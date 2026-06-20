U.S. clinches World Cup knockout round with win over Australia

World Cup: Big win for the U.S.

From Kevin Baxter: The World Cup is only a little more than a week old, but it’s already a historic one for the U.S.

With Friday’s 2-0 win over Australia, the U.S. matched its best World Cup performance ever with two victories. Their six goals match the most the U.S. has ever scored in the group stage and its goal differential of plus-five is also its best ever in the tournament. The U.S. also clinched a spot in the round of 32.

Most impressive of all, however, is how the U.S. achieved most of that without their best player, Christian Pulisic, who had an electric first half in the U.S. opener against Paraguay but hasn’t seen the field since.

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“We’ve known what this team is capable of,” captain Tim Ream said. “I don’t think any of us are surprised. The pieces have always been there. It was just putting them all together.”

Australia coach Tony Popovic agreed.

“There are no surprises in what they did,” he said. “It’s not surprising because their quality is clear, their power is clear, their athleticism is clear.”

It may not have been surprising, but it was historic. The only time the U.S. won consecutive games at a World Cup was in 1930, when the tournament had just 13 teams. That was also the last time the U.S. won its group.

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Friday’s World Cup results

Group C

Morocco 1, Scotland 0

Brazil 3, Haiti 0

Group D

United States 2, Australia 0

Paraguay 1, Turkiye 0

Today’s World Cup TV schedule

All times Pacific

10 a.m., Netherlands vs. Sweden, Fox, Telemundo

1 p.m., Germany vs. Ivory Coast, Fox, Telemundo

5 p.m., Ecuador vs. Curacao, FS1, Telemundo

9 p.m., Tunisia vs. Japan, FS1, Telemundo

Sunday’s World Cup TV schedule

All times Pacific

9 a.m., Spain vs. Saudi Arabia, Fox, Telemundo

Noon, Belgium vs. Iran, FS1, Telemundo

3 p.m., Uruguay vs. Cape Verde, FS1, Telemundo

6 p.m., New Zealand vs. Egypt, FS1, Telemundo

World Cup Group standings

Group A

Country, W-D-L, Goal Differential, Points

x-Mexico, 2-0-0, +3, 6

South Korea, 1-0-1, 0, 3

Czechia, 0-1-1, -1, 1

South Africa, 0-1-1, -2, 1

Group B

Canada, 1-1-0, +6, 4

Switzerland, 1-1-0, +3, 4

Bosnia-Herzegovina, 0-1-1, -3, 1

Qatar, 0-1-1, -6, 1

Group C

Brazil, 1-1-0, +3, 4

Morocco, 1-1-0, +1, 4

Scotland, 1-0-1, 0, 3

Haiti, 0-0-2, -4, 0

Group D

x-United States, 2-0-0, +5, 6

Australia, 1-0-1, 0, 3

Paraguay, 1-0-1, -2, 3

Turkiye, 0-0-2, -3, 0

Group E

Germany, 1-0-0, +6, 3

Ivory Coast, 1-0-0, +1, 3

Ecuador, 0-0-1, -1, 0

Curacao, 0-0-1, -6, 0

Group F

Sweden, 1-0-0. +4, 3

Japan, 0-1-0, 0, 1

Netherlands, 0-1-0, 0, 1

Tunisia, 0-0-1, -4, 0

Group G

Belgium, 0-1-0, 0, 1

Egypt, 0-1-0, 0, 1

Iran, 0-1-0, 0, 1

New Zealand, 0-1-0, 0, 1

Group H

Spain, 0-1-0, 0, 1

Cape Verde, 0-1-0, 0, 1

Saudi Arabia, 0-1-0, 0, 1

Uruguay, 0-1-0, 0, 1

Group I

Norway, 1-0-0, +3, 3

France, 1-0-0, +2, 3

Senegal, 0-0-1, -2, 0

Iraq, 0-0-1, -3, 0

Group J

Argentina, 1-0-0, +3, 3

Austria, 1-0-0, +2, 3

Jordan, 0-0-1, -2, 0

Algeria, 0-0-1, -3, 0

Group K

Colombia, 1-0-0, +2, 3

Portugal, 0-1-0, 0, 1

Congo DR, 0-1-0, 0, 1

Uzbekistan, 0-0-1, -2, 0

Group L

England, 1-0-0, +2, 3

Ghana, 1-0-0, +1, 3

Panama, 0-0-1, -1, 0

Croatia, 0-0-1, -2, 0

x-clinched round of 32

The top two teams in each group plus the next eight best third-place teams advance to the next round.

Dodgers walk-off the Orioles

From Maddie Lee: Dalton Rushing had been frustrated for much of the game, a fact he hadn’t hidden on his trips back to the dugout. But when it mattered the most, he came up clutch.

Down to his last strike in the bottom of the ninth inning, Rushing lined a single into right field to drive in Alex Call for the tying run. Then, an errant throw by Baltimore right fielder Tyler O’Neill allowed Ryan Ward to score and seal the Dodgers’ 6-5 win over the Orioles.

Dodgers starting pitcher Roki Sasaki had faced just one over the minimum through five innings, allowing the Dodgers (49-27) to jump out to a 3-0 lead, when the Orioles (35-42) finally figured him out the third time through the order.

With two out and a runner on, Sasaki threw a splitter on the inside edge of the strike zone to Gunnar Henderson, who homered to right field. Pete Alonso followed suit, blasting an inside fastball about belt high to left-center field to tie the score.

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Dodgers box score

MLB standings

Angels blow 11-4 lead and lose

Pinch-hitter Jonah Heim launched a tying homer with two outs in the ninth and the Athletics surrendered 11 straight runs before rallying from seven down to defeat the Angels 12-11 in 10 innings Friday night.

Zack Gelof started the comeback with an RBI single in the sixth, and the A’s got two-run homers from Jacob Wilson in the seventh, Max Muncy in the eighth and Heim in the ninth to tie it 11-11.

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Nick Kurtz walked with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 10th to force home the winning run. It was the largest comeback win for the A’s (38-38) this season.

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Angels box score

MLB standings

Wyndham Clark sets record at U.S. Open

The USGA set up a different golf course at Shinnecock Hills to keep it playable in strong wind. And when the wind subsided late Thursday afternoon, Wyndham Clark looked like he was playing in a different U.S. Open.

Clark seized on a more gentle course — slightly calmer and still soft with receptive greens — by pulling away late to reach six-under-par through 16 holes.

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He left in darkness with a four-shot lead over seven players, one of them Oklahoma junior Ryder Cowan, another the surprisingly resurgent Dustin Johnson.

Rory McIlroy thought he had made a fine effort with a 69 in gusts that topped 30 mph in the middle of the day, when the scoring average was well above 74. The afternoon started tough until the wind kept subsiding, and players began taking aim at flags. The afternoon wave was playing at least a stroke easier than the early starters who faced relentless wind.

“Everything was kind of clicking,” said Clark, who came into the U.S. Open playing as well as anyone. “We were definitely fortunate with the wind laying down. Overall a good round.”

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U.S. Open leaderboard

This day in sports history

1908 — Colin wins the Tidal Stakes at Sheepshead Bay and retires undefeated after 15 starts. No major American racehorse approaches this record until 1988, when Personal Ensign retires with a perfect 13-for-13 career.

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1936 — Jesse Owens sets a 100-meter record of 10.2 seconds at a meet in Chicago.

1940 — Joe Louis stops Arturo Godoy in the eighth round at Yankee Stadium to retain the world heavyweight title.

1960 — Floyd Patterson knocks out Ingemar Johansson in the fifth round in New York to become the first boxer to regain the world heavyweight title.

1966 — Billy Casper beats Arnold Palmer by four strokes in a playoff to win the U.S. Open.

1967 — Cassius Clay, later known as Muhammad Ali, is convicted of violating the United States Selective Service laws by refusing to be drafted. Clay is sentenced to five years in prison and fined $10,000, the maximum penalty for the offense. Ali remains free while his conviction is on appeal.

1968 — The Night of Speed. In a span of 2½ hours, the world record of 10 seconds for the 100 meters is broken by three men and tied by seven others at the AAU Track and Field Championships in Sacramento. Jim Hines wins the first semifinal in a tight finish with Ronny Ray Smith, becoming the first man to break the 10-second barrier. Both runners are credited with a time of 9.9 seconds. Charlie Greene wins the second semifinal and then ties Hines’ 9.9 record in the final.

1976 — UEFA European Championship Final, Red Star Stadium, Belgrade, Yugoslavia: Czechoslovakia upsets West Germany, 5-3 on penalties following 2-2 draw.

1980 — Roberto Duran wins a 15-round decision over Sugar Ray Leonard at Olympic Stadium in Montreal to win the WBC welterweight crown.

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1982 — Tom Watson wins the U.S. Open by two strokes over Jack Nicklaus.

1984 — Jockey Pat Day equals a thoroughbred racing record for an eight-race card when he wins seven races at Churchill Downs. Day’s only loss is in the fourth race.

1993 — Lee Janzen holes a 30-foot chip for birdie on No. 16 and adds birdies on the par-5 closing holes for a two-stroke victory over Payne Stewart in the U.S. Open. Janzen ties Jack Nicklaus’ record 272 total and Lee Trevino’s four straight rounds in the 60′s.

1993 — John Paxson hits a 3-pointer with 3.9 seconds left as the Chicago Bulls win their third consecutive NBA title with a 99-98 victory over the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the finals.

1994 — Ernie Els of South Africa becomes the first foreign winner of the U.S. Open since 1981, beating Loren Roberts on the second sudden-death hole.

2004 — Retief Goosen captures his second U.S. Open in four years. In the toughest final round at the U.S. Open in 22 years, Goosen closes with a 1-over 71 for a two-shot victory made possible when Phil Mickelson three-putts from 5 feet on the 17th.

2006 — Dwyane Wade caps his magnificent playoffs with 36 points and 10 rebounds to lead Miami past the Dallas Mavericks 95-92 as the Heat roar back from a two-game deficit to win the NBA finals in six games.

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2013 — LeBron James has 37 points and 12 rebounds, and the Miami Heat repeat as champions with a 95-88 victory over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

2017 — Tiger Woods checks into a clinic to manage his pain medication and sleep disorder, following his arrest for driving under the influence.

2018 — Christiano Ronaldo scores a goal against Morocco to become the all-time leading European goalscorer (85) in international compitition.

2019 — Duke power forward Zion Williamson is the first player chosen in the 2019 NBA Draft.

2020 — Tiz the Law, ridden by Manuel Franco, wins the 152nd Belmont Stakes becoming the first New York-bred horse to win the event since 1882.

Compiled by the Associated Press

This day in baseball history

1912 — The New York Giants outslugged the Boston Braves 21-12 with the teams scoring a total of 17 runs in the ninth inning. The Giants scored seven runs to take a 21-2 lead and the Braves scored 10 runs in the ninth.

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1932 — Philadelphia’s Doc Cramer hit six singles in six at-bats and Mickey Cochrane, Jimmie Foxx and Mule Haas each drove in four runs in the Athletics’ 18-11 win over the Chicago White Sox. Haas hit a grand slam in the sixth inning to put the A’s up 12-6.

1956 — Mickey Mantle hit two home runs into the right centerfield bleachers at Detroit’s Briggs Stadium. Mantle hit both blasts off Billy Hoeft in the 7-4 win. He became the first player to reach the bleachers since they were were built in the late 1930s.

1973 — San Francisco’s Bobby Bonds broke Lou Brock’s National League record for leadoff home runs. Bonds’ 22nd career leadoff home run came off Don Gullett in a 7-5 loss to the Cincinnati Reds.

1973 — Chicago’s Cy Acosta becomes the first American League pitcher to bat since the designated hitter rule went into effect. Acosta strikes out in the eighth inning and gets the win in the White Sox’ 8-3 win over the Angels.

1980 — Freddie Patek, one of baseball’s smallest players at 5-foot-5, hit three home runs and a double to lead the Angels in a 20-2 rout of the Boston Red Sox in Fenway Park.

1992 — Kelly Saunders became the second woman to serve as a public address announcer at a major league game when she filled in for Rex Barney in Baltimore.

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1994 — The Detroit Tigers’ string of 25 straight games hitting a home run ended in a 7-1 loss to Cleveland. The streak matched the major league mark set by the 1941 New York Yankees.

2004 — Ken Griffey Jr. hit the 500th home run of his career, off Matt Morris, to help the Cincinnati Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-0.

2007 — Sammy Sosa hit his 600th home run, making him the fifth player to reach the milestone. Sosa, playing for the Texas Rangers after a year out of baseball, hit a solo homer off Jason Marquis. It came in the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs, the team he played for from 1992-2004.

2009 — Two games ended on wild pitches in extra innings. Nate Schierholtz scored the winning run for San Francisco on a wild pitch by Jason Jennings with two out in the 11th inning and the Giants beat the Texas Rangers 2-1. Earlier, the Chicago Cubs beat Cleveland 6-5 in 13 innings when Andres Blanco came home on Kerry Wood’s gaffe.

2011 — The Florida Marlins named Jack McKeon interim manager. The 80-year-old McKeon became the second-oldest manager in major league history. Connie Mack managed the Philadelphia Athletics in a suit, tie and straw hat until 1950, when he was 87.

2015 — Max Scherzer pitched a no-hitter, losing his perfect game with two out in the ninth inning when he hit a batter in the Washington Nationals’ 6-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Scherzer dominated in retiring the first 26 batters and was one strike from throwing the 22nd perfect game in major league history since 1900. Pinch-hitter Jose Tabata fouled off a pair of 2-2 pitches before Scherzer clipped him on the elbow with a breaking ball. Scherzer then retired Josh Harrison on a deep fly to left.

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2016 — Colorado beat Miami 5-3 where eight solo homers accounted for all the runs in the game and set a major league record. Mark Reynolds hit two homers and Trevor Story, Nick Hundley and Charlie Blackmon also went deep for the Rockies. Marcell Ozuna homered twice and Giancarlo Stanton hit one for the Marlins. The previous MLB mark was five. The eight home runs were also the most in a game at Marlins Park since it opened in 2012. Five of the game’s first 13 batters connected.

2017 — Umpire Joe West worked his 5,000th major league game. West was behind the plate for a matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. The 64-year-old, nicknamed “Cowboy,” is the third umpire to work at least 5,000 games, joining Hall of Famer Bill Klem (5,375) and Bruce Froemming (5,163). West made his major league debut as a 23-year-old on Sept. 14, 1976, at Atlanta’s Fulton County Stadium in a game between the Braves and Houston Astros. He joined the NL staff full time in 1978. His 40 seasons umpiring in the majors are the most by any umpire.

Compiled by the Associated Press

Until next time...