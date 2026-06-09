Six are elected to the NBA wing of the L.A. Times Sports Hall of Fame
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The second ballot we sent out for the L.A. Times Sports Report Hall of Fame was the NBA ballot, with 24 names appearing. People were able to vote for up to 10 candidates.
Reminder: Whoever is named on at least 75% of the ballots will be elected. The five people receiving the fewest votes will be dropped from future ballots for at least the next two years. A person must be retired to appear on the ballot.
There were 12,725 ballots cast in the NBA voting, and six candidates received at least 75% of the vote, and a worthy six they are.
Inductees
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, appeared on 99.3% of ballots
Magic Johnson, 96.2%
Jerry West, 94.7%
Kobe Bryant, 90.1%
Elgin Baylor, 76.2%
Chick Hearn, 75.8%
Didn’t make it, but will remain on ballot
Shaquille O’Neal, 72.8%
Wilt Chamberlain, 59.9%
Pat Riley, 58.4%
Jerry Buss, 53.3%
James Worthy, 49.5%
Phil Jackson, 41.6%
Gail Goodrich, 24.4%
Jamaal Wilkes, 12%
Michael Cooper, 10%
Pau Gasol, 8.1%
Jack Kent Cooke, 7%
Blake Griffin, 5.2%
Ralph Lawler, 4.4%
Bottom five, dropped from ballot for two years
Chris Paul, 4.1%
Derek Fisher, 3.8%
Byron Scott, 3%
Elton Brand, 2.5%
Stu Lantz, 1.9%
Thanks to everyone who voted! There is still time to vote in our other active categories. The next ballot will be released Thursday morning.
To vote in the Rams/Chargers/Raiders ballot, click here.
To vote in the UCLA ballot, click here.
To vote in the USC ballot, click here.
Until next time...
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