Four are elected to the NHL wing of the L.A. Times Sports Hall of Fame

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Four former Kings elected to our Hall of Fame

The next ballot we sent out for the L.A. Times Sports Report Hall of Fame was the Kings/Ducks ballot, with 20 names appearing. People were able to vote for up to 10 candidates.

Reminder: Whoever is named on at least 75% of the ballots will be elected. The five people receiving the fewest votes will be dropped from future ballots for at least the next two years. A person must be retired to appear on the ballot.

There were 4,183 ballots cast in the Kings/Ducks voting, and four candidates received at least 75% of the vote.

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Inductees

Wayne Gretzky, 90.4%

Marcel Dionne, 87.5%

Luc Robitaille, 83.7%

Anze Kopitar, 76.1%

Didn’t make it, but will remain on ballot

Jonathan Quick, 70.2%

Rogie Vachon, 69.7%

Bob Miller, 66.5%

Teemu Selanne, 53.3%

Dave Taylor, 50.2%

Rob Blake, 48.2%

Paul Kariya, 41.4%

Dustin Brown, 39.9%

Ryan Getzlaf, 21%

Bernie Nicholls, 19.7%

Darryl Sutter, 18.4%

Bottom five, dropped from ballot for two years

Scott Niedermayer, 15.4%

Jean-Sebastien Giguere, 13.1%

Charlie Simmer, 12.9%

Nick Nickson, 12.8%

Randy Carlyle, 1.8%

Thanks to everyone who voted! There is still time to vote in our other active categories.

To vote in the other colleges ballot, click here.

To vote in the other sports/teams ballot, click here.

Inductees so far

Dodgers/Angels

Don Drysdale

Clayton Kershaw

Sandy Koufax

Vin Scully

Fernando Valenzuela

Lakers/Clippers

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Elgin Baylor

Kobe Bryant

Chick Hearn

Magic Johnson

Jerry West

Rams/Chargers/Raiders

Eric Dickerson

Deacon Jones

Merlin Olsen

UCLA

Lew Alcindor

Arthur Ashe

Ann Meyers

Jackie Robinson

Bill Walton

John Wooden

USC

Marcus Allen

Cheryl Miller

Kings/Ducks

Marcel Dionne

Wayne Gretzky

Anze Kopitar

Luc Robitaille

Until next time...