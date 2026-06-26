U.S. loses final World Cup group stage match, but coach isn’t worried

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World Cup: U.S. loses final group stage match

From Kevin Baxter: Mauricio Pochettino has made the unconventional conventional since taking over as coach of the national team 18 months ago. He’s experimented with formations and tactics, shaken up his roster and motivated players by demanding to know why they can’t make a deep run into this World Cup.

On Thursday he may have pushed that contempt for convention a little too far, with Kaan Ayhan goal’s deep in stoppage time giving Turkey a 3-2 win and spoiling the Americans’ unbeaten start.

With the U.S. having already locked down a spot in the knockout stages of the tournament, Pochettino emptied his bench, making nine changes to his lineup for the group-stage finale with Turkey and giving 21 players a start in the first round. And this time the roll of the dice didn’t work, with Turkey getting its only win of the tournament on its last touch of the World Cup.

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Whether the result robs Pochettino’s team of the momentum it built in opening the tournament with dominant victories over Paraguay and Australia won’t be known until Wednesday, when the U.S. (2-1-0) faces Bosnia and Herzegovina, the third-place team from Group B, in its first elimination game in Santa Clara.

Pochettino promised it won’t.

“The objective was to finish first and we are first,” he said. “Now it is the next stage and it is going to be a final. And we are ready. We are much better than before that game because we had players now with 90 minutes in their legs and performing and really to help if we need from the beginning or after from the bench.

“It’s all positive. And I am so positive and I am happy.”

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FIFA World Cup Day 15 recap: Netherlands wins group; Japan, Sweden advance

‘Why not us?’ How Mauricio Pochettino taught the U.S. to believe it could win a World Cup

Click here for complete TV schedule, groups and players to watch

Full World Cup coverage

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Thursday’s World Cup results

Group D

Turkiye 3, United States 2

Australia 0, Paraguay 0

Group E

Ivory Coast 2, Curacao 0

Ecuador 2, Germany 1

Group F

Japan 1, Sweden 1

Netherlands 3, Tunisia 1

Today’s World Cup TV schedule

All times Pacific

Noon, Norway vs. France, Fox, Telemundo

Noon, Senegal vs. Iraq, FS1, Universo

5 p.m., Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia, FS1, Universo

5 p.m., Uruguay vs. Spain, Fox, Telemundo

8 p.m., Egypt vs. Iran, FS1, Universo

8 p.m., New Zealand vs. Belgium, Fox, Telemundo

World Cup Group standings

Group A

Country, W-D-L, Goal Differential, Points

x-Mexico, 3-0-0, +6, 9

x-South Africa, 1-1-1, -1, 4

South Korea, 1-0-2, -1, 3

y-Czechia, 0-1-2, -4, 1

Group B

x-Switzerland, 2-1-0, +4, 7

x-Canada, 1-1-1, +5, 4

x-Bosnia-Herzegovina, 1-1-1, -1, 4

y-Qatar, 0-1-2, -8, 1

Group C

x-Brazil, 2-1-0, +6, 7

x-Morocco, 2-1-0, +3, 7

Scotland, 1-0-2, -3, 3

y-Haiti, 0-0-3, -6, 0

Group D

x-United States, 2-0-1, +4, 6

x-Australia, 1-1-1, 0, 4

Paraguay, 1-1-1, -2, 4

y-Turkiye, 1-0-2, -2, 3

Group E

x-Germany, 2-0-1, +6, 6

x-Ivory Coast, 2-0-1, +2, 6

x-Ecuador, 1-1-1, 0, 4

y-Curacao, 0-1-2, -8, 1

Group F

x-Netherlands, 2-1-0, +6, 7

x-Japan, 1-2-0, +4, 5

x-Sweden, 1-1-1, 0, 4

y-Tunisia, 0-0-3, -10, 0

Group G

Egypt, 1-1-0, +2, 4

Iran, 0-2-0, 0, 2

Belgium, 0-2-0, 0, 2

New Zealand, 0-1-1, -2, 1

Group H

Spain, 1-1-0, +4, 4

Uruguay, 0-2-0, 0, 2

Cape Verde, 0-2-0, 0, 2

Saudi Arabia, 0-1-1, -4, 1

Group I

x-France, 2-0-0, +5, 6

x-Norway, 2-0-0, +4, 6

Senegal, 0-0-2, -3, 0

Iraq, 0-0-2, -6, 0

Group J

x-Argentina, 2-0-0, +5, 6

Austria, 1-0-1, 0, 3

Algeria, 1-0-1, -2, 3

y-Jordan, 0-0-2, -3, 0

Group K

x-Colombia, 2-0-0, +3, 6

Portugal, 1-1-0, +5, 4

Congo DR, 0-1-1, -1, 1

Uzbekistan, 0-0-2, -7, 0

Group L

England, 1-0-1, +2, 4

Ghana, 1-0-1, +1, 4

Croatia, 1-0-1, -1, 3

y-Panama, 0-0-2, -2, 0

x-clinched round of 32; y-eliminated

The top two teams in each group plus the next eight best third-place teams advance to the next round.

World Cup round of 32 schedule

The matches we know so far. All times Pacific.

Sunday, South Africa vs. Canada, noon, Fox

Monday, Brazil vs. Japan, 10 a.m., Fox

Monday, Germany vs. TBD, 1:30 p.m., Fox

Monday, Netherlands vs. Morocco, 6 p.m., Fox

Tuesday, Ivory Coast vs. TBD, 10 a.m., Fox

Tuesday, Mexico vs. TBD, 6 p.m., Fox

Wednesday, U.S. vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina, 5 p.m., Fox

Thursday, Switzerland vs. TBD, 8 p.m., FS1

Friday, July 3, Australia vs. TBD, 11 a.m., Fox

Friday, July 3, Argentina vs. TBD, 3 p.m., Fox

Shohei Ohtani is an All-Star

From Maddie Lee: Shohei Ohtani was the first Dodger to be named a 2026 All-Star, after leading the majors in Phase 1 voting for the All-Star game on July 14 in Philadelphia. Six other Dodgers were finalists through the fan ballot, giving them a chance to claim starting spots in Phase 2 of voting.

Ohtani locked down the starting DH spot for the National League squad, with 3,341,257 votes. The top vote-getters in each league bypass Phase 2. Second baseman Ernie Clement of the Toronto Blue Jays was the top vote-getter in the American League, with 3,232,932 votes.

Ohtani was the expected choice, despite a slow offensive start. His red-hot June boosted him up the leaderboards. He entered Thursday with the second-highest OPS in the National League (.963), barely trailing Mets outfielder Juan Soto (.965).

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Marina Mabrey ties WNBA scoring record in rout of Sparks

Marina Mabrey matched the WNBA scoring record with 53 points to help the Toronto Tempo rout the Sparks 125-97 on Thursday night.

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Mabrey tied the mark set by Liz Cambage for Dallas against New York on July 17, 2018, and by A’ja Wilson for Las Vegas at Atlanta on Aug. 22, 2023.

Mabrey said she was unaware of the scoring record until sister Michaela Mabrey, sitting on the sideline, told her she was three points away.

“There’s no stat board in our gym,” Mabrey said. “After you get into a state like that, it’s kind of hard to know what you’re really doing, but my teammates made it known, so I knew I was doing something good.”

When she checked out with a minute remaining, fans briefly booed before erupting into cheers in acknowledgement of her big night. The clock ticked down to zero with chants of “We Want Mabrey! We Want Mabrey!”

Mabrey was 17 of 28 from the field, hitting nine of 18 three-pointers, and made 10 of 12 free throws.

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Sparks box score

WNBA standings

This day in sports history

1910 — For the second consecutive year, Hazel Hotchkiss wins the singles, doubles and mixed doubles titles at the U.S. Lawn Tennis Assn. championships. Hotchkiss beats Louise Hammond 6-4, 6-2 for the singles title.

1925 — Jim Barnes wins the British Open with a one-stroke win over Ted Ray and Archie Compston at Prestwick Golf Club in South Ayrshire, Scotland.

1959 — Ingemar Johansson knocks out Floyd Patterson in the third round at Yankee Stadium to win the world heavyweight title.

1976 — Japanese pro wrestler Antonio Inoki fights American boxer Muhammad Ali, at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan.

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1990 — Jennifer Capriati, 14, defeats Helen Kelesi 6-3, 6-1 in the first round to become the youngest winner of a match in Wimbledon history.

1991 — NBA Draft: UNLV power forward Larry Johnson first pick by Charlotte Hornets.

1992 — UEFA European Championship Final, Ullevi, Gothenburg, Sweden: In a huge upset Denmark beats Germany, 2-0.

1993 — NHL Draft: Victoriaville Tigres (QMJHL) center Alexandre Daigle first pick by Ottawa Senators.

1995 — The U.S. Supreme Court upholds a random drug-testing program in Vernonia, Ore. The 6-to-3 decision allows public high school officials to require student-athletes to submit to random urinalysis as a condition of being allowed to play interscholastic sports.

1996 — NBA Draft: Georgetown guard Allen Iverson first pick by Philadelphia 76ers.

1999 — NHL Draft: Long Beach Ice Dogs (IHL) center Patrik Stefan first pick by Atlanta Thrashers.

1998 — Jamaica becomes the first Caribbean nation to win a World Cup soccer match since Cuba beat Romania in 1938. Theodore Whitmore scores in the 40th and 54th minutes as the Jamaicans beat Japan 2-1.

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2002 — In one of the most extraordinary days at the All England Club, seven-time champion Pete Sampras, 1992 winner Andre Agassi and No. 2-seeded Marat Safin all lose — throwing the Wimbledon tournament wide open. For the first time in the Open era, five of the top-eight seeded men’s players are eliminated before the third round.

2002 — NBA Draft: Shanghai Sharks (China) center Yao Ming first pick by Houston Rockets.

2003 — NBA Draft: St. Vincent–St. Mary HS (Akron, Ohio) small forward LeBron James first pick by Cleveland Cavaliers.

2005 — Justin Gatlin cements his status as America’s fastest human by winning the 200 meters, becoming the first man in 20 years to sweep the sprints at the U.S. track and field championships. A day after winning the 100, Gatlin wins the 200 in 20.04 seconds. The last man to win both races at the U.S. meet was Kirk Baptiste in 1985.

2008 — Two stunning second-round upsets happen at Wimbledon as former champion Maria Sharapova and two-time runner-up Andy Roddick are ousted.

2008 — NBA Draft: Memphis point guard Derrick Rose first pick by Chicago Bulls.

2011 — Top-ranked Yani Tseng wins the LPGA Championship by 10 strokes and, at 22, becomes the youngest player to win four LPGA Tour majors.

2012 — Major college football finally gets a playoff. A committee of university presidents approve the BCS commissioners’ plan for a four-team playoff to start in the 2014 season.

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2013 — Seven-time champion Roger Federer is stunned by 116th-ranked Sergiy Stakhovsky in the second round of Wimbledon, his earliest loss in a Grand Slam tournament in 10 years.

2014 — The United States reaches the knockout stage of consecutive World Cups for the first time. Germany beat the U.S. 1-0 to win Group G, but the Americans held onto second place when Portugal defeats Ghana 2-1 in a game played simultaneously.

2014 — NBA Draft: Kansas small forward Andrew Wiggins first pick by Cleveland Cavaliers.

2015 — NHL Draft: Erie Otters (OHL) center Connor McDavid #1 pick by the Edmonton Oilers.

2017 — Helmsman Peter Burling and Emirates Team New Zealand wins the America’s Cup with a resounding romp against software tycoon Larry Ellison’s two-time defending champion Oracle Team USA. They win Race 9 to clinch the 35th America’s Cup match at 7-1. Burling, at 26, is the youngest helmsman to win sailing’s greatest prize in a competition that dates to 1851.

2021 — Tour de France: The largest pile up in Tour history is caused by a spectator with a sign during Stage 1. The spectator is apprehended and arrested.

2012 — Stanley Cup Final, Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL: Colorado Avalanche beats two-time defending champions Tampa Bay Lightning, 2-1 for a 4-2 series win; Avs 3rd championship in franchise history.

Compiled by the Associated Press

This day in baseball history

1916 — The Cleveland Indians wore numbers on their sleeves in a game against the Chicago White Sox. It marked the first time players were identified by numbers corresponding to the scorecard.

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1924 — New York right-hander Virgil Barnes faced his older sibling, Jesse, marking the first time brothers started against one another in major league history. Jesse got the loss when the Giants beat the Boston Braves 11-7.

1938 — Lonny Frey of the Cincinnati Reds had eight hits in a doubleheader split with the Philadelphia Phillies. Frey had three hits in a 10-3 opening-game loss and collected five in the nightcap, which the Reds won 8-5.

1944 — In an effort to raise funds for war bonds, the New York Giants, Brooklyn Dodgers and New York Yankees played each other in a six-inning game at the Polo Grounds. More than 50,000 fans turned out. Each team played successive innings against the other two teams then would sit out an inning. The final score was Dodgers 5, Yankees 1, Giants 0.

1962 — Earl Wilson of the Boston Red Sox pitched a 2-0 no-hitter against the Angels at Fenway Park. Wilson, the Red Sox’s first Black pitcher, also homered in the game.

1968 — St. Louis’ Bob Gibson pitched his fifth consecutive shutout as he blanked Pittsburgh, 3-0, in the first game of a doubleheader at Busch Stadium.

1970 — Frank Robinson hit two grand slams to power the Baltimore Orioles to a 12-2 victory over the Washington Senators.

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1976 — Shortstop Toby Harrah played an entire doubleheader for the Texas Rangers without handling a batted ball by the Chicago White Sox.

1983 — New York’s Rusty Staub tied a season record with his eighth consecutive pinch hit. Staub equaled the 1958 mark established by Dave Philley of the Phillies when he singled in the ninth inning off reliever Ron Reed in the Mets’ 8-4 loss to Philadelphia at Shea Stadium.

2000 — Minor league sensation Alex Cabrera hit a two-run homer in his first major league at-bat for Arizona as the Diamondbacks beat the Houston Astros 6-1.

2003 — Edgar Martinez, who already holds the Mariners’ all-time records for games played, at-bats, hits, doubles, total bases, extra-base hits, walks and runs scored, passes Ken Griffey Jr.’s mark for team RBIs. His two-run homer in the Mariners’ 10 - 6 victory over the Angels gives the All-Star designated hitter 1,153 RBIs — one more than Junior.

2006 — Oregon State beats North Carolina 3-2 for its first College World Series title.

2015 — Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg resigns in his third season with his team in last place.

2019 — Vanderbilt defeats Michigan 8-2 to win the College World Series.

2021— The Arizona Diamondbacks end their record streak of consecutive road losses by defeating the San Diego Padres 10-1.

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2023 — Louisiana State wins the College World Series with an 18-4 win over Florida in the final game, one day after losing 24-4 to the Gators. Paul Skenes is named the recipient of the College World Series Most Outstanding Player award. It is the Tigers’ seventh title overall, and first since 2009.

Compiled by the Associated Press

Until next time...