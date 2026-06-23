Six are elected to the UCLA wing of the L.A. Times Sports Hall of Fame

UCLA coach John Wooden is flanked by Sidney Wicks, right, and Lew Alcindor after UCLA won the NCAA basketball title in 1969.

Six former UCLA Bruins elected to our Hall of Fame

The next ballot we sent out for the L.A. Times Sports Report Hall of Fame was the UCLA ballot, with 55 names appearing. People were able to vote for up to 15 candidates.

Reminder: Whoever is named on at least 75% of the ballots will be elected. The 10 people receiving the fewest votes will be dropped from future ballots for at least the next two years. A person must be retired to appear on the ballot.

There were 17,081 ballots cast in the UCLA voting, and six candidates received at least 75% of the vote, and a worthy six they are.

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Inductees

John Wooden, 94.5%

Lew Alcindor, 93.7%

Bill Walton, 87.9%

Jackie Robinson, 82.2%

Arthur Ashe, 75.4%

Ann Meyers, 75.1%

Didn’t make it, but will remain on ballot

Rafer Johnson, 67.5%

Gail Goodrich, 58.3%

Jackie Joyner-Kersee, 55.9%

Terry Donahue, 49%

Florence Griffith-Joyner, 46.5%

Troy Aikman, 45.9%

Reggie Miller, 44.4%

Lisa Fernandez, 38.3%

Gary Beban, 35.2%

Karch Kiraly, 34.8%

Marques Johnson, 28.3%

Jimmy Connors, 25.4%

Sidney Wicks, 22.5%

Keith Wilkes, 22.3%

Walt Hazzard, 21.4%

Kenny Easley, 20.1%

Jonathan Ogden, 18.2%

Evelyn Ashford, 16.5%

Ed O’Bannon, 15.7%

Bob Waterfield, 14.2%

Don MacLean, 11%

Jim Bush, 10.2%

Tommy Prothro, 10.1%

Kenny Washington, 9.5%

Ken Norton Jr., 9.3%

Russell Westbrook, 8.3%

Gary Adams, 8.2%

Ty Edney, 7.7%

Denise Curry, 5.8%

Jerry Robinson, 5.7%

Maurice Jones-Drew, 5.1%

Stavey Nuveman, 5%

Natalie Williams, 4.5%

Debbie Doom, 4.1%

Cobi Jones, 3.9%

Cade McNown, 3.8%

Bottom 10, dropped from ballot for two years

Wendell Tyler, 3.4%

Meb Keflezighi, 3.1%

DeShaun Foster, 3%

Gaston Green, 1.6%

John Lee, 1.3%

Marcedes Lewis, 1.2%

Rod Foster, 1.1%

Jennifer Brundage, 0.8%

Paul Caliguiri, 0.7%

JJ Stokes, 0.6%

Thanks to everyone who voted! There is still time to vote in our other active categories. The next ballot will be released Thursday morning.

To vote in the NHL ballot, click here.

To vote in the other colleges ballot, click here.

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To vote in the USC ballot, click here.

Until next time...