’s top amateur athlete.

Carson Palmer—Quarterback who became USC’s fifth Heisman Trophy winner as well as USC’s first quarterback winner. A four-year starter, he set or tied 33 Pac-10 and USC total offense and passing records, including becoming the league’s career leader in total offense (11,621 yards) and passing yards (11,818 yards). In 2002, he completed 309-of-489 passes (63.2%) for 3,942 yards and 33 TDs, all USC records. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2021.

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Troy Polamalu—A two-time All-American first teamer at safety and team captain at USC, recording 281 tackles and six interceptions in his four-year career. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2019. A member of the Pac-12 All-Century Team.

Mark Prior—Won 25 games and averaged 11.5 strikeouts with just 2.1 walks per nine innings in his two-year Trojans career. In 2001, he was only the second collegian to sweep every National Player of the Year award and was the first Trojan to win the Golden Spikes Award while going 15-1 with a 1.69 ERA (team bests for wins and ERA) and notching a Pac-10 record 202 strikeouts with just 18 walks. He helped USC to College World Series trips both of his seasons.

Kristine Quance—Won more NCAA titles, nine, than any women’s swimmer in USC history. Her titles came in the 400-yard individual medley (1994-96-97), 200-yard IM (1994-96), 200-yard breaststroke (1996-97), 100-yard breast (1994) and 800-yard freestyle relay (1994). She also set nine school records during her four-year career and led the Trojans to their first NCAA championship as a senior in 1997. Following her junior year, she won a gold medal as part of the U.S. 400-meter medley relay team at the 1996 Olympics. She twice (1996-97) won the Honda Award as the nation’s top collegiate women’s swimmer and was named the American Swimmer of the Year in 1997.

Dennis Ralston—The 1963 and 1964 NCAA singles and doubles champion, Ralston became the first person to win back-to-back NCAA singles and doubles titles. A star of three NCAA championship teams, he is a member of the Intercollegiate Tennis Hall of Fame and the International Tennis Hall of Fame. In 2016, he was named to the Pac-12 All-Century team.

Sam Randolph—Won the 1985 Fred Haskins Award as the nation’s top collegiate golfer. Won 12 college titles, including the 1983 Pac-10 co-championship, and was the 1985 NCAA tournament runner-up. While at USC in 1985, he also won the U.S. Amateur and California State Amateur and was a member of the U.S. Walker Cup team. He was named the 1984 and 1986 Pac-10 Golfer of the Year while leading Troy to the team title both years. Was named to the Pac-12 All-Century team.

John Robinson—Coached the Trojans to the 1978 national championship and into eight bowl games. He won 74.1% of his games while compiling a 104-35-4 record during two coaching stints spread over 12 years. He was twice named Pac-10 Coach of the Year (1976 and 1978) and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2009.

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Makoto Sakamoto—Considered one of America’s best gymnasts, Sakamoto won four NCAA individual championships at USC: the 1968 NCAA all-around title, 1967 and 1968 NCAA parallel bars crowns and 1968 NCAA horizontal bar title.

Richard Saukko—Was the Trojan warrior riding USC mascot Traveler at Trojan football games in the Coliseum for 28 seasons (1961-88). Whenever USC scored, the band would play “Conquest” and Saukko would gallop Traveler around the stadium. He owned and trained the famous white horse and crafted the Trojan outfit he wore.

Bob Seagren—One of the world’s greatest pole vaulters, he was a three-time (1967-69) letterman at USC, captain of the 1969 Trojans and led USC to a pair of NCAA outdoor team titles (1967-68) and the 1967 NCAA indoor crown. He won the NCAA pole vault title three times, twice outdoors (1967 and 1969) and once indoors (1967). Named to the Pac-12 All-Century Team.

Junior Seau—One of the most dominant linebackers in USC history. Earned All-American first team and Pac-10 Defensive Player of the Year honors in 1989. USC went 19-4-1 in his career and appeared in two Rose Bowls. He made 107 tackles as a Trojan, including 33 for a loss. Was named to the Pac-12 All-Century Team.

Tom Seaver—USC’s first member of the Baseball Hall of Fame, Seaver posted a 10-2 mark with a 2.47 ERA in his only season with the Trojans. He was named to the Pac-12 All-Century Team.

O.J. Simpson—We wrestled with whether to include O.J. Simpson on this ballot, but he remains a member of the USC Athletics Hall of Fame and we decided to let our readers determine whether he should be included in our hall of fame.

Scott Simpson—The first Trojan golfer to win a pair of NCAA individual championships, which he did in 1976 and 1977. Two-time Pac-10 Golfer of the Year (1976-77), he won the 1977 Haskins Award as college golf’s top player. He was named to the Pac-12 All-Century team.

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Lynn Swann—Wide receiver was a consensus All-American as a 1973 senior. He led the Trojans in receiving in 1971 (27 catches) and 1973 (a Pac-8 best 42) and was their leading punt returner in all three of his seasons. In his career, he had 95 catches and 599 punt return yards. He was a member of USC’s 1972 national championship squad and played in the 1973 and 1974 Rose Bowls. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1993 and was named to the Pac-12 All-Century Team in 2016. He was USC’s athletic director from 2016-19.

Tina Thompson—A four-year starting frontcourt player for the women’s basketball team, she earned 1997 All-American first team honors and was a three-time All-Pac-10 first teamer. She was the 1994 Pac-10 Freshman of the Year. In her USC career, she averaged 19.7 points and 10.2 rebounds while scoring 2,248 points and getting 1,168 rebounds. She was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame and was named to the Pac-12 All-Century Team.

Quincy Watts—One of the best 400-meter runners in USC history. Won the 1992 NCAA 400 in a meet record time of 44.00 (he finished second in 1991) and he also ran the anchor leg on the USC school-record 1,600-meter relay team that placed second (3:00.58). The Trojan co-captain won gold medals at the Barcelona Olympics in the 400 (in an Olympic and USC record time of 43.50) and in the 1,600-meter relay (in a world record time of 2:55.74). In 2016, he was named to the Pac-12 All-Century Team. In 2022, he was named USC’s Director of Track and Field and Cross Country and his Trojan men won the 2025 NCAA indoor and outdoor track and field titles.

Paul Westphal—A key member of the 1971 men’s basketball team that posted a 24-2 record, a school mark for wins and winning percentage. The next year, he was an All-American first team guard and team captain.Led the Trojans in scoring in 1972 with a 20.3 average. In 2016, he was named to the Pac-12 All-Century Team.

Charles White—USC’s third Heisman Trophy-winning tailback (1979) and still is the school’s career rushing leader (6,245 yards) while scoring 49 touchdowns. A two-time unanimous All-American (1978-79), he set 22 NCAA, Pac-10, USC and Rose Bowl records. He captained the 1979 Trojans while leading the nation in rushing. USC went 42-6-1 during his career, won the 1978 national title and was victorious in four bowl games.

Angela Williams—The first athlete—male or female at any level—to win four consecutive NCAA 100-meter dash titles. She set the USC record in the 100 (11.04), which she did as a freshman. She ran a leg on USC’s NCAA champion 400-meter relay team in 2000 (the quartet was second in 1999 and 2001 and third in 2002). She also won the 2002 NCAA indoor 60-meter dash crown and won the silver medal in the 60 at the 2001 World Indoor Championships in a college record 7.09. She was a member of USC’s 2001 NCAA championship team. Won the Honda-Broderick Cup as the nation’s top female college athlete in the 2001-02 season. In 2016, she was named to the Pac-12 All-Century Team.

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Ron Yary—Offensive tackle was the first Trojan Outland Trophy winner in 1967). Blocking for tailback O.J. Simpson, he helped lead USC to the 1967 national championship. He played in Rose Bowls as a junior and senior. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1987 and was named to the Pac-12 All-Century Team.

Louis Zamperini—Co-captain of the 1940 Trojan team and member of three NCAA championship teams, he was the NCAA champion in the mile run in 1938 and 1939. The collegiate mile record (4:08.3) that he set lasted for 15 years. He placed eighth in the 5,000-meter run at the 1936 Olympics. In 2016, he was named to the Pac-12 All-Century Team. He was lost at sea during World War II, spending 47 days adrift and then two-and-a-half years as a prisoner of war in Japan.

To vote, click here. You can vote for up to 15. Those named on at least 75% of ballots are elected.

I have reopened balloting for the other three categories we have presented so far.

To vote in the UCLA ballot, click here.

To vote in the Lakers/Clippers ballot, click here.

To vote in the Rams/Chargers/Raiders ballot, click here.

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The inductees so far:

MLB

Don Drysdale

Clayton Kershaw

Sandy Koufax

Vin Scully

Fernando Valenzuela

Until next time...