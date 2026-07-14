Two are elected to the other colleges wing of the L.A. Times Sports Hall of Fame
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Two former players elected to our Hall of Fame
The next ballot we sent out for the L.A. Times Sports Report Hall of Fame was the other colleges ballot, with 41 names appearing. People were able to vote for up to 15 candidates.
Reminder: Whoever is named on at least 75% of the ballots will be elected. The 10 people receiving the fewest votes will be dropped from future ballots for at least the next two years. A person must be retired to appear on the ballot.
There were 13,869 ballots cast in the other colleges voting, and two candidates received at least 75% of the vote.
Inductees
Billie Jean King, 83.4%
Misty May-Treanor, 77.4%
Didn’t make it, but will remain on ballot
Shayna Kimbrough, 43.3%
Dwight Stones, 37.2%
Hank Gathers, 34.4%
Jerry Tarkanian, 33.7%
Bo Kimble, 28.3%
Augie Garrido, 26.9%
Jered Weaver, 23.2%
Christian Okoye, 21.5%
Tim Wallach, 19%
Evan Longoria, 18.8%
Doug Christie, 18.1%
Ed Ratleff, 17.7%
Phil Nevin, 17.1%
Troy Tulowitzki, 16.6%
Leon Wood, 15.9%
Mark Kotsay, 15%
Mark O’Meara, 12.9%
Steve Scott, 11.4%
Randy Wolf, 10.9%
Terry Schroeder, 8.3%
Penny Toler, 6.5%
Dan Haren, 6.3%
Bob Ctvrtlik, 5.6%
Tara Cross-Battle, 5.5%
Kevin Magee, 4.9%
Damon Allen, 4.2%
Dain Blanton, 4.2%
Jeff Fryer, 3.9%
Jenny Topping, 3.6%
Bottom 10, dropped from ballot for two years
John Rambo, 3.3%
Abe Alvarez, 3%
Ashley Gonzales, 2.2%
Lynn Biyendolo, 1.9%
Sam Robinson, 1.7%
TJ Robinson, 0.8%
Mark Pringle, 0.3%
Andy Sythe, 0.2%
John Fishel, 0.2%
Jim Snyder, 0.1%
Thanks to everyone who voted! There is still time to vote in our remaining category.
To vote in the other sports/teams ballot, click here.
Inductees so far
Dodgers/Angels
Don Drysdale
Clayton Kershaw
Sandy Koufax
Vin Scully
Fernando Valenzuela
Lakers/Clippers
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Elgin Baylor
Kobe Bryant
Chick Hearn
Magic Johnson
Jerry West
Rams/Chargers/Raiders
Eric Dickerson
Deacon Jones
Merlin Olsen
UCLA
Lew Alcindor
Arthur Ashe
Ann Meyers
Jackie Robinson
Bill Walton
John Wooden
USC
Marcus Allen
Cheryl Miller
Kings/Ducks
Marcel Dionne
Wayne Gretzky
Anze Kopitar
Luc Robitaille
Other colleges
Billie Jean King
Misty May-Treanor
Until next time...
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