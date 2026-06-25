Mexico defeats Czechia to complete a perfect group stage

Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, top, celebrates with teammates after the World Cup win over Czechia.

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World Cup: Mexico defeat Czechia

From Eduard Cauich: Mexico’s national team overcame a lackluster first half to rout Czechia thanks to a dream second half that allowed it to finish the group stage undefeated on a night that will be remembered as one of the greatest in Mexican World Cup history.

The celebration of Mexico’s 3-0 win Wednesday at Azteca Stadium turned into a tribute to legendary goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, who entered the game in the final minutes to receive a standing ovation unlike any other for a Mexican player in the history of the tournament.

Czechia was eliminated after failing to earn more than one point in the tournament. In the other group match, South Africa defeated South Korea 1-0 in Monterrey and advanced in second place. South Korea will have to wait to find out whether it advances as one of the eight best third-place teams.

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Czechia put up a strong performance during the first 45 minutes, while Mexico showed little offensive clarity, mainly because of a lack of control in midfield.

Everything changed in a matter of six minutes during the second half, when El Tri figured out Czechia and secured its best victory in the group stage.

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World Cup recap: South Africa beats South Korea, advances to play at SoFi Stadum

Click here for complete TV schedule, groups and players to watch

Full World Cup coverage

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Wednesday’s World Cup results

Group A

Mexcio 3, Czechia 0

South Africa 1, South Korea 0

Group B

Bosnia-Herzegovina 3, Qatar 2

Switzerland 2, Canada 2

Group C

Morocco 4, Haiti 2

Brazil 3, Scotland 0

Today’s World Cup TV schedule

All times Pacific

1 p.m., Curacao vs. Ivory Coast, FS1, Telemundo

1 p.m., Ecuador vs. Germany, Fox, Telemundo

4 p.m., Japan vs. Sweden, FS1, Telemundo

4 p.m., Tunisia vs. Netherlands, Fox, Telemundo

7 p.m., Paraguay vs. Australia, FS1, Universo

7 p.m., Turkiye vs. U.S., Fox, Telemundo

World Cup Group standings

Group A

Country, W-D-L, Goal Differential, Points

x-Mexico, 3-0-0, +6, 9

x-South Africa, 1-1-1, -1, 4

South Korea, 1-0-2, -1, 3

y-Czechia, 0-1-2, -4, 1

Group B

x-Switzerland, 2-1-0, +4, 7

x-Canada, 1-1-1, +5, 4

Bosnia-Herzegovina, 1-1-1, -1, 4

y-Qatar, 0-1-2, -8, 1

Group C

x-Brazil, 2-1-0, +6, 7

x-Morocco, 2-1-0, +3, 7

Scotland, 1-0-2, -3, 3

y-Haiti, 0-0-3, -6, 0

Group D

x-United States, 2-0-0, +5, 6

Australia, 1-0-1, 0, 3

Paraguay, 1-0-1, -2, 3

y-Turkiye, 0-0-2, -3, 0

Group E

x-Germany, 2-0-0, +7, 6

Ivory Coast, 1-0-1, 0, 3

Ecuador, 0-1-1, -1, 1

Curacao, 0-1-1, -6, 1

Group F

Netherlands, 1-1-0, +4, 4

Japan, 1-1-0, +4, 4

Sweden, 1-0-1, 0, 3

y-Tunisia, 0-0-2, -8, 0

Group G

Egypt, 1-1-0, +2, 4

Iran, 0-2-0, 0, 2

Belgium, 0-2-0, 0, 2

New Zealand, 0-1-1, -2, 1

Group H

Spain, 1-1-0, +4, 4

Uruguay, 0-2-0, 0, 2

Cape Verde, 0-2-0, 0, 2

Saudi Arabia, 0-1-1, -4, 1

Group I

x-France, 2-0-0, +5, 6

x-Norway, 2-0-0, +4, 6

Senegal, 0-0-2, -3, 0

Iraq, 0-0-2, -6, 0

Group J

x-Argentina, 2-0-0, +5, 6

Austria, 1-0-1, 0, 3

Algeria, 1-0-1, -2, 3

y-Jordan, 0-0-2, -3, 0

Group K

x-Colombia, 2-0-0, +3, 6

Portugal, 1-1-0, +5, 4

Congo DR, 0-1-1, -1, 1

Uzbekistan, 0-0-2, -7, 0

Group L

England, 1-0-1, +2, 4

Ghana, 1-0-1, +1, 4

Croatia, 1-0-1, -1, 3

y-Panama, 0-0-2, -2, 0

x-clinched round of 32; y-eliminated

The top two teams in each group plus the next eight best third-place teams advance to the next round.

Note: The U.S. is locked into a July 1 knockout stage game against the third-place team from either Group B, E, F, I or J at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

Dodgers edge the Twins

From Maddie Lee: Shohei Ohtani was done trying to make the back-and-forth work.

He and catcher Dalton Rushing had struggled to get in sync for the first two innings Wednesday — from pitch-calling, to ABS challenges, to a crossup that cost the Dodgers a run. So, Ohtani took matters into his own hands.

“There’s really a couple ways of communicating,” Ohtani said through interpreter Will Ireton after the Dodgers’ 4-3 win against the Minnesota Twins. “One is by words, but the other way to be able to communicate is by example, and just taking the charge and showing Rush what kind of pitching style I’m capable of.”

After a three-run (two earned) second inning, Ohtani supplied his own run support with an RBI single that spurred the Dodgers’ game-winning rally, and then took over pitch-calling duties on the mound.

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Ohtani didn’t allow another run, through the sixth.

“I didn’t do a great job from start to finish,” said Rushing, who returned to the lineup Wednesday after being removed from Monday’s game to rule out a concussion. “Pretty embarrassing. Thankfully he’s as good as he is and he can take control of the game.”

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Dodgers box score

MLB standings

Angels defeat the Orioles

Nolan Schanuel reached third on an error and Logan O’Hoppe drove him in on a check-swing tapper in the 10th inning as the Angels rallied to defeat the Baltimore Orioles 7-6 on Wednesday.

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It was the 12th come-from-behind victory for the Angels (34-48) and sixth walk-off win.

Pinch-hitter Vaughn Grissom started the rally with an RBI single in the eighth, and Wade Meckler tied the game with a two-run single.

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Angels box score

MLB standings

Austin Reaves now has to prove he’s worth it

From Bill Plaschke: He’s no longer a cute little kid.

He’s a $185-million man.

He’s no longer a quintessential underdog routinely pardoned for his bad defense, his questionable durability and his tendency to tighten up in the playoffs.

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He’s a big dog who needs to own it.

Austin Reaves, the most beloved Laker, became the most scrutinized Laker on Wednesday with the news that he agreed to a maximum four-year, $185-million contract to remain with the team.

Kudos to him for becoming the highest-paid undrafted player in league history.

Congrats to the Lakers for turning a homegrown talent into a budding superstar.

His everyman story resonates with the masses.

Except that story is finished. That book has been closed. A new volume has begun.

It’s called, “Is Austin Reaves Worth It?”

Thus far, the answer has been no.

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Lakers’ Austin Reaves opts out of contract, plans to re-sign for four years

Big second round of draft for Clippers

From Thuc Nhi Nguyen: They started their pro careers in Spain and now two Real Madrid prospects are taking on L.A. Baba Miller doesn’t have to look far for inspiration with Luka Doncic playing in the same city.

After admiring Doncic’s path from Real Madrid to the top of the NBA, Miller, the Clippers’ latest addition, hopes to carve his own path in L.A. after the Clippers drafted the late-blooming Cincinnati forward 36th overall in the NBA draft on Wednesday.

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The versatile big man was just 6-2 when he was 14. Now a mature, 6-foot-11 22-year-old, Miller called that kid “chubby.” But once he started growing rapidly, Miller slimmed down. When he struggled to hold up against more physical players, his youth coach started playing him at the wing. The positional move, along with his developing body, set the stage for his creative style of play.

As a senior at Cincinnati, 208-pound Miller averaged 13 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.2 blocks per game. Miller was just one of three players nationally to average at least 13 points, 10 rebounds and three assists this season. He was the first Bearcat to lead the team in points, rebounds and assists since Oscar Robertson in 1959-60.

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‘Super blessed’: Karim López makes NBA history as first Mexican-born first-round draft pick

Kelsey Plum is out at least four weeks

From Marisa Ingemi: The Sparks are going to have to get through another stretch without Kelsey Plum.

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Plum, who missed three games with a right ankle sprain earlier this season, is out with a lower left leg injury and will be reevaluated in four weeks, the team announced Wednesday morning. That means she will miss at least the next 10 games, taking the Sparks to the WNBA All-Star break.

It had seemed like Plum was out of the woods after she came back from her ankle injury. Plum scored 43 points in a game against the Phoenix Mercury on June 14 and didn’t miss a beat in her return. She is second in the WNBA in scoring with 23.9 points per game and sixth in the league with 6.4 assists per contest.

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Katelyn Ohashi returns to gymnastics

From Chuck Schilken: Katelyn Ohashi has gone viral for her gymnastics routines.

She has won two ESPY Awards.

She’s a former national champion and All-American who earned 11 perfect scores of 10 during her time at UCLA.

She once took first place in the all-around at an elite national competition, with the now-legendary Simone Biles finishing as runner-up.

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But Ohashi apparently has some unfinished business in the sport, as the 29-year-old athlete announced her return to elite gymnastics Tuesday on Instagram.

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This day in sports history

1921 — Jock Hutchinson is the first American to win the British Open, a nine-stroke victory over Roger Wethered in a playoff.

1926 — Bobby Jones becomes the first amateur in 29 years to win the British Open. Jones finishes with a 291 total for a two-stroke victory over Al Watrous at Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Club in Lytham St Annes, England.

1932 — Gene Sarazen wins the U.S. Open by shooting a 286, the lowest in 20 years.

1935 — Future world heavyweight boxing champion Joe Louis moves to 20-0 with 6th round KO of former champion Primo Carnera at Yankee Stadium.

1948 — Joe Louis knocks out Jersey Joe Walcott in the 11th round in New York to defend his world heavyweight title. Louis announces his retirement after the fight.

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1952 — Jim Turnesa wins the PGA Championship with a 1-up victory over Chick Harbert in the final round.

1966 — Buckpasser sets a world record in the 1-mile Arlington Classic in 1:32 3-5 and becomes the first 3-year-old to win more than $1 million.

1969 — Pancho Gonzalez, 41, wins the longest tennis match in Wimbledon history by beating Charles Pasarell in a 112-game match, 22-24, 1-6, 16-14, 6-3, 11-9. The match is played over two days and lasts 5 hours, 12 minutes.

1978 — In Buenos Aires, Argentina wins the World Cup beating Netherlands 3-1 after extra time.

1981 — Sugar Ray Leonard wins the WBA junior middleweight title with a ninth-round knockout of Ayub Kalule in Houston.

1988 — UEFA European Championship Final, Olympiastadion, Munich, Germany: Ruud Gullet & Marco van Basten score as the Netherlands beats Soviet Union, 2-0.

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1991 — Nine-time champion Martina Navratilova survives a first-round scare from Elna Reinach to win her record 100th singles match at Wimbledon.

1994 — FIFA World Cup: 1,500th goal in Cup history scored by Caceres of Argentina.

1997 — NBA Draft: Wake Forest power forward Tim Duncan first pick by San Antonio Spurs.

1997 — NHL approves franchises in Nashville, Atlanta, Columbus, and Minneapolis-St Paul.

1999 — San Antonio wins its first NBA championship, defeating the New York Knicks 78-77 in Game 5 of the Finals. The Spurs, keyed by finals MVP Tim Duncan’s 31 points, becomes the first former ABA team to win the championship.

2006 — Asafa Powell matches Wallace Spearmon’s world best in the 200 meters, winning the Jamaican national championships in 19.90 seconds.

2006 — Bernard Lagat becomes the first runner in the history of the U.S. track and field championships to sweep the 1,500 and 5,000 meters, after winning the shorter race.

2008 — NBA Draft: Oklahoma power forward Blake Griffin first pick by Clippers.

2015 — NBA Draft: Kentucky center Karl-Anthony Towns first pick by Minnesota Timberwolves.

2017 — Jordan Spieth needs an extra hole and an amazing final shot to finish off a wire-to-wire victory in the Travelers Championship. The two-time major champion holes out from 60 feet for birdie from a greenside bunker on the first hole of a playoff with Daniel Berger at TPC River Highlands.

2019 — NHL Draft: Barrie Colts (OHL) defenseman Aaron Ekblad first pick by Florida Panthers.

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2020 — Liverpool FC clinches first EPL soccer title in 30 years with 7 games to spare as Chelsea beats second-placed Manchester City, 2-1 at Stamford Bridge.

Compiled by the Associated Press

This day in baseball history

1934 — Pitcher John Broaca tied a major league record by striking out five consecutive times but pitched the Yankees to an 11-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox. Lou Gehrig had better luck at the plate, hitting for the cycle.

1937 — Augie Galan of Chicago became the first National League switch-hitter to homer from both sides of the plate in the Cubs’ 11-2 victory over the Brooklyn Dodgers.

1950 — Chicago’s Hank Sauer hit two home runs and two doubles to send the Cubs past the Philadelphia Phillies 11-8.

1961 — Baltimore and the Angels used a major league record 16 pitchers, eight by each side, as the Orioles edged the Angels 9-8 on Ron Hansen’s 14th-inning homer.

1968 — Bobby Bonds, in his first major league game, hit a grand slam off John Purdin to help San Francisco to a 9-0 win over the Dodgers.

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1988 — Cal Ripken Jr. plays in his 1,000th consecutive game.

1998 — Sammy Sosa broke the major league record for homers in a month, hitting his 19th of June leading off the seventh inning of the Cubs’ 6-4 loss to Detroit. Sosa passed the mark set by Detroit’s Rudy York in August 1937.

1999 — Jose Jimenez, a rookie right-hander, threw St. Louis’ first no-hitter in 16 seasons, outdueling Randy Johnson in a 1-0 victory over Arizona.

2002 — Luis Pujols of the Detroit Tigers and Tony Pena of the Kansas City Royals became the first Dominican-born managers to oppose each other in a major league game.

2007 — A fan charged at Bob Howry during the Cubs’ 10-9 win over Colorado after the reliever helped blow an 8-3 lead in the ninth inning. Howry gave up back-to-back RBI singles to Garrett Atkins and Brad Hawpe and a three-run homer to Troy Tulowitzki. The fan then jumped onto the field from the roof of the Rockies’ dugout and made it a few feet from the mound before security guards tackled him. Howry earned the victory when Alfonso Soriano hit a game-ending two-run single in the bottom of the inning.

2010 — Arizona’s Edwin Jackson pitched a 1-0 no-hitter against Tampa Bay at Tropicana Field.

2010 — The Cubs suspend pitcher Carlos Zambrano indefinitely after he throws a tantrum in the dugout after giving up four runs in the first inning of a 6-0 loss to the White Sox. “Big Z” blames first baseman Derrek Lee for letting a Juan Pierre ground ball past him for a double that starts the rally, although the hard-hit ball was hardly catchable. Tom Gorzelanny replaces Zambrano who is removed from the game by manager Lou Piniella.

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2011 — Cleveland’s Tony Sipp balked home the only run with the bases loaded in the seventh inning of a 1-0 loss to San Francisco. Sipp slightly flinched his left arm before throwing a pitch to Emmanuel Burriss, allowing Miguel Tejada to score and sending San Francisco to its fourth straight win. There also were two errors in the inning by second baseman Cord Phelps that spoiled a strong start by Justin Masterson.

2013 — Eric Filia drove in a career-high five runs, Nick Vander Tuig limited Mississippi State to five hits in eight innings, and UCLA won 8-0 for its first national baseball championship.

2014 — Tim Lincecum pitched his second no-hitter against the San Diego Padres in less than a year, allowing only one runner and leading the San Francisco Giants to a 4-0 win.

2015 — The San Francisco Giants hit four triples in a game for the first time in 55 years, including a pair by Brandon Belt in a 13-8 win over the San Diego Padres. Brandon Crawford and Matt Duffy also tripled for San Francisco, which had not tripled four times in a game since Sept. 15, 1960, when Willie Mays hit three and Eddie Bressoud one at Philadelphia.

2018 — The St. Louis Cardinals record the 10,000th win in team history with a 4-0 defeat of the Cleveland Indians. They are the sixth major league team to do so.

2019 — The New York Yankees set a new major league record by homering in their 28th consecutive game.

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2021 — Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola ties Tom Seaver’s 51-Year old MLB record of ten consecutive strikeouts in a 2-1 loss to the Mew York Mets.

2022 — Three Astros pitchers combine to no-hit the Yankees, 3-0.

2023 — George Springer leads off the bottom of the 1st for the Blue Jays against the Athletics with a homer off Luis Medina. The 55th leadoff home run of his career gives him sole possession of second place on the all-time list, behind only Rickey Henderson. The Blue Jays win handily, 12-1.

Compiled by the Associated Press

Until next time...