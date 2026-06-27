Cameron Carr discusses joining the Lakers

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Cameron Carr talks about joining Lakers

From Broderick Turner: NBA mock drafts projected Cameron Carr getting selected somewhere between 15 and 20 in the first round on Tuesday night.

Ending up with the Lakers later in the draft, however, was more than Carr could have asked for.

The Lakers acquired his draft rights from the New York Knicks, who took the 6-foot-5 Baylor guard with the 24th pick, in a multiple-team deal in which L.A. sent the draft rights to Spanish guard Sergio De Larrea, who was taken 25th, and cash considerations to New York.

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As he sat for his introductory news conference Friday, dressed in all black, Carr shared what his thoughts were when he found out he would be playing for the Lakers.

“I’m going to the Lakers! It was more of an exciting thing,” he said. “It felt surreal. It didn’t feel real for the first couple minutes when I found out. It was trying to get my head around, ‘Man, I’m about to walk across the stage and be an NBA player.’ I’ve dreamed of this my whole life, especially since I was a kid. So it took a second. Still trying to get my head wrapped around it, but nothing but excitement and happiness. I feel more motivated to work.”

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Friday’s World Cup results

Group G

Egypt 1, Iran 1

Belgium 5, New Zealand 1

Group H

Spain 1, Uruguay 0

Cape Verde 0, Saudi Arabia 0

Group I

France 4, Norway 1

Senegal 5, Iraq 0

Today’s World Cup TV schedule

All times Pacific

2 p.m., Croatia vs. Ghana, FS1, Universo

2 p.m., Panama vs. England, Fox, Telemundo

4:30 p.m., Colombia vs. Portugal, Fox, Telemundo

4:30 p.m., DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan, FS1, Universo

7 p.m., Algeria vs. Austria, FS1, Universo

7 p.m., Jordan vs. Argentina, Fox, Telemundo

World Cup Group standings

Group A

Country, W-D-L, Goal Differential, Points

x-Mexico, 3-0-0, +6, 9

x-South Africa, 1-1-1, -1, 4

South Korea, 1-0-2, -1, 3

y-Czechia, 0-1-2, -4, 1

Group B

x-Switzerland, 2-1-0, +4, 7

x-Canada, 1-1-1, +5, 4

x-Bosnia-Herzegovina, 1-1-1, -1, 4

y-Qatar, 0-1-2, -8, 1

Group C

x-Brazil, 2-1-0, +6, 7

x-Morocco, 2-1-0, +3, 7

Scotland, 1-0-2, -3, 3

y-Haiti, 0-0-3, -6, 0

Group D

x-United States, 2-0-1, +4, 6

x-Australia, 1-1-1, 0, 4

x-Paraguay, 1-1-1, -2, 4

y-Turkiye, 1-0-2, -2, 3

Group E

x-Germany, 2-0-1, +6, 6

x-Ivory Coast, 2-0-1, +2, 6

x-Ecuador, 1-1-1, 0, 4

y-Curacao, 0-1-2, -8, 1

Group F

x-Netherlands, 2-1-0, +6, 7

x-Japan, 1-2-0, +4, 5

x-Sweden, 1-1-1, 0, 4

y-Tunisia, 0-0-3, -10, 0

Group G

x-Belgium, 1-2-0, +4, 5

x-Egypt, 1-2-0, +2, 5

Iran, 0-3-0, 0, 3

y-New Zealand, 0-1-2, -6, 1

Group H

x-Spain, 2-1-0, +5, 7

x-Cape Verde, 0-3-0, 0, 3

Uruguay, 0-2-1, -1, 2

y-Saudi Arabia, 0-2-1, -4, 2

Group I

x-France, 3-0-0, +8, 9

x-Norway, 2-0-1, +1, 6

x-Senegal, 1-0-2, +2, 3

y-Iraq, 0-0-3, -11, 0

Group J

x-Argentina, 2-0-0, +5, 6

Austria, 1-0-1, 0, 3

Algeria, 1-0-1, -2, 3

y-Jordan, 0-0-2, -3, 0

Group K

x-Colombia, 2-0-0, +3, 6

Portugal, 1-1-0, +5, 4

Congo DR, 0-1-1, -1, 1

Uzbekistan, 0-0-2, -7, 0

Group L

England, 1-0-1, +2, 4

Ghana, 1-0-1, +1, 4

Croatia, 1-0-1, -1, 3

y-Panama, 0-0-2, -2, 0

x-clinched round of 32; y-eliminated

The top two teams in each group plus the next eight best third-place teams advance to the next round.

World Cup round of 32 schedule

Sunday

South Africa vs. Canada, noon, Fox

Monday

Brazil vs. Japan, 10 a.m., Fox

Germany vs. Paraguay, 1:30 p.m., Fox

Netherlands vs. Morocco, 6 p.m., Fox

Tuesday

Ivory Coast vs. Norway, 10 a.m., Fox

France vs. Sweden, 2 p.m., Fox

Mexico vs. TBD, 6 p.m., Fox

Wednesday

TBD vs. TBD, 9 a.m., Fox

Belgium vs. TBD, 1 p.m., FS1

U.S. vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina, 5 p.m., Fox

Thursday

Spain vs. TBD, noon, Fox

TBD vs. TBD, 4 p.m., Fox

Switzerland vs. TBD, 8 p.m., FS1

Friday

Australia vs. Egypt, 11 a.m., Fox

Argentina vs. Cape Verde, 3 p.m., Fox

TBD vs. TBD, 6:30 p.m., Fox

Dodgers lose to Padres

From Maddie Lee: The home run that Roki Sasaki gave up to San Diego’s Ty France was more dramatic than the two walks he issued earlier in the inning. But it was the free passes that really hurt him.

In the Dodgers’ 7-1 loss to the Padres on Friday, Sasaki was out of the game before he could record an out in the fifth inning. He gave up only three hits but issued five walks, tying his season high, and hit a batter.

“I actually felt different than I never felt before, mechanically,” Sasaki said through interpreter Kensuke Okubo, noting that his lower body felt a little off. “So I need to go over it and see what was really happening.”

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Shaikin: Did Padres curse themselves by messing with that anti-Dodgers FTD burger?

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Dodgers box score

MLB standings

Angels fire their GM

The Angels have fired general manager Perry Minasian midway through their sixth consecutive disappointing season under his leadership.

The last-place Angels appointed former Cardinals GM John Mozeliak to be their interim general manager and baseball operations consultant on Friday. Mozeliak will oversee day-to-day baseball operations while assisting the search for the next GM, team president Molly Jolly said in a news release.

“Perry has been a valued leader who worked tirelessly over the last six years to strengthen our baseball operations department,” Jolly said. “I am grateful for his dedication, insight and many contributions to our organization.”

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Angels lose to the Athletics

Shea Langeliers capped a seven-run rally in the fifth with the Athletics’ sixth straight single, backing J.T. Ginn in a 9-3 victory over the Angels on Friday night.

Ginn (6-4) gave up three runs and eight hits, striking out five and walking one, to provide a much-needed boost to a pitching staff with that had major league highs in June with a 6.14 ERA and 44 home runs allowed.

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Mike Trout says he’ll likely not participate in All-Star home run derby

Angels box score

MLB standings

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Kings re-sign Brandt Clarke

Defenseman Brandt Clarke has agreed to a five-year, $37 million deal to stay with the Kings.

The Kings announced the deal Friday for Clarke, the eighth overall pick in 2021 who has grown into the new cornerstone of their defense.

Clarke had career highs of eight goals and 32 assists while playing in all 82 regular-season games last season for the Kings, who lost in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs for the fifth consecutive year. He was third in the NHL with 185 blocked shots, and he finished fourth on the LA roster in scoring.

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NHL draft: Maple Leafs select Penn State forward Gavin McKenna No. 1 overall

Chris Evert has cancer

From Chuck Schilken: Tennis legend Chris Evert is battling ovarian cancer for the third time and will not attend Wimbledon, the 18-time Grand Slam champion and longtime ESPN analyst said Thursday on Instagram.

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“This past weekend, after undergoing CT and PET scans, I learned that my ovarian cancer has returned,” Evert, 71, wrote. “I have already undergone surgery as the first step in my treatment and recovery, and will begin chemotherapy in the coming weeks.

“Because of this, I will not be attending Wimbledon this year, and I will step back from my professional commitments over the next few months to focus on my health.”

Evert was first diagnosed with ovarian cancer in December 2021. Two years later, she revealed her cancer had returned.

“Ovarian cancer is relentless, but I will stay optimistic and determined in continuing to fight this battle,” Evert wrote. “I am deeply grateful to my medical team, my family, friends and everyone who has reached out with kindness and encouragement. I look forward to seeing everyone again soon.”

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This day in sports history

1890 — Canadian boxer George Dixon becomes first black world champion when he stops English bantamweight champion Edwin “Nunc” Wallace in 18 rounds in London, England.

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1903 — Willie Anderson captures the U.S. Open with a two-stroke victory over David Brown in a playoff.

1914 — Jack Johnson wins a 20-round referee’s decision over Frank Moran at the Velodrome d’Hiver in Paris.

1924 — Walter Hagen wins his second British Open. Hagen finishes with a 301 to edge Ernest Whitcombe by one stroke at Royal Liverpool Golf Club at Hoylake, England. Hagen, who won in 1922, was the Open’s first winner born in the United States.

1936 — Alf Padgham beats Jimmy Adams by one stroke to win the British Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England.

1950 — Chandler Harper wins the PGA championship by beating Henry Williams Jr., 4 and 3 in the final round.

1959 — Mickey Wright beats Louise Suggs by two strokes for her second straight U.S. Women’s Open title.

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1971 — JoAnne Carner wins the U.S. Women’s Open with a seven-stroke victory over Kathy Whitworth.

1984 — UEFA European Championship Final, Parc des Princes, Paris, France: Michel Platini & Bruno Bellone score as France beats Spain, 2-0.

1988 — Mike Tyson KOs Michael Spinks in 91 seconds in Atlantic City.

1990 — NBA Draft: Syracuse power forward Derrick Coleman first pick by New Jersey Nets.

1992 — Top-seeded Jim Courier, the Australian and French Open champion, loses 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 to qualifier Andrei Olhovskiy of Russia at Wimbledon. It’s the first time in Wimbledon history that a qualifier beat the top seed.

1998 — NHL Draft: Rimouski Oceanic (QMJHL) center Vincent Lecavalier first pick by Tampa Bay Lightning.

1999 — Juli Inkster shoots a 6-under 65 to win the LPGA Championship, becoming the second woman to win the modern career Grand Slam. Pat Bradley won her Grand Slam 13 years earlier.

2001 — NBA Draft: Glynn Academy center Kwame Brown first pick by Washington Wizards.

2006 — Roger Federer wins his record 42nd straight grass-court match, beating Richard Gasquet 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 to open his bid for a fourth consecutive Wimbledon championship. Federer breaks the record he shared with Bjorn Borg, the five-time Wimbledon champion who won 41 straight matches on grass from 1976-1981.

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2008 — Zheng Jie completes the biggest victory of her career at Wimbledon, beating new No. 1 Ana Ivanovic 6-1, 6-4 in the third round. The 133rd-ranked Zheng’s victory, her first against a top-10 player, is the earliest exit by a top-ranked woman at Wimbledon since Martina Hingis lost in the first round in 2001.

2010 — Cristie Kerr cruises to a 12-stroke victory in the LPGA Championship in one of the most lopsided wins at a major. Kerr leads wire-to-wire, closing with a 6-under 66 for a 19-under 269 total. Kerr breaks the tournament record for victory margin of 11 set by Betsy King in 1992 and matches the second-biggest victory in a major.

2013 — NBA Draft: UNLV power forward Anthony Bennett first pick Cleveland Cavaliers.

2021 — Nelly Korda beats Lizette Salas by 3 strokes to win the Women’s PGA Championship. The win is Korda’s first major title.

Compiled by the Associated Press

This day in baseball history

1917 — Catcher Hank Gowdy of the Braves became the first major league player to enter military service in World War I.

1939 — The Brooklyn Dodgers and the Boston Braves played a 23-inning, 2-2 tie. Whit Wyatt pitched the first 16 innings for the Dodgers. Both clubs played a 26-inning tie in 1920 at the same Braves Field.

1958 — Billy Pierce of the Chicago White Sox retired 26 straight Washington batters before pinch-hitter Ed Fitzgerald hit a double just inside the right-field line for the only hit. Pierce then struck out Albie Pearson on three pitches and beat the Senators 3-0.

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1973 — David Clyde, a $125,000, 18-year-old bonus baby with the Rangers, pitched five innings, struck out eight and gave up one hit in his first major league start. Texas beat the Minnesota Twins 4-3 before 35,698 fans — the Rangers’ first home sellout at Arlington Stadium.

1980 — The Dodgers’ Jerry Reuss pitched a no-hitter against the San Francisco Giants in an 8-0 victory at Candlestick Park. The only player to reach base was Jack Clark in the first inning on a throwing error by shortstop Bill Russell.

1986 — San Francisco rookie Robby Thompson set a major league record when he was caught stealing four times in the Giants’ 7-6, 12-inning victory over the Cincinnati Reds. Catcher Bo Diaz threw out Thompson in the fourth, sixth, ninth and 11th innings.

1993 — Anthony Young of the New York Mets set a major league record by losing his 24th straight decision, 5-3 to the St. Louis Cardinals.

1999 — Ken Griffey Jr. hit his 27th homer and robbed Juan Gonzalez of a three-run shot with a spectacular over-the-fence catch as the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 5-2 in the final game at the Kingdome.

2003 — Boston set a major league record by scoring 10 runs before the first out. The 50-minute, 91-pitch first inning came during a 25-8 victory over Florida. The Red Sox also tied an AL record with 14 runs in the first inning. Johnny Damon matched a major league mark with three hits in an inning.

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2007 — Ryan Howard hits his 100th home run in a 9-6 loss to the Reds. The shot against Aaron Harang makes him the fastest player in major league history to hit 100 homers, doing so in his 325th game.

2008 — Carlos Delgado of the New York Mets homered twice, including a grand slam, and set a franchise record with nine RBIs in a 15-6 rout of the Yankees at Yankee Stadium in the opener of the teams’ two-ballpark doubleheader. The Yankees beat the Mets 9-0 at Shea Stadium in the night game.

2009 — Tim Wakefield makes his 382nd start for the Boston Red Sox, tying Roger Clemens for most in franchise history. The 42-year-old knuckleballer earns his tenth win of the year with six scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves. Boston prevails, 1-0, with Mark Kotsay driving in the game’s only run.

2010 — Jamie Moyer surrendered his record-breaking 506th home run but was sharp otherwise, and the Philadelphia Phillies took advantage of Toronto’s troubles to beat the Blue Jays 11-2. Moyer only mistake was a two-run homer by Vernon Wells in the third inning. Moyer passed former Phillies Hall of Famer Robin Roberts for the most homers given up in a career.

2016 — Kris Bryant became the first major leaguer to hit three homers and two doubles in a game, and Jake Arrieta added a solo shot, leading the Chicago Cubs to an 11-8 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

2016 — The Texas Rangers wrapped up a weird win at 2:44 a.m., rallying after a rain delay of more than 3 1/2 hours in the ninth inning to beat the New York Yankees 9-6 with maybe 100 fans left in the stands. Umpire crew chief Paul Nauert signaled for the tarp at 10:40 p.m. The game resumed at 2:15 a.m. Texas trailed 6-5 when Kirby Yates replaced closer Aroldis Chapman after the delay with a runner on first and no outs. Yates (2-1) hit three batters, and Beltre and Elvis Andrus each hit a two-run singles.

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2017 — Florida wins the first College World Series title in school history by defeating Louisiana State 6-1.

2021 — A little over a week after MLB has begun to systematically examine pitchers for foreign substances to improve grip, a first victim is caught: Hector Santiago of the Mariners is ejected after umpires discover an unknown sticky substances on his glove. The glove is impounded and sent for further analysis, while Santiago protests his innocence, claiming that he was only using rosin to prevent perspiration from dripping unto his hands. He will be issued a ten-game suspension.

Compiled by the Associated Press

Until next time...