Four are elected to the NHL wing of the L.A. Times Sports Hall of Fame
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Four former Kings elected to our Hall of Fame
The next ballot we sent out for the L.A. Times Sports Report Hall of Fame was the Kings/Ducks ballot, with 20 names appearing. People were able to vote for up to 10 candidates.
Reminder: Whoever is named on at least 75% of the ballots will be elected. The five people receiving the fewest votes will be dropped from future ballots for at least the next two years. A person must be retired to appear on the ballot.
There were 4,183 ballots cast in the Kings/Ducks voting, and four candidates received at least 75% of the vote.
Inductees
Wayne Gretzky, 90.4%
Marcel Dionne, 87.5%
Luc Robitaille, 83.7%
Anze Kopitar, 76.1%
Didn’t make it, but will remain on ballot
Jonathan Quick, 70.2%
Rogie Vachon, 69.7%
Bob Miller, 66.5%
Teemu Selanne, 53.3%
Dave Taylor, 50.2%
Rob Blake, 48.2%
Paul Kariya, 41.4%
Dustin Brown, 39.9%
Ryan Getzlaf, 21%
Bernie Nicholls, 19.7%
Darryl Sutter, 18.4%
Bottom five, dropped from ballot for two years
Scott Niedermayer, 15.4%
Jean-Sebastien Giguere, 13.1%
Charlie Simmer, 12.9%
Nick Nickson, 12.8%
Randy Carlyle, 1.8%
Thanks to everyone who voted! There is still time to vote in our other active categories.
To vote in the other colleges ballot, click here.
To vote in the other sports/teams ballot, click here.
Inductees so far
Dodgers/Angels
Don Drysdale
Clayton Kershaw
Sandy Koufax
Vin Scully
Fernando Valenzuela
Lakers/Clippers
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Elgin Baylor
Kobe Bryant
Chick Hearn
Magic Johnson
Jerry West
Rams/Chargers/Raiders
Eric Dickerson
Deacon Jones
Merlin Olsen
UCLA
Lew Alcindor
Arthur Ashe
Ann Meyers
Jackie Robinson
Bill Walton
John Wooden
USC
Marcus Allen
Cheryl Miller
Kings/Ducks
Marcel Dionne
Wayne Gretzky
Anze Kopitar
Luc Robitaille
Until next time...
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