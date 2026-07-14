Two are elected to the other colleges wing of the L.A. Times Sports Hall of Fame

Billie Jean King as the grand marshal of the Rose Parade in 2025.

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Two former players elected to our Hall of Fame

The next ballot we sent out for the L.A. Times Sports Report Hall of Fame was the other colleges ballot, with 41 names appearing. People were able to vote for up to 15 candidates.

Reminder: Whoever is named on at least 75% of the ballots will be elected. The 10 people receiving the fewest votes will be dropped from future ballots for at least the next two years. A person must be retired to appear on the ballot.

There were 13,869 ballots cast in the other colleges voting, and two candidates received at least 75% of the vote.

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Inductees

Billie Jean King, 83.4%

Misty May-Treanor, 77.4%

Didn’t make it, but will remain on ballot

Shayna Kimbrough, 43.3%

Dwight Stones, 37.2%

Hank Gathers, 34.4%

Jerry Tarkanian, 33.7%

Bo Kimble, 28.3%

Augie Garrido, 26.9%

Jered Weaver, 23.2%

Christian Okoye, 21.5%

Tim Wallach, 19%

Evan Longoria, 18.8%

Doug Christie, 18.1%

Ed Ratleff, 17.7%

Phil Nevin, 17.1%

Troy Tulowitzki, 16.6%

Leon Wood, 15.9%

Mark Kotsay, 15%

Mark O’Meara, 12.9%

Steve Scott, 11.4%

Randy Wolf, 10.9%

Terry Schroeder, 8.3%

Penny Toler, 6.5%

Dan Haren, 6.3%

Bob Ctvrtlik, 5.6%

Tara Cross-Battle, 5.5%

Kevin Magee, 4.9%

Damon Allen, 4.2%

Dain Blanton, 4.2%

Jeff Fryer, 3.9%

Jenny Topping, 3.6%

Bottom 10, dropped from ballot for two years

John Rambo, 3.3%

Abe Alvarez, 3%

Ashley Gonzales, 2.2%

Lynn Biyendolo, 1.9%

Sam Robinson, 1.7%

TJ Robinson, 0.8%

Mark Pringle, 0.3%

Andy Sythe, 0.2%

John Fishel, 0.2%

Jim Snyder, 0.1%

Thanks to everyone who voted! There is still time to vote in our remaining category.

To vote in the other sports/teams ballot, click here.

Inductees so far

Dodgers/Angels

Don Drysdale

Clayton Kershaw

Sandy Koufax

Vin Scully

Fernando Valenzuela

Lakers/Clippers

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Elgin Baylor

Kobe Bryant

Chick Hearn

Magic Johnson

Jerry West

Rams/Chargers/Raiders

Eric Dickerson

Deacon Jones

Merlin Olsen

UCLA

Lew Alcindor

Arthur Ashe

Ann Meyers

Jackie Robinson

Bill Walton

John Wooden

USC

Marcus Allen

Cheryl Miller

Kings/Ducks

Marcel Dionne

Wayne Gretzky

Anze Kopitar

Luc Robitaille

Other colleges

Billie Jean King

Misty May-Treanor

Until next time...