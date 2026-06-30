Two are elected to the USC wing of the L.A. Times Sports Hall of Fame
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Two former USC Trojans elected to our Hall of Fame
The next ballot we sent out for the L.A. Times Sports Report Hall of Fame was the USC ballot, with 63 names appearing. People were able to vote for up to 15 candidates.
Reminder: Whoever is named on at least 75% of the ballots will be elected. The 10 people receiving the fewest votes will be dropped from future ballots for at least the next two years. A person must be retired to appear on the ballot.
There were 13,350 ballots cast in the USC voting, and two candidates received at least 75% of the vote.
Inductees
Marcus Allen, 84.2%
Cheryl Miller, 75.9%
Didn’t make it, but will remain on ballot
John McKay, 68.4%
Pete Carroll, 63.3%
Rod Dedeaux, 60.8%
Reggie Bush, 60.6%
Ronnie Lott, 58%
Lisa Leslie, 52.9%
Junior Seau, 46.5%
Anthony Davis, 42.1%
John Robinson, 39.6%
Tom Seaver, 39%
Anthony Muñoz, 36.4%
Lynn Swann, 35.8%
Troy Polamalu, 35.5%
Mike Garrett, 34.9%
Charles White, 33.9%
O.J. Simpson, 33.5%
Matt Leinart, 32.5%
Sam Cunningham, 28%
Carson Palmer, 27.8%
Ricky Bell, 25.2%
Louis Zamperini, 24.7%
Fred Lynn, 22.2%
Pat Haden, 19.9%
Paul Westphal, 19.5%
Jon Arnett, 19.2%
Ron Yary, 19%
Howard Jones, 18.4%
Tony Boselli, 17.9%
Mark McGwire, 17.7%
Cynthia Cooper, 15.7%
Bob Seagren, 13.3%
John Naber, 13.2%
Buster Crabbe, 9.8%
Pam McGee, 9.3%
Tom Kelly, 9.2%
Willie Brown, 8%
Quincy Watts, 7.4%
Mark Prior, 7.1%
Paula McGee, 6.8%
Bob Boyd, 6.5%
Jess Hill, 6.3%
Dean Cromwell, 5.5%
Tina Thompson, 4.7%
Makoto Sakamoto, 4.3%
Bruce Furniss, 4%
Harold Miner, 3.9%
Angela Williams, 3.6%
Debbie Green, 3.4%
Brad Budde, 3.1%
Dennis Ralston, 3.1%
Richard Saukko, 2.9%
Bottom 10, dropped from ballot for two years
Kristine Quance, 2.8%
Dick Leach, 2.2%
Tim Hovland, 2.1%
Dusty Dvorak, 1.9%
Isabelle Harvey, 1%
Steve Kemp, 0.9%
Jack Beckner, 0.8%
Sam Randolph, 0.6%
Scott Simpson, 0.5%
Howard Drew, 0.2%
Thanks to everyone who voted! There is still time to vote in our other active categories.
To vote in the NHL ballot, click here.
To vote in the other colleges ballot, click here.
To vote in the other sports ballot, click here.
Inductees so far
Dodgers/Angels
Don Drysdale
Clayton Kershaw
Sandy Koufax
Vin Scully
Fernando Valenzuela
Lakers/Clippers
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Elgin Baylor
Kobe Bryant
Chick Hearn
Magic Johnson
Jerry West
Rams/Chargers/Raiders
Eric Dickerson
Deacon Jones
Merlin Olsen
UCLA
Lew Alcindor
Arthur Ashe
Ann Meyers
Jackie Robinson
Bill Walton
John Wooden
USC
Marcus Allen
Cheryl Miller
Until next time...
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