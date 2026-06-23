The Sports Report: Dodgers defeat the Twins but lose two players

Kyle Tucker, shown here during a game last week, left Monday’s game because of back spasms.

Dodgers defeat the Twins, but lose two players

From Maddie Lee: The Dodgers are in a holding pattern after two key players left their 2-1 win Monday against the Minnesota Twins because of injury concerns.

Right fielder Kyle Tucker’s availability Tuesday is in question after he exited in the top of the second inning because of back spasms. Manager Dave Roberts described Tucker’s status as “day to day,” adding that he was “not overly concerned.”

Catcher Dalton Rushing exited in the third inning after taking a foul tip off the face mask in the first and probably won’t be in the lineup Tuesday, Roberts said, even though he passed an initial round of concussion testing. He’ll have to undergo a second round Tuesday, and the Dodgers (50-29) don’t see a need to rush him back. They plan to call in a taxi-squad catcher as a safeguard as Rushing continues through the protocol.

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The game had bright spots, including home runs from Shohei Ohtani (first inning) and Freddie Freeman (sixth), and left-hander Eric Lauer’s six no-hit innings after an opener. But if either Tucker’s or Rushing’s recovery stalls, it would hamper a team already weathering a rash of injuries.

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Shaikin: Why a salary cap wouldn’t be enough to stop the Dodgers from winning

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World Cup: The vibes are good for the U.S. team

From Kevin Baxter: Two games, two wins and the U.S. is already through to the knockout stage of a World Cup it is hosting.

For forward Folarin Balogun, things couldn’t be going any better.

“You know, if someone said before the tournament, two games and you’d be through to the knockouts, I think we all would have taken it,” he said. “We’re delighted.”

On Monday, the U.S. got more good news when Christian Pulisic, its talisman, returned to training after missing 10 days because of a calf injury. So Balogun said the last thing the team wants to do is take its foot off the gas for Thursday’s group-play finale with Turkey.

“The object and the aim is to go out there and win,” he said before Monday’s practice at the Orange County Great Park in Irvine. “Three wins, three games. We can create history.”

He is unlikely to be part of that effort, however. Balogun, Tyler Adams, Chris Richards and Antonee Robinson all picked up yellow cards in the first two U.S. games, and a second booking against Turkey would leave them ineligible to play in the round of 32 match.

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There’s no need to risk that in a game that will change neither team’s World Cup fate — the U.S. already won the group while Turkey has been eliminated and will fly home after the match. But protecting their momentum is important for the Americans, who last won their group in 1930 and have won a World Cup knockout-stage game just once.

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World Cup: Iran soccer team thanks L.A.

From Iliana Limón Romero: The Iran soccer team left a note in its SoFi Stadium locker room thanking Los Angeles-area fans for their hospitality.

The Iranians made history with two draws in Inglewood, marking the first time the team has avoided a loss through its first two World Cup games. While the matches drew protests against the Iranian regime, including some booing both times the national anthem was played before kickoffs, the crowds heavily favored and cheered loudly for the Iranian team.

Iran will close group play against Egypt at Seattle’s Lumen Field on Friday night.

Before leaving Sunday, the Iranian soccer federation and forward Ramin Rezaeian shared pictures of the team’s note of appreciation.

“Thank you, Los Angeles, for your hospitality,” the note read. “And thank you to every Iranian who gave their heart, voice, and soul for Iran throughout these 180 minutes.

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“May peace, respect and friendship prevail among all nations.”

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Norwegians ‘row’ Times Square and Tartan Army storms Boston as World Cup fandom takes over U.S. streets

Fox embraces a hybrid ad approach during World Cup hydration breaks after backlash

Click here for complete TV schedule, groups and players to watch

Full World Cup coverage

Monday’s World Cup results

Group I

France 3, Iraq 0

Norway 3, Senegal 2

Group J

Argentina 2, Austria 0

Algeria 2, Jordan 1

Today’s World Cup TV schedule

All times Pacific

10 a.m. Portugal vs. Uzbekistan, Fox, Telemundo

1 p.m., England vs. Ghana, Fox, Telemundo

4 p.m., Panama vs. Croatia, Fox, Telemundo

7 p.m., Colombia vs. DR Congo, FS1, Telemundo

World Cup Group standings

Group A

Country, W-D-L, Goal Differential, Points

x-Mexico, 2-0-0, +3, 6

South Korea, 1-0-1, 0, 3

Czechia, 0-1-1, -1, 1

South Africa, 0-1-1, -2, 1

Group B

Canada, 1-1-0, +6, 4

Switzerland, 1-1-0, +3, 4

Bosnia-Herzegovina, 0-1-1, -3, 1

Qatar, 0-1-1, -6, 1

Group C

Brazil, 1-1-0, +3, 4

Morocco, 1-1-0, +1, 4

Scotland, 1-0-1, 0, 3

Haiti, 0-0-2, -4, 0

Group D

x-United States, 2-0-0, +5, 6

Australia, 1-0-1, 0, 3

Paraguay, 1-0-1, -2, 3

Turkiye, 0-0-2, -3, 0

Group E

x-Germany, 2-0-0, +7, 6

Ivory Coast, 1-0-1, 0, 3

Ecuador, 0-1-1, -1, 1

Curacao, 0-1-1, -6, 1

Group F

Netherlands, 1-1-0, +4, 4

Japan, 1-1-0, +4, 4

Sweden, 1-0-1, 0, 3

Tunisia, 0-0-2, -8, 0

Group G

Egypt, 1-1-0, +2, 4

Iran, 0-2-0, 0, 2

Belgium, 0-2-0, 0, 2

New Zealand, 0-1-1, -2, 1

Group H

Spain, 1-1-0, +4, 4

Uruguay, 0-2-0, 0, 2

Cape Verde, 0-2-0, 0, 2

Saudi Arabia, 0-1-1, -4, 1

Group I

x-France, 2-0-0, +5, 6

x-Norway, 2-0-0, +4, 6

Senegal, 0-0-2, -3, 0

Iraq, 0-0-2, -6, 0

Group J

x-Argentina, 2-0-0, +5, 6

Austria, 1-0-1, 0, 3

Algeria, 1-0-1, -2, 3

Jordan, 0-0-2, -3, 0

Group K

Colombia, 1-0-0, +2, 3

Portugal, 0-1-0, 0, 1

Congo DR, 0-1-0, 0, 1

Uzbekistan, 0-0-1, -2, 0

Group L

England, 1-0-0, +2, 3

Ghana, 1-0-0, +1, 3

Panama, 0-0-1, -1, 0

Croatia, 0-0-1, -2, 0

x-clinched round of 32

The top two teams in each group plus the next eight best third-place teams advance to the next round.

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Note: The U.S. is locked into a July 1 knockout stage game against the third-place team from either Group B, E, F, I or J at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

Angels lose to Orioles

Kyle Bradish pitched eight shutout innings, Taylor Ward hit a leadoff home run against his former team and the Baltimore Orioles extended their winning streak to three games Monday night with a 6-1 victory over the Angels.

Coby Mayo hit a three-run homer and Bradish (5-7) struck out nine as the Orioles improved to 4-3 on a nine-game trip.

Bradish gave up six hits and one walk. He has 21 strikeouts over his past two starts.

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Ty Simpson reveals his bedtime routine

From Gary Klein: Ty Simpson listens to himself in the evening before he falls asleep. And also when he gets up in the morning and heads to work at the Rams’ practice facility.

The rookie quarterback hears his own voice on audio recordings as he recites the team’s play calls.

“I want to make sure it’s the last thing I think about when I go to bed,” he said recently, “and the first thing that I wake up to.”

The Rams ended their offseason program last week. But Simpson, a Tennessee native, said he would remain in Southern California and continue to study in preparation for training camp at Loyola Marymount in late July.

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Miami acquires Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo wants more championships. So do the Miami Heat.

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And the Heat finally have another superstar.

Ending a marathon watch for the next great Miami get, the Heat landed Antetokounmpo — a two-time NBA MVP and 10-time All-Star — from the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night in exchange for a massive haul of players and draft picks.

The terms, according to a person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move has yet to receive the required league approval: Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis are heading to Miami for Wisconsin native Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel’el Ware and Kasparas Jakucionis. Milwaukee also gets at least four picks, including the No. 13 selection that will be made in Tuesday night’s NBA draft.

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Serena Williams will play at Wimbledon

From Chuck Schilken: Serena Williams’ evolution back to tennis continued Sunday with the announcement that the sport had been eagerly anticipating.

“Just finished a mean game of duck duck goose,” Williams, the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion and mother of two, wrote on social media hours after the All-England Club announced she received a wild card to play singles at Wimbledon, which begins June 29.

An eighth Wimbledon singles title for the 44-year-old legend would seem unlikely. Williams’ four-year hiatus has left her unranked, which could mean early matches against such players as defending champion Iga Swiatek or world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

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This day in sports history

1917 — Molla Bjurstedt win the women’s U.S. Lawn Tennis Assn. title for the third straight year with a 4-6, 6-0, 6-2 victory over Marion Vanderhoef.

1922 — Walter Hagen becomes the first native-born American to win the British Open. Hagen shoots a 300 to beat Jim Barness and George Duncan by one stroke at Royal St. George’s Golf Club.

1939 — Former football great Bronko Nagurski beats Lou Thesz to win the National Wrestling Association World Heavyweight title in at the Coliseum in Houston. Thesz was largely considered the greatest wrestler of all time. Houston Mayor Holcombe reportedly presents Bronko with a $10,000 diamond studded belt.

1963 — Julius Boros wins a three-way playoff to take the U.S. Open. Boros beats Jacky Cupit by three strokes and Arnold Palmer by six.

1969 — Joe Frazier TKOs Jerry Quarry in eight for heavyweight boxing title.

1972 — President Nixon signs the Higher Education Act of 1972. Title IX of this congressional act bars sex bias in athletics and other activities at colleges receiving federal assistance.

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1974 — Sandra Haynie wins the LPGA championship by two strokes over JoAnne Carner.

1980 — West German wins European soccer title (2-1 against Belgium).

1985 — Laffit Pincay Jr. rides Greinton to a 1 3/4-length victory over Precisionist in the Hollywood Gold Cup, to join Willie Shoemaker as the only jockeys in history to surpass $100 million in purse earnings.

1991 — A Mazda becomes the first Japanese car to win the Le Mans 24 hours race, overtaking a Mercedes in the last three hours. Bertrand Gachot of Belgium, Johnny Herbert of Britain and Volker Weidler of Germany are the winning drivers of the rotary-powered Mazda.

1996 — Michael Johnson breaks the world record in the 200 meters, running 19.66 seconds at the U.S. track and field trials in Atlanta. The previous mark of 19.72 was set by Italy’s Pietro Mennea in 1979 in Mexico City.

1999 — The Hockey Hall of Fame waives the usual three-year waiting period and announces that Wayne Gretzky will be part of the Class of 1999.

2001 — Ilya Kovalchuk is the first player born in Russia to be taken with the No. 1 pick in the NHL draft when he’s selected by the Atlanta Thrashers.

2005 — Tim Duncan comes up huge in the second half and is chosen finals MVP and Manu Ginobili has another breakthrough performance to lead the San Antonio Spurs past the Detroit Pistons 81-74 in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

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2011 — NBA Draft: Duke point guard Kyrie Irving is the first overall pick, by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

2013 — Courtney Force claims a Funny Car victory against her father at the Auto-Plus NHRA New England Nationals. In their first final round matchup, Courtney Force earns her second victory of the year and third in her career. She improves to 4-2 against her father, John Force, a 15-time Funny Car world champion.

2015 — The NHL’s Board of Governors approve the proposed 3-on-3 overtime change.

2016 — LSU point guard Ben Simmons is the first pick in the NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers.

2017 — NHL Draft: Halifax Mooseheads (QMJHL) center Nico Hischier first pick by New Jersey Devils.

Compiled by the Associated Press

This day in baseball history

1917 — In baseball’s greatest relief effort, Ernie Shore of the Boston Red Sox came in for Babe Ruth with nobody out and a man on first. The base runner was cut down stealing and Shore retired all 26 batters he faced to gain a 4-0 victory over Washington. Ruth walked Eddie Foster to open the game and was ejected after arguing with umpire Brick Owens.

1932 — Lou Gehrig plays his 1,103rd successive game in a New York uniform, equaling Joe Sewell’s record with one team (Cleveland).

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1950 — Hoot Evers’ winning home run in the ninth inning gave the Detroit Tigers a 10-9 victory over the New York Yankees as the teams combined for 11 home runs, a major league record. The Yankees hit six and the Tigers five.

1963 — Jimmie Piersall, playing for the Mets in New York, hit his 100th career home run and celebrated by running around the bases backward.

1971 — Rick Wise of the Philadelphia Phillies pitched a no-hitter against the Cincinnati Reds and hit two homers. Wise became the first pitcher to hit two homers while throwing a no-hitter.

1973 — Pitcher Ken Brett of the Philadelphia Phillies hit a home run in the fourth consecutive game that he pitched in June. He beat Montreal 7-2.

1984 — Chicago’s Ryne Sandberg hit two late-inning home runs off St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Bruce Sutter to tie the game twice as the Cubs went on to win 12-11 in 11 innings. Sandberg led off the ninth inning with a solo home run to tie the score 9-9 then hit a two-run, two-out homer in the 10th to tie the score 11-11. Willie McGee hit for the cycle and drove in six runs for St. Louis.

1993 — Seattle OF Jay Buhner hits for the cycle in the Mariners’ 8-7, 14-inning win over the Athletics. He is the first Mariner to hit for the cycle..

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2003 — Stealing second base at Pacific Bell Park in the 11th inning, Barry Bonds becomes the first player to hit 500 home runs and steal 500 bases.

2008 — Felix Hernandez hit the first grand slam by an American League pitcher in 37 years, then departed with a sprained ankle before he could qualify for a win in Seattle’s 5-2 victory over the New York Mets. The shot to right-center off Johan Santana was the first home run by a pitcher in Mariners history, and the first slam by an AL hurler since Cleveland’s Steve Dunning went deep against Oakland’s Diego Segui on May 11, 1971.

2013 — David Wright homered, tripled and matched a Mets record with four extra-base hits to back Matt Harvey’s splendid start in a lopsided 8-0 victory over Philadelphia. Wright went 4 for 5 with two of New York’s season-high seven doubles.

2020 — After the Players Assn. ratified proposed COVID-19 safety protocols, an abbreviated 60-game season will begin July 23 or 24.

Compiled by the Associated Press

Until next time...