Three are elected to the NFL wing of the L.A. Times Sports Hall of Fame

Three former Rams elected to our Hall of Fame

The third ballot we sent out for the L.A. Times Sports Report Hall of Fame was the NBA ballot, with 19 names appearing. People were able to vote for up to eight candidates.

Reminder: Whoever is named on at least 75% of the ballots will be elected. The five people receiving the fewest votes will be dropped from future ballots for at least the next two years. A person must be retired to appear on the ballot.

There were 11,206 ballots cast in the NFL voting, and threex candidates received at least 75% of the vote, and a worthy three they are.

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Inductees

Deacon Jones, 87.2%

Merlin Olsen, 84.5%

Eric Dickerson, 82.1%

Didn’t make it, but will remain on ballot

Marcus Allen, 74.4%

Aaron Donald, 71.9%

Jack Youngblood, 62%

Jackie Slater, 56.3%

Howie Long, 50.9%

Elroy “Crazylegs” Hirsch, 32.3%

Norm Vam Brocklin, 30.5%

Jim Plunkett, 27.8%

Bob Waterfield, 24.6%

Al Davis, 23%

Tom Flores, 12.2%

Bottom five, dropped from ballot for two years

Tom Fears, 9.1%

Chuck Knox, 9%

Carroll Rosenbloom, 7%

Mike Haynes, 6.3%

Georgia Frontiere, 1.9%

Thanks to everyone who voted! There is still time to vote in our other active categories. The next ballot will be released Thursday morning.

To vote in the NHL ballot, click here.

To vote in the UCLA ballot, click here.

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To vote in the USC ballot, click here.

Until next time...